  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSY   US08265T2087

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

(BSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Going Digital Awards 2021: Eight Asian projects in the spotlight

12/27/2021 | 01:57pm EST
Bentley Systems has named 19 winners of Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure 2021 - eight of them are in Asia. This announcement was made at the company's Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards virtual event, which took place on 1 and 2 December 2021.

The annual awards programme honours the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. This year, a total of 16 independent jury panels selected 57 finalists from nearly 300 nominations - submitted by more than 230 organisations - from 45 countries.

Click here to view all winners and their project description. The list of eight winners from Asia can be seen below (in eight categories):

Digital Cities
Hubei International Logistics Airport Co Ltd, Shenzhen S.F. Taisen Holdings (Group) Co Ltd, Airport Construction Engineering Co Ltd
Ezhou Huahu Airport Project
Ezhou, Hubei, China

Geotechnical Engineering
China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Co Ltd
Geological Survey of Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering
Tibet, China

Land and Site Development
Liaoning Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Research Institute Co Ltd
Dongtaizi Reservoir Project
Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China

Manufacturing
WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited
Converter-based Continuous Casting Project of Jinnan Steel Phase II Quwo Base Capacity Reduction and Replacement Project
Quwo, Shanxi, China

Power Generation
Capital Engineering and Research Incorporation Ltd
The World's First 60-MW Subcritical Blast Furnace Gas Power Generation Project
Changshu, Jiangsu, China

Roads and Highways
PT Hutama Karya (Persero)
Trans Sumatera Toll Road Project Section Serbelawan-Pematangsiantar
Pematangsiantar, Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Utilities and Communications
PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co Ltd
Suixian and Guangshui 80-MWp Ground-based Photovoltaic Power Project of Hubei Energy Group
Guangshui, Hubei, China

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants
Larson & Toubro Construction
Khatan Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme (Surface Water Treatment), UP, India
Khatan, Uttar Pradesh, India

At the virtual event, Bentley also unveiled the winners of its Future Infrastructure Star Challenge. These two students are:

Judge's Choice Winner
Elif Gungormus Deliismail
Mini-Modular-Plant for Digitised Sustainable Campus
Izmir Institute of Technology, Turkey

People's Choice Winner
Rodman Raul Cordova Rodriguez
Innovative Dam and Hydroelectric Project
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Image credits:
Image 1: Hubei International Logistics Airport Co Ltd, Shenzhen S.F. Taisen Holdings (Group) Co Ltd, Airport Construction Engineering Co Ltd
Image 2: PT Hutama Karya (Persero)
Image 3: Capital Engineering and Research Incorporation Ltd
Image 4: Larson & Toubro Construction
Image 5: PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co Ltd

