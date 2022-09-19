Advanced search
    BSY   US08265T2087

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
33.20 USD   -1.34%
Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

09/19/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Winners to Be Announced at an Awards Ceremony in London on November 15

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Eleven independent jury panels selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries encompassing 12 categories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005774/en/

Images of the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. (Photo: Business Wire)

Images of the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. (Photo: Business Wire)

The winners will be revealed on November 15 during the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure celebrations in London at the Intercontinental Park Lane in front of invited press members and industry executives. Finalists presentations will be available for viewing using this link on November 7, 2022. Visit the site to hear from the people behind these extraordinary infrastructure projects as they tell their stories of leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

Nicholas Cumins, Bentley’s chief operating officer, said, “After two years of hosting the event virtually, we are excited to reunite in person with the Going Digital Awards’ finalists to celebrate their accomplishments along with press members and industry analysts. Bentley executives will share insights about digital advancements in infrastructure along with updates on Bentley applications and technology innovations.”

The finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels

  • Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Nex Construction IH35 Nex Central Section, San Antonio, Texas, United States
  • Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China In-depth and Collaborative Application of BIM Technology in the Second Section of Chengdu’s East-West City Axis, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
  • Zigong Urban Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd. Section C and D of the Infrastructure Construction Project of City-industry Integration Belt between Fushun County and Rong County of Zigong, Zigong City, Sichuan, China

Construction

  • Acciona – Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
  • China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. – Application of BIM Technology to Ultra-deep Water Transmission Tunnel in Pearl River Delta, Foshan, Guangdong, China
  • DPR Construction – RMR 20 Massachusetts Ave., NW Repositioning, Washington, D.C., United States

Enterprise Engineering

  • Mott MacDonald – Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency, United Kingdom
  • National Highways – Complex Infrastructure Programme – A303 ProjectWise and iTwin Deployment Pilot Project, Salisbury - Stonehenge, Wiltshire, United Kingdom
  • WSB – Digital As-built Proof of Concept, Elk River, Minn., United States

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

  • Kaunas University of Technology – Kaunas Digital Twin, Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. – Project PLATEAU: Japan’s Largest 3D City Model Project, Numazu City/Kaga City, Shizuoka Prefecture/Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
  • Sydney Airport – Maps@SYD, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Geoprofessional

  • GHD – Cressbrook Dam, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia
  • Mott MacDonald – Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through geoBIM, Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom
  • PT Hutama Karya (Persero) – Semantok Dam Project, Nganjuk, East Java, Indonesia

Grid

  • Essential Energy – Essential Energy Intelligent Substation Design, Port Macquarie, Australia
  • POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Full Life-cycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220 kV Substation Project, Wuhan, Hubei, China
  • State Grid Hengshui Electric Power Supply Company – Comprehensive Application of BIM Technology for Power Transmission and Transformation Engineering Construction, Hengshui, Hebei, China

Process and Power Generation

  • OQ Upstream – OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose, Oman
  • Sarawak Energy Berhad – Modernizing Bakun Hydroelectric Plant with a Digital Twin, Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia
  • Shell Projects and Technology – Deepwater Project Delivery Digital Platform, Gulf of Mexico, Texas, United States

Rail and Transit

  • Arcadis – Carstairs, Scotland, United Kingdom
  • Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) - Phase 1 – Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) - Phase 1, Metro Manila, Philippines
  • PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Integrated High-speed Rail & Station Jakarta – Bandung, Jakarta - Bandung, Indonesia

Roads and Highways

  • AFRY – New Test Track for Autonomous and Electrified Vehicles, Södertälje, Stockholm Area, Sweden
  • Beca Ltd. – Takitimu North Link, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
  • Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – City of Perry Innovates with Foth Creating a Digitally Mapped City Using Digital Twins, Perry, Iowa, United States

Structural Engineering

  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited – Design & Construction of Tunnel and Underground Station at Krishna Park of Delhi MRTS, New Delhi, India
  • Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd. – TPC Changhua Offshore Wind Farm Phase 2 Project, Changhua County, Taiwan
  • WSP – Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring

  • Aegea – Brazil’s Largest 3D Sanitation Map (Digitalization of Rio de Janeiro), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • HDR – Murray Dam Condition Assessment, San Diego County, Calif., United States
  • Singapore Land Authority – SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping, Singapore

Water and Wastewater

  • Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (TWRP) for PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, Singapore
  • L&T Construction – Utility Development and Management for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), Bangalore, Karnataka, India
  • MWH Treatment, as part of Advance Plus Framework JV with J Murphys & Sons – Burnley WwTW Capital Investment Project, Burnley, United Kingdom

For more information about the finalists, visit this link.

##

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.
www.bentley.com

© 2022 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.


