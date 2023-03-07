Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSY   US08265T2087

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:16 2023-03-07 am EST
40.27 USD   -1.74%
10:24aClimaTwin Releases Climate Risk Intelligence Solution Purpose-built for Electric Utilities
PR
03/01Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure
BU
03/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bentley Systems to $45 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClimaTwin Releases Climate Risk Intelligence Solution Purpose-built for Electric Utilities

03/07/2023 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Software-as-a-service solution purpose-built for energy infrastructure and electric utilities, driven by deep integration with SPIDA®, a Bentley Company

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaTwin®, Climate Risk Intelligence for Infrastructure Digital Twins™, is proud to announce a software-as-a-service solution purpose-built for energy infrastructure and electric utilities, driven by deep integration with SPIDA®, a Bentley Company (NASDAQ: BSY). SPIDA is the enterprise solution provider that helps electric utilities and telecommunications companies model, analyze, and manage overhead infrastructure assets.

Unlike other generic, climate-related applications with broad-based, top-down approaches spread across multiple verticals, ClimaTwin's solution offers an asset-specific, bottom-up approach -- designed by infrastructure professionals for infrastructure professionals. In energy infrastructure and electric utilities, owner-operators, engineers, and other stakeholders can now mitigate climate risks, assess adaptation actions, and prioritize resiliency spending for each individual utility pole, overhead line, transmission tower, or substation transformer, across thousands or millions of geographically-distributed assets in a power grid, utility network, or capital program.

ClimaTwin Co-founder and CEO Adam Omansky highlights "Now, with simple and secure integration to SPIDA, energy and utility stakeholders can perform complex analysis and gain actionable insights into future weather and climate extremes across millions of assets -- visualizing and analyzing a broad spectrum of hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks over decades in the future, and hyper-localized down to the specific geolocation of each asset."

General Manager of SPIDA, Brett Willitt explains "ClimaTwin's deep integration with SPIDA now enables utility and telecommunication stakeholders, from owner-operators to engineers, to develop lifecycle digital twins and gain asset-specific insights into system risk and resilience to future weather and climate extremes. We're excited to partner with ClimaTwin, their innovative solution addresses a mission-critical need for Bentley and SPIDA customers to future-proof their assets."

About ClimaTwin

ClimaTwin® is a leading climate risk intelligence solution for infrastructure assets and the built environment.

We empower infrastructure stakeholders to mitigate climate risks and assess adaptation actions across the total asset lifecycle. By connecting complex climate models and infrastructure digital twins, our solution enables engineers, owner-operators, and governments to aggregate, visualize, and analyze disparate datasets, revealing site-specific insights at the hyper-local scale of assets. Benefits include 5-10x near-term returns and lifetime cost-avoidance by mitigating risks to systems, services, and societies.

To learn more about climate risk intelligence for your infrastructure assets, please visit https://climatwin.com today.

Future-proofing Assets Today for Tomorrow's Climate Extremes™

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/climatwin-releases-climate-risk-intelligence-solution-purpose-built-for-electric-utilities-301763730.html

SOURCE ClimaTwin Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
10:24aClimaTwin Releases Climate Risk Intelligence Solution Purpose-built for Electric Utilit..
PR
03/01Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infras..
BU
03/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bentley Systems to $45 From $44, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
03/01Oppenheimer Adjusts Bentley Systems Price Target to $50 From $48, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
03/01Rosenblatt Securities Adjusts Bentley Systems Price Target to $43 From $39, Maintains B..
MT
03/01Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Bentley Systems to $47 From $45, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
03/01RBC Raises Price Target on Bentley Systems to $47 From $44 After 'Solid' Q4 Results, Ma..
MT
02/28BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/28Tranche Update on Bentley Systems, Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May ..
CI
02/28Transcript : Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations