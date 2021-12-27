Bentley Incorporated : Going Digital Awards Honor Infrastructure Projects

www.machinedesign.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.
|
Reference ID
|
IP Address
|
Date and Time
|
07a016236338cfb8a451fec070fc7b62
|
3.142.213.209
|
12/27/2021 04:46 PM UTC
Disclaimer
Bentley Systems Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:56:08 UTC.