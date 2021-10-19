Bentley Incorporated : Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results Presenting at Upcoming Conferences

Press Release

EXTON, Pa. - October 19, 2021 - Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EST that same day through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m9k8Z07RTJGKt7iv-maurQ.Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Greg Bentley, chief executive officer, and Nicholas Cumins, chief product officer, will present at the JP Morgan Digital Twin Seminar Series on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Additionally, Greg Bentley and David Hollister, chief financial officer, will present at the Nasdaq International Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

