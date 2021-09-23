Bentley Incorporated : Raconteurs Future of Data Report 09/23/2021 | 02:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Josh Sims I t was Clive Humby, the mathema- sensitivities about data ownership, espe- necessarily believe what they're presented tician and data scientist behind cially in larger organisations. A recent with. For instance, respondents to a 2018 Tesco's Clubcard, who coined the ­multi-industry study by McKinsey found survey by Experian said that they consid- phrase "data is the new oil". It has since that, for teams requesting access to inter- ered 30% of the data held by their firms to become something of a corporate cliché, nal data beyond their departmental remit, be inaccurate on average. uttered by every consultant and CEO who the response time could be measured in This is not the only issue of trust that wants to show how deeply they understand months in 53% of cases. affects data democratisation, according to the digital economy. O'Kane points to one retail bank's Kevin Hanegan, a founding partner of the For Ved Sen, head of business innovation board-level diktat that ordered the central- Data Literacy Project and the chair of its in the UK and Ireland for Tata Consultancy isation of all data overnight but also gave advisory board. Services, this maxim doesn't quite ring reassurances that no material would be "The number one thing I hear from the true. He would instead describe data as used without the consent of the team that many CEOs and CIOs I talk to is that they the case that [when it comes "the new plastic", because "we create a lot, originated it. don't feel ready for the democratisation of to data analysis] people don't we struggle to know what to do with it and data, because they don't trust employees to know that they don't know." it tends to turn up in the wrong places. And, make the right decisions using it," he says. This applies even in prof­ for all the talk about the democratisation of "There's a lot of talk of software being the essional circles where a good data, business is not yet culturally geared solution, but technology is the least part of understanding of data might be up to handle this. There's a lot to do." this. Anyone given access to data needs to considered crucial. A study of 492 Certainly, there are benefits to be had be able to interpret it. Until then. it's like physicians­ for the Journal of the American from democratisation: the relatively new The number one thing I giving someone a black box that says 'the Medical Association this year, for instance, school of thought that data should be made answer is A', to which their immediate found that their assessments of pre-test readily available in an organisation­ rather hear from the many CEOs reaction might be 'why is it A? How would I data led them to overestimate the likeli- than being kept in silos. The idea is that know?'. There isn't a tool to bring about hood of breast cancer in a patient by 976%. this provides a basis for more informed and CIOs I talk to is that this change. It won't happen overnight." Small wonder, then, that a 2020 survey decisions throughout the enterprise while they don't feel ready for The lack of trust is part of a bigger weak- by data analytics company Qlik found also encouraging innovation. Some of its ness with the democratisation concept: that only 17% of lay employees considered proponents even claim that empowering the democratisation of the fact that most people struggle to deal themselves confident in handling data. employees by "digitising"­ a company, as data, because they don't with statistics. A recent study in the US More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents Western Union calls it, could grant it a found that 46% of high-school graduates admitted that they felt overwhelmed by game-changing competitive edge. trust employees to make were unable to estimate how many times the numbers, while 19% said they had gone employees mandatory training in certain Yet only 27% of executives surveyed by a flipped coin would probably come up so far as to find other ways of completing a aspects of data analysis. MicroStrategy last year said they were con- the right decisions using it heads in 1,000 tosses. task without using data. "Given the sheer volume of data that's fident that they'd built the right organisa- "The problem, which has become clearer The danger here is that there will be an out there, it's fundamental that any busi- tional culture to support a data democracy. since the Covid crisis started, is that a lot of expectation that lay employees possess ness seeking to democratise data should Indeed, the many hurdles to be surmoun­ statistics are counterintuitive and full of the same understanding of data as its also educate its people in using that data," ted in deposing a data dictatorship - aside surprises. That's especially the case with traditional­ keepers, the analysts. It's why he argues. "Without learning how to han- from the obvious ones, including simply Once a fully accessible centralised data brains like ours, which are simply not built O'Kane sees a growing role for artificial dle data objectively, we all have biases and finding the time in the case of SMEs - are store has been established, promoting it as to be good calculators of, say, probability." intelligence systems in filtering data into will lean into our own experiences when only starting to become clear. such can be helpful, he says. For instance, So says Stian Westlake, CEO of the Royal more comprehensible packages and also in presented with material that challenges Matthew O'Kane is global head of artifi- AT&T rebranded its internal online mar- Statistical Society, which has found a checking all ensuing decisions. us. This training is not sufficient at most cial intelligence solutions at tech services ketplace, Amp, as a company-wide data lucrative sideline as a training provider to "After all", he notes, "a bank manager companies, while the smartest firms are company Cognizant. He believes that com- hub last year. This sort of "personification firms in industries such as pharma and doesn't decide whether or not to approve really­ investing in it." panies need to handle the democratisation can create trust in the data". petrochemicals. He adds: "Our brains are your loan anymore. A computer does." But there is an argument that, even process with kid gloves. In part, this is And trust is vital. When employees are good at seeing patterns, but struggle to see This is also why education is important, before a business addresses data literacy, because of the potential interdepartmental offered greater access to data, they don't randomness when it's there. And it's often according to Sen, whose company gives its it must address its data dependency: the belief that all data is valuable, even if it doesn't help to solve any known problem. THE BARRIERS TO DATA DEMOCRATISATION THE DATA SKILLS GAP "It's important for any business to rec- ognise the dynamics of complexity in data Percentage of companies that say the following factors hinder their use of data What people who lack data-handling skills do when they need - and the fact that zooming in on really 43% to make a decision based on data critical information can sometimes be highly predictive, better so than when Data security and privacy concerns 7% 34% using all the other data that might be 29% Use a self-service tool Ask a business added," says Florian Artinger, professor of Limited access to data analyst for help digital business at Berlin International 27% University of Applied Sciences. 11% He cites the wildly fluctuating prices Lack of training of airline tickets during the pandemic - a 27% Make a product of the data on which the industry's Lack of sufficiently skilled people gut decision pricing model is based. 25% "Making data more widely available can empower employees' expertise, but we Excessive complexity in existing systems shouldn't be lured into thinking an idea 25% that can be backed by data is neces- Lack of an analytics strategy sarily better than one arising from 24% 44% experience or intuition. Raconteur special reports are published exclusively in The Times and The Sunday Times as well as online at raconteur.net. The information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources the Proprietors believe to be correct. However, no legal liability can be accepted for any errors. No part of this publication may be reproduced without the prior consent of the Publisher. © Raconteur Media /raconteur.net @raconteur @raconteur_london raconteur.net /future-data-2021 MicroStrategy, 2020 2 F U T U R E O F D A T A DATATHE IMPORTANCE OF The amount of data created and captured worldwide is forecast to soar in the coming years. This makes it ever more vital for businesses to understand the material at their disposal, with big data analytics and artificial intelligence set to play a growing role. INVESTMENTS IN BIG DATA ANALYTICS AND AI TO MANAGE THE PROLIFERATION OF DATA HAVE BECOME ALMOST UBIQUITOUS NewVantage Partners, 2021 Results of a survey of 85 blue-chip companies Percentage of large companies investing Percentage of companies where the pace of investment is accelerating 2019 97.2% 91.6% 2020 98.8% 51.9% 202199.0% 91.9% THE AMOUNT OF DATA IN EXISTENCE IS SET TO ROCKET IDC, Statista, 2021 Volume of data and information created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide (trillion Gb) 200 181 147 150 120 97 100 79 64 50 41 33 26 13 16 18 7 9 5 2 Projected volumes 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 COMPANIES ARE STRUGGLING TO BECOME DATA-DRIVEN ORGANISATIONS Percentage of firms that are achieving the following with big data analytics and AI Driving Competing on Managing data as Well-articulated Transformational Forging a Creating a data- innovation data and analytics a business asset data strategy business outcomes data culture driven organisation 2019 59.5% 47.6% 46.9% 0% 0% 28.3% 31% 2020 64.2% 45.1% 50% 0% 0% 26.8% 37.8% 2021 48.5% 41.2% 39.3% 30% 29.2% 24.4 24% % NewVantage Partners, 2021 BUSINESSES ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CULTURAL ISSUES PRESENT THE BIGGEST BARRIER ACHIEVING GOOD RESULTS FROM TO BECOMING A DATA-DRIVEN ORGANISATION NewVantage Partners, 2021 THEIR INVESTMENTS IN BIG DATA Percentage of companies saying the following is their biggest barrier ANALYTICS AND AI IN THE FUTURE People/business process/culture Technology Percentage of companies saying they expect successful outcomes THE NUMBER OF BUSINESSES CLAIMING THAT THEIR INVESTMENTS IN BIG DATA AND AI ARE DRIVEN BY"OFFENSIVE REVENUE GENERATION" IS DECLINING Results of a survey of 85 blue-chip companies Offensive Defensive 2019 91.7% 8.3% 2020 89% 11% 2021 82.7% 17.3% NewVantage Partners, 2021 NEARLY HALF OF FRONT-LINE WORKERS DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO DATA AND ANALYTICS Percentage of the following roles that have access Senior executives Managers Front-line workers 2017 48.4% 2018 73.2% 2019 62.2% 2020 70.3% 2021 96% Yes No / Too early to tell 4% 29.7% 37.8% 26.8% 51.6% NewVantage Partners, 2021 19.1% 7.5% 9.1% 7.8% 2018 2019 2020 2021 80.9% 92.5% 90.9% 92.2% FEW COMPANIES MAKE DATA AND ANALYTICS BROADLY ACCESSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE ORGANISATION MicroStrategy, 2020 Percentage of an organisation that has access to data and analytics Less than 10% 10%-25% 26%-50% 51%-75% More than 75% 5% 19% 32% 30% 14% Global average 76% 81% 52% Brazil 74% 76% 58% Germany 78% 76% 58% Japan 73% 90% 51% THE BUSINESS BENEFITS OF USING DATA MORE EFFECTIVELY Percentage of organisations that said they had achieved the following through their use of analytics Improved efficiency and productivity Faster, more effective decision-making Improved financial performance Identification and creation of new product and service revenue Improved customer acquisition and retention Improved customer experience Competitive advantage MicroStrategy, 2020 64% 56% 51% 46% 46% 44% 43% UK 75% 80% 48% US 81% 81% 48% R A C O N T E U R . N E T 3 Commercial feature How changes to data privacy rules will impact small businesses Change is in motion in the world of data privacy and those changes will have a knock-on effect on businesses that rely on third-party data to generate sales. As a result, companies may need to get to grips with a new kind of data capture if they want to survive onsumers have over time become C increasingly aware of data privacy issues and what sort of electronic footprint they have left on the internet. More and more, people are becoming interested in how much of their data is publicly available, and what it is being used for. Following the adoption of GDPR regu- lation, and perhaps sensing unpopularity among consumers and potentially more regulation in the pipeline, Big Tech has decided HOW DOES GDPR AFFECT MY ECOMMERCE BUSINESS? 80% of The Economist's email list was lost when the GDPR hit 48% of all ecommerce transactions are from repeat customers, so your current customer base may be your greatest asset as you deal with these changes to data privacy 64% of UK consumers say businesses should use SMS more to make changes to the way it operates, with companies like Apple and Google having incorporated, or in the process of incorpo- rating, privacy features into their platforms. Apple's recent iOS 14.5 update, which affects all Apple devices and more than 1 billion people globally, saw users asked for the first time by their apps if they could collect and share their data, with the few that chose to opt into data collection also able to opt out at any time. The change has been ground-breaking, with just 15% of worldwide users choosing to opt into data tracking, according to mobile app marketing platform Flurry.com. Meanwhile at Google, there are plans to phase out third-party cookies by 2023. Cookies are tiny tracking codes that exist on most websites and follow users around the internet, allowing advertisers to track people's online movements and target them with relevant ads. Instead of cookies, the tech giant is testing something called Federal Learning of Cohorts, which tracks groups of people based upon their common interests, as opposed to tracking individuals. The high-level changes made by those operating at the core of data capture will inevitably affect businesses that rely on that data to drive product engagement and sales. For example, those operating in ecommerce, whether they be more established brands or smaller entrepreneurs making use of websites like Shopify and Etsy, will be forced to change how they gather data and interact with it if they want to continue to grow their customer base. Third-party data is information collected indirectly from a user. Often, this data comes from a variety of sources and platforms, and is then stitched together to create a full user profile that includes an individual's preferences, behaviors, actions, and interests. Businesses currently make use of this data to target personalised adverts at individuals that might be interested in their product. Until recently it hasn't been something that could be explicitly opted-in to and, even now, many of us thoughtlessly click 'yes' when prompted to do so while browsing online and in doing so opting into various privacy requirements despite not knowing the terms we've agreed to. To adapt to the privacy changes driven by tech, affected businesses will need to move away from third-party data, and instead use first-party and zero-party data. Zero-party data encompasses information that a customer has provided voluntarily to a brand, like an email address or a phone number, while first-party data contains information observed about someone on their own property, such as which items of clothing a person is browsing for while shopping on a fashion retailer's website. The core difference here is that first- and zero-party data are consent-driven, while third-party data isn't. An all-encompassing name for the pair could be Customer- First Data™, because those data collection methods consider whether people want to engage with brands through explicit con- sent. They also come with a level of trust among consumers that third-party data would struggle to emulate, as tech companies like Apple and Google aren't responsible for the repercussions of selling their data to ecommerce marketers. Switching data capture sources for businesses that are reliant on data to drive sales The most important change every marketer will have to make is around de- prioritising third-party data and instead prioritising how you collect, store and use first-party data might seem daunting, but, if done prop- erly, a new approach could help to foster stronger customer relationships and leave businesses in a better position to withstand any future changes to data privacy. Given the obvious drawbacks to maintaining a third-party data strategy, businesses are likely to have to make major changes to their data marketing strategy that will see them adopt methods that will give them access to Customer-First Data, like targeting an interest-based audience. That could mean that affected businesses spend more time and money getting customers signed up to a mailing list, or funnel resources into better understanding data capture from their website on social media pages. In addition, businesses are also likely to approach advertising differently as future adverts will need to be targeted at a wider audience. For example, businesses may begin to make wider use of customer testimonials and reviews, as potential new customers are less likely to trust a web- site they haven't used before, and positive customer feedback is likely to ease their concerns. Advertising using consumer -first data is likely also to make greater use of influencer marketing, as influencers have a wide but loyal audience, many of whom share similar interests. "The most important change every marketer will have to make is around de-pri- oritising third-party data and instead pri- oritising how you collect, store and use first-party data," says Kady Srinivasan, Global Head of Marketing at marketing automation company Klaviyo. "How do you do that? You flip the funnel. You focus on collecting enough high fidelity zero-party and first-party data - data you collect directly from someone, or you collect from someone's behaviour on your site - to be able to personalise your cus- tomer's experience at scale." She continues: "As marketers, we're told to focus on building the top of the funnel, which inevitably means spending marketing resources on big advertising networks, but with the new privacy changes coming and a cookie-less future looming, you need to evaluate your investments across the entire funnel. "Flipping the funnel essentially means that you should throw out your classic marketing playbook and instead start building your business from the bottom up. This strategy draws on the idea that if you already have high-intent, interested users, you can further engage them to drive deeper loyalty, more repeat pur- chases, greater word-of-mouth, and ultimately higher lifetime value." Q&A with Klaviyo's Kady Srinivasan, Global Head of Marketing As an entrepreneur affected by the changes to data privacy, what's the first thing I need to do? When you're dealing with changing consumer privacy laws, new technologies and plummeting marketing spend efficiency, focus first on building relation- ships with your customers. Rather than putting large amounts of spending into third-party data platforms, focus instead on customer retention, life- cycle marketing, and re-engagement strategies at various points of the funnel (like cart and browse abandonment, cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, loyalty pro- grammes, referral and word-of-mouth, product reviews and personalised web experiences). By leveraging these channels and the right data, you can start to de-risk your reliance on third-party platforms and all the privacy changes that are occurring. There are also a few tactical things you can do to get ready. The first is to check your baseline metrics; gather your metrics on clicks as they are right now, so that you can track true performance when email open rates are no longer in the pic- ture. Segmentation will also be key, meaning you segment your email and SMS lists into groups like recency of signups, pur- chase, on-site behaviour and email or SMS engagement - the only signs of engagement on SMS are clicks and replies, so if you hav- en't implemented an SMS strategy yet, now is the time. Lastly, test and learn. Work to understand what creative is compelling and engaging and adjust accordingly. If I prioritize Customer-First Data™, is it realistic to expect to see the same sales volume as I had when I used third-party data? If you're truly emphasising Customer- First Data and personalising your If you're truly emphasizing Customer-First Data and personalising your strategy with your customers, you should see more sales volumes as well as more margin, return on investment (ROI) and more money to invest back into your business strategy with your customers, you should see more sales volume as well as more margin, return on investment (ROI) and more money to invest back into your business. In fact, in the first half of 2021, Klaviyo's customers saw nearly 100x ROI. In other words, for every $100 spent with Klaviyo's email marketing and customer data platform they averaged almost $10,000 in return. That's all cash that our customers can funnel back into their businesses in a way that they see fit. Can you give me some practical, tried and tested tips on how to make the switch to Customer-First Data work? Sure. Two really simple methods are making use of loyalty programmes and using automated emails to re-engage site visitors. We've had clients that have made use of the aforementioned methods and have seen success as a result. Bombinate, a UK-based curator of artisanal goods, for example, offers customers a cashback loyalty programme. Customers get 5% cash back every time they shop, plus access to additional cashback oppor- tunities. The business has obtained the Customer-First Data via the log-in required to access the cashback program, and customers can see how much they have available to put towards their next purchase. Elsewhere, Grind, a London-based coffee brand, uses automated emails to re-engage site visitors. For those who forget to make a purchase, they send a series of abandoned cart emails, a practice that drives 41% of the brand's revenue. For customers who the business has determined are likely to run out of coffee pods soon, Grind sends out an automatic replenishment email to get customers to make another purchase. Such a strategy generates a further 19% of the brand's revenue. I'm a consumer - do these changes mean my data will be more secure in the future? We hope that with brands shifting their reliance from third-party to Customer-First Data, it will be a better experience all around for customers. Not only will you be getting a more personalised experience, but you can also rest easy in the knowledge that all of the data a brand has collected on you is because you consented. For more information visit klaviyo.com 4 F U T U R E O F D A T A M A R K E T I N G Poll position With consumer data more accessible to them than ever before, brands are making valuable discoveries about the fast-changing preferences of their target audiences Belinda Booker W hat if one tiny nugget of inform­ products and services more flexibly and ation could unlock a huge new rev- ­create marketing campaigns that truly enue stream for a business? With ­resonate with their target audiences. self-service providers making access to Sometimes it starts with a hypothesis, consumer data faster and cheaper, brands as in the case of Bloom & Wild. During the of all sizes are tapping into this resource run-up to Valentine's Day this year, the and uncovering new growth opportunities. leadership team at this direct-to-­consumer Consumer insights that once took weeks flower brand wondered whether giving red for a research agency to come up with roses as a gift had become too much of a (and charge thousands of pounds for) can ­cliché. To confirm its suspicion, the compa- now be at the fingertips of anyone who ny used research platform Attest to poll wants them. This democratisation of data 1,000 consumers. It found that nearly 800 is transforming how brands connect with of them would prefer to receive a thoughtful their customers, enabling them to develop present rather than something traditional. "Red roses actually ranked as the least favourite gift that people had received for Valentine's Day," says Bloom & Wild's brand and communications director, Charlotte Langley. "That gave us confidence that we'd correctly sensed consumers' sentiments." Armed with this information, the company took the bold step of discontinuing the sale of red roses and basing a PR campaign on that decision. This sparked debate across the nation and secured a 51% year- on-year increase in press coverage. It ended up being Bloom & Wild's most successful Valentine's Day to date. Bloom & Wild Building on a revealing discovery about Barbie As well as confirming hunches, consumer data can help brands to put the findings of other types of research into context. When Mattel, the maker of Barbie, conducted a study with neuroscientists from Cardiff University which indicated that playing with dolls helps children to become more empathic, it wanted to understand how important this factor would be to parents. Mattel used OnePoll to survey 15,000 parents in 22 countries. This found that Mattel 91% of respondents ranked empathy as a key social skill that they would like their children to develop, but it also revealed that only 26% were aware that playing with dolls could aid this process. Seeing a huge opportunity to educate consumers, Mattel created both a marketing campaign promoting the benefits of doll play to parents across EMEA and an online hub with resources for parents, ­caregivers and children. These initiatives have contributed to the company's strong performance so far this year, with market researcher NPD Group naming Barbie­ as the top seller in the global doll market in H1 2021. "If you aren't actively listening to, and engaging with, consumers, are you even relevant as a brand?" says Mattel's head of insights for EMEA, Michael Swaisland. "We always aim to guide our innovation using what we learn from our ongoing engagements with kids, parents and soci­ ety at large. Keeping aware of the issues affecting people across the world is a vital component of a company's success." Turning a TikTok craze into long-term growth Large-scale consumer research isn't only for large, well-established players such as Mattel. It can also be hugely valuable for startups in helping to propel them to the next phase of growth. Take Little Moons for example. The ice- cream dessert brand made its first foray into consumer research when it wanted to learn more about its target market, having built a loyal gen-Z fanbase on social media. "You might think that the people who are motivated enough to follow your company on Instagram are the same people buying most of your product," says Little Moons' marketing director, Ross Farquhar. "Our Instagram following would suggest that our audience comprises mainly women in their late teens and early 20s. Yet consumer profiling­ identified that the people driving most of the volume in premium ice cream are actually affluent over-30s." This information proved crucial when Little Moons suddenly started trending on TikTok at the start of this year, with young people filming themselves shopping for its desserts in Tesco (which had been stocking the product since November 2020) and then Little Moons experimenting by mixing flavours. At the the press to cover the story. Our theory was end of January 2021, the brand's week-­on- that, if we could get it into the Telegraph, week sales at Tesco increased by 700%. But the Express or the Sun, it was far more likely Farquhar and his team knew that this to become part of the cultural conversation would be a short-lived spike if the craze than if it stayed on TikTok." remained the preserve of TikTok users. The considerable amount of press cover- "We recognised that, if the trend was age achieved by the company helped to going to translate into the business out- give its sales even more of a boost. Research comes we wanted, we'd need to take what conducted by Attest before and after the was happening on TikTok and make it PR campaign found that prompted brand accessible to people who weren't on the plat- awareness of Little Moons had tripled form," he says. "We therefore encouraged among its target market. If you aren't actively listening to, and engaging with, consumers, are you even relevant as a brand? Keeping aware of the issues affecting people across the world is a vital component of a company's success Keeping a finger on the pulse The pandemic has proved to be a boom time for consumer insights, as companies clamour to keep abreast of the public's fast-changing opinions and shopping hab- its. But, even though Covid crisis appears to be easing, brands would be well advised to keep their eye on the ball, warns Katie McQuater, editor of the Market Research Society's Impact magazine. Even Mattel managed to fall short in this respect recently. The company may have made Barbie one of the most diverse and inclusive doll brands on the market, but it attracted unwanted publicity in August after it released a collection themed on the Tokyo Olympics that didn't feature a doll that appeared to be Asian. "To determine whether changes in consumer attitudes and behaviour are fleeting or indicative of a longer-term trend, businesses should maintain their investments in insight and put research at the forefront of their decision-making," McQuater says. "The fact that some are still making high­- profile missteps reinforces the need to ensure that your strategies and communications are backed by data on what consumers are thinking and doing." Jevanto Productions via Shutterstock P R I V A C Y A big data debate: online earnings versus public trust R A C O N T E U R . N E T 5 Commercial feature Joshua Hibbert via Unsplash Companies are collecting more and more data about their customers. Will this trend adversely affect their relationships? Emma Woollacott ometimes it seems that companies S know us better than we do our- selves, as they track our activities online and harvest all kinds of data. Cus- saying they would avoid any firm that gave away sensitive data without permission. Some companies cut the Gordian knot of trust by simply not collecting any data on their customers at all. For instance, digital commerce search and discovery platform Empathy.co uses a tool called MySearch to enable its clients' customers to register their preferences and interests on their own devices. The company simply reads the data, rather than storing the material itself. This means that, while that information can still be used to inform marketing activities, it can't be hacked or shared with third parties. Empathy.co's founder and CEO, Angel Maldonado, says: "A consumer might go to one of our clients - for example, Music Magpie - because they're looking for an from the Firefox browser, for example - is that we want to be transparent with our users about exactly what we're doing. That means they know what material we're collecting and they know we're going to use it responsibly," he says. Under the system that Mozilla uses, known as Stay Clean, certain cookies are required for the basic functioning of a site - log-in details or language preferences, for instance - but those used for marketing purposes are blocked. "We collect only the data that we need for the product, which is a bit different from the practice you see across the industry, where many companies are vacuuming up everyone's data," Erwin says. He points to "dark patterns" in the design of consent mechanisms: in essence, trick- Democratisation of data calls for a new philosophy Data democratisation is the goal for a number of organisations, but there are many challenges standing in the way. Data lakes - but not as we know them - can provide an answer tomers are starting to take notice. The biggest snoopers in this respect, according to cloud storage provider pCloud, are Google - by a long way - followed by Facebook, Adobe, Twitter, Microsoft and Snapchat. Meanwhile, websites are busily sharing data with third parties, it adds, highlighting the Sun, AOL and Pandora as particularly keen exponents. It's a growing trend, according to a KPMG survey of US business leaders, which found that 70% of companies have increased the amount of personal data on consumers that they have collected over the past year. In many cases, this is happening without a great deal of thought, according to Orson Lucas, a KPMG principal who specialises in data security. "I work with some customers where the data they collect is not necessarily something for which they have a direct business outcome in mind," he says. "They may simply collect this material, be it cookies, geo- location data or addresses, as part of the relationship that they don't necessarily have a commercial need for." In another recent survey of US consum- ers, KPMG found that 68% were concerned about the extent of data being collected by businesses, while 40% said that they didn't trust companies to use their data ethically. Moreover, with serious cyber attacks on large organisations hitting the headlines on an increasingly regular basis, nearly half of the respondents were worried that companies can't safeguard their data. A similar survey by McKinsey found that 87% of internet users said they wouldn't do business with a company if they had concerns about its security practices, with 71% iPhone, say. The things they do on that site where they click and what products they look at - are stored only on their device. Only when it's used do we read that data. We don't write it and we don't store it." Our approach is that we want to be transparent with our users about exactly what we're doing. That means they know what data we're collecting and they know that we're going to act responsibly But not all companies can work this way. Some must store data because it's needed for their product or service to work prop­ erly. KPMG's research shows that consumers are more willing to share their data when companies are open about how they will apply it and can offer specific use cases. That is something that Marshall Erwin, senior director of trust and security at Mozilla, says the company tries to do. "Our approach when we collect data with our own products - and we do collect data ing users into approving the use of their data, either by making it far easier to opt in than to opt out, or by masking how their data will actually be used. "We work very hard to avoid that in our own products," Erwin says. "The opposite of using dark patterns is being transparent telling users in simple, clear terms what data is going to be collected and how it's going to be used."

Increasingly, organisations are moving towards this more fine-grained consent approach: rather than asking for general consent, they are stating clearly which information is harvested and the circum- stances in which it may be used. Not only can this approach improve compliance; it can also increase trust and actually help to build a better relationship with customers, because it gives them more of a feeling of control. For example, when consumers are told that health data from fitness apps may be used for medical research, half say they are willing for it to be used, according to the KPMG survey.

When consumers opt to share their data, it can indicate that they're interested in a deeper level of engagement with a busi- ness, creating an opportunity to establish more constructive relationships.

"When you think about it from the user's perspective, the reason that can help to build trust is that, as a consumer, you're basically telling the business: 'I am (or am not) comfortable with you keeping this data for these reasons,'" Lucas says. "Then, as a business, you can go deeper and say: 'Well, that's better. We can now understand you and what information you're comfortable with sharing.' It's all built on trust." the lifeblood of any modern organisation, the idea of ith data increasingly viewed as democratising that data is taking hold among business leaders. Put simply, data democratisation places the power of data into employ- ees' hands, rather than keeping it hidden from view or restricted to a select few. When access to data is limited, its potential is greatly diminished. But democratisation can provide fast and valuable data-driven insights, often on the front- line, where it is needed most. However, more than simply making more data available to more people, the concept often requires a rethink about how organisations manage, distribute and consume data. It can also involve widespread cultural change across the business. According to Gartner, by 2023, data literacy will become an explicit and necessary driver of business value, demonstrated by its formal inclusion in over 80% of data and analytics strategies and change management programs*. However, there remain some roadblocks on the path to data literacy. One is the obvious influx of data that organisations are facing. In 2020, 64.2 zet- tabytes of data was created or replicated. Moreover, the amount of digital data created over the next five years will be greater than twice the amount of data created since the advent of digital storage. Accessing and analysing this data is central to an organisation's innovation and agility - both critical in the current disruptive landscape. But alongside the sheer volumes of data, many enterprises must contend with disparate pockets of "You need to have a different philosophy as to how data is consumed, stored, managed and accessed." The ChaosSearch approach to moving, storing, organising and providing access to data quickly and efficiently is based on a data lake philosophy. Hazel says the concept of a data lake is no longer bound by the time, complexity and cost restraints associated with some big data technologies from a few years ago. Cloud storage is the enabler of this lake philosophy. Now, cloud object storage - as pioneered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and serving as the foundation of all the cloud providers - is the simplest and most secure way to store data that can scale infinitely but cost effectively. "A lake or cloud storage makes it so easy to stream data in. There's no complexity of standing anything up. There's no schema to structure it in a format, it can just be consumed. You just set it up and forget it," says Hazel. Data is the lifeblood of organisations, and when it takes weeks and months to get access to it, it's a problem scale, now takes weeks or even maybe a day to stand up. That to me is a huge democratisation move." It is also important to acknowledge that the difference between the old and new way of approaching data lakes is that now they can be activated for generating everyday business value. "A lot of cloud storage platforms are archiving data for security or compliance. If their siloed databases fall down, they send it to the lake. We had to tell customers that they could activate it as their primary analytical source," says Hazel. "We tell our customers: 'Those use cases you're running for log analytics or for security, or you're using maybe Snowflake for business analysis, what if you had one platform with a lake philosophy that we activate to perform those use cases without changing a thing?'" Additionally, because it plugs directly into enterprises' existing cloud object storage, they can have role-based access control for different departments and users, with access rights granted immedi- ately. There is no need for a data engineer to wrangle the data, a team of engineers to format it, or a database administrator to define schema and relational tables and provide back controls. "You could self-serve, and once you can self-serve the data is democratised," says Hazel. "You have to rethink how you manage information, as well as reinvent how to access the information." By 2022, IDC says 90% of corporate strategies will explicitly mention information as a critical enterprise asset and analytics as an essential competency. Removing any gates to data literacy will be imperative to an organisation's agility OPINIONS ABOUT PRIVACY AMONG BUSINESS AND CONSUMERS KPMG, 2021 Percentage of US business leaders who... 70% … report that their firm has increased the amount of personal data it has collected from consumers over the past year 62% … acknowledge that their firm should do more to strengthen its existing data security measures 33% … believe that consumers should be concerned about how their personal data is used by their firm Percentage of US consumers who… 86% … say they are becoming increasingly worried about data privacy 68% … are concerned about the volume and nature of the data that businesses are collecting 40% … don't trust businesses to use their personal data ethically 30% … aren't willing to share their personal data for any reason data, siloed across the organisation in applications and systems. At the same time, current technology limitations are preventing easy and cost-effective access to that data. In the era of big data, legacy systems had to be provisioned and con- figured, and the information entered into databases. This could take months and inhibits access to vital and time-sensitive data. And because of this cost and complexity associated with legacy tech- nology, few organisations can afford true democratisation of information. These are all gates that stand in the way of data democratisation, says Thomas Hazel, CTO & founder at ChaosSearch. "These gates - whether time, cost or complexity - are preventing companies from being data literate," says Hazel. "You can have hundreds of people in your organisation, and it takes weeks, months, and even years to stand up infrastructure to access the data. Data is the lifeblood of organisations, and when it takes weeks and months to get access to it, it's a problem. At the same time, he notes that many enterprises want a centralised way to identify what data they have and get access to it. The problem is, there aren't solutions that can take advantage of a lake philosophy. ChaosSearch is a new way to represent information. Supporting multi-model data access methods, ChaosSearch makes data simultaneously available through Elastic, SQL and, in future, machine learning APIs. The ChaosSearch Data Lake Platform can connect to and index all data within a customer's own cloud storage environment - making it fully searchable and immediately available for analysis with existing data tools. "We have built the technology to remove those gates to democratise that information because those old architectures, by definition, can't," explains Hazel. "This combination of innovation with a new architecture and a new philosophy means what used to take months, or maybe years, to build out at petabyte and growth. "If your business isn't adopting this new philosophy, you're in trouble," says Hazel. "If you can't access information, you're going to be left out. The time is now. You can start sending your data to your lake, without having to make a choice, it's just a philosophy choice." Gartner, 10 Ways CDOs Can Succeed in Forging a Data- Driven Organization, Mike Rollings, Alan D. Duncan, Valerie Logan. Refreshed 15 October 2020. Published 22 May 2019. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and is used herein with permission For more information please visit chaossearch.io This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

