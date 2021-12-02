Bentley Incorporated : Self sustainable Campus Project Wins Judges Choice Award

Self-sustainable Campus Project Wins Judge's Choice Award in Bentley Education's Inaugural Future Infrastructure Star Challenge

Using 3D Modeling and Digitalization to Design Mini-Modular Plant Transforms Energy Performance at Izmir Institute of Technology, Turkey

Transforming Energy Performance

As part of the Bentley Education program that inspires young minds to advance infrastructure and develop digital skills, Bentley Systems launched its first Future Infrastructure Star Challenge, asking students to conceptualize a world-changing infrastructure project addressing a global environmental issue using Bentley applications. The program received 144 entries from over 60 countries, and 10 finalists were selected to design and present their conceptual idea to the public and a judging panel of experts. Elif Gungormus Deliismail, studying for her Ph.D. in chemical engineering at the University - Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey, won the Judges' Choice Award - which includes a USD 5,000 prize - for her project: Mini-Modular Plant for Digitized Campus.

Her innovative project shows how a mini-modular plant, coupled with smart centralized energy management and low-carbon fuel sources, can transform energy performance across a rural academic campus. She selected a rural university campus to pilot her idea, given these facilities' intensive energy consumption and remote location from the main energy grid often result in inefficiencies in the existing energy distribution infrastructure. Her infrastructure concept demonstrates how we must consider the reality of climate change and the delivery that is needed to tackle it and transform our energy use.

Addressing Sustainability in Campus Infrastructure

"Sustainability seems to be the most plausible solution to expand and achieve energy security. It is impossible to ignore the importance of sustainability," Deliismail said. The main concept for her project is to design a mini-modular plant for a digitally sustainable campus, making university buildings self-sustainable so that electricity, water, and fuels could be properly utilized, minimizing the supply infrastructure. The major challenge that she faced was constructing a safe, flexible, and easy-to-operate modular plant system that takes up minimal space and can be easily scaled to achieve or increase capacity by integrating additional modules with existing ones. The ultimate goal is to distribute and adapt these modular systems, or mini plants, to improve the circular economy.

She selected her own Izmir Institute of Technology campus, consisting of 32 buildings with a population of 7,655, to pilot her modular energy solution. The mini plant will produce methane for heating, as well as water, hydrogen, and oxygen, using hydrogen to generate electricity. In addition to relying on renewable resources, the system integrates carbon dioxide and biogas as