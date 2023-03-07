ClimaTwin Releases Climate Risk Intelligence Solution Purpose-built for Electric Utilities

Software-as-a-service solution purpose-built for energy infrastructure and electric utilities, driven by deep integration with SPIDA®, a Bentley Company

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaTwin®, Climate Risk Intelligence for Infrastructure Digital Twins™, is proud to announce a software-as-a-service solution purpose-built for energy infrastructure and electric utilities, driven by deep integration with SPIDA®, a Bentley Company (NASDAQ: BSY). SPIDA is the enterprise solution provider that helps electric utilities and telecommunications companies model, analyze, and manage overhead infrastructure assets.

Unlike other generic, climate-related applications with broad-based, top-down approaches spread across multiple verticals, ClimaTwin's solution offers an asset-specific, bottom-up approach -- designed by infrastructure professionals for infrastructure professionals. In energy infrastructure and electric utilities, owner-operators, engineers, and other stakeholders can now mitigate climate risks, assess adaptation actions, and prioritize resiliency spending for each individual utility pole, overhead line, transmission tower, or substation transformer, across thousands or millions of geographically-distributed assets in a power grid, utility network, or capital program.

ClimaTwin Co-founder and CEO Adam Omansky highlights "Now, with simple and secure integration to SPIDA, energy and utility stakeholders can perform complex analysis and gain actionable insights into future weather and climate extremes across millions of assets -- visualizing and analyzing a broad spectrum of hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks over decades in the future, and hyper-localized down to the specific geolocation of each asset."

General Manager of SPIDA, Brett Willitt explains "ClimaTwin's deep integration with SPIDA now enables utility and telecommunication stakeholders, from owner-operators to engineers, to develop lifecycle digital twins and gain asset-specific insights into system risk and resilience to future weather and climate extremes. We're excited to partner with ClimaTwin, their innovative solution addresses a mission-critical need for Bentley and SPIDA customers to future-proof their assets."

