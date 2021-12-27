Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSY   US08265T2087

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bentley Incorporated : Going Digital Awards Honor Infrastructure Projects

12/27/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.machinedesign.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

Reference ID IP Address Date and Time
07a016236338cfb8a451fec070fc7b62 3.142.213.209 12/27/2021 04:46 PM UTC

Disclaimer

Bentley Systems Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
11:57aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : Going Digital Awards Honor Infrastructure Projects
PU
11:47aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : Future-proofing Infrastructure Engineering
PU
11:27aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : adds geostatistics with AR2Tech acquisition
PU
10:57aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : And the Winner is... Bentley Announces the Bridge Category Winner o..
PU
10:47aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : Everyone Benefits from a Digital Twin
PU
10:07aBENTLEY INCORPORATED : Open-source technology for infrastructure digital twins
PU
12/23Eastnine acquires an office property in Vilnius
AQ
12/20BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED(NASDAQ : BSY) added to S&P Software & Services Select Indust..
CI
12/16YII2021 : “We Have Progressed a Lot in Going Digital Over the Course of the Pandemic..
PU
12/16BENTLEY INCORPORATED : Data-Driven Decision-Making for Predictable Production
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 959 M - -
Net income 2021 87,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 192x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 15 334 M 15 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 104
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 49,81 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Bentley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Hollister Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Keith Arthur Bentley Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claire Rutkowski Chief Information Officer
Kirk Brewster Griswold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED22.96%15 334
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.48%2 512 846
SEA LIMITED11.55%123 155
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.87%98 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.56%78 388
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%58 937