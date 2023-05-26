Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSY   US08265T2087

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
47.82 USD   +0.74%
04:29pBentley Systems Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 per Share; Payable June 20 to Shareholders of Record on June 8
MT
04:02pBentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
05/12Insider Sell: Bentley Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

05/26/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.05 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on June 20, 2023 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 8, 2023.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

For more information, visit www.bentley.com.

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, macroeconomic conditions, pandemic consequences, a change in business needs including working capital, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings.

© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Open, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
04:29pBentley Systems Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 per Share; Payable June 20 to Shareho..
MT
04:02pBentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
05/12Insider Sell: Bentley Systems
MT
05/11Insider Sell: Bentley Systems
MT
05/11Goldman Sachs Downgrades Bentley Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
05/10Baird Adjusts Price Target on Bentley Systems to $50 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
05/10Rosenblatt Downgrades Bentley Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $47 ..
MT
05/10KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Bentley Systems to $53 From $47, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
05/10Oppenheimer Adjusts Bentley Systems Price Target to $53 From $50, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
05/10RBC Raises Price Target on Bentley Systems to $53 From $47, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 229 M - -
Net income 2023 169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 90,9x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 14 887 M 14 887 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
EV / Sales 2024 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,47 $
Average target price 51,18 $
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Bentley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner Andre Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Claire Rutkowski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Julien Moutte Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas H. Cumins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED28.44%14 887
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.90%2 423 374
SYNOPSYS INC.23.83%66 068
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.79%61 215
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE18.93%56 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION23.47%40 833
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer