Bentley Incorporated : Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EST that same day through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m9k8Z07RTJGKt7iv-maurQ. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Greg Bentley, chief executive officer, and Nicholas Cumins, chief product officer, will present at the JP Morgan Digital Twin Seminar Series on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Additionally, Greg Bentley and David Hollister, chief financial officer, will present at the Nasdaq International Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geosciences software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries.
www.bentley.com

© 2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
