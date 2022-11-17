Advanced search
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
2022-11-17
38.80 USD   -1.52%
04:11pInsider Sell: Bentley Systems
MT
04:02pBentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
11/16Bentley Systems Announces Winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure
BU
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

11/17/2022
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on December 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on November 30, 2022.

##

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries. www.bentley.com

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, macroeconomic conditions, pandemic consequences, a change in business needs including working capital, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings.

© 2022 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 094 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 12 211 M 12 211 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 626
Free-Float 72,9%
