Going Digital Awards 2021: Eight Asian projects in the spotlight

Bentley Systems has named 19 winners of Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure 2021 - eight of them are in Asia. This announcement was made at the company's Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards virtual event, which took place on 1 and 2 December 2021.

The annual awards programme honours the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. This year, a total of 16 independent jury panels selected 57 finalists from nearly 300 nominations - submitted by more than 230 organisations - from 45 countries.

Click here to view all winners and their project description. The list of eight winners from Asia can be seen below (in eight categories):

Digital Cities

Hubei International Logistics Airport Co Ltd, Shenzhen S.F. Taisen Holdings (Group) Co Ltd, Airport Construction Engineering Co Ltd

Ezhou Huahu Airport Project

Ezhou, Hubei, China

Geotechnical Engineering

China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Co Ltd

Geological Survey of Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering

Tibet, China

Land and Site Development

Liaoning Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Research Institute Co Ltd

Dongtaizi Reservoir Project

Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China

Manufacturing

WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited

Converter-based Continuous Casting Project of Jinnan Steel Phase II Quwo Base Capacity Reduction and Replacement Project

Quwo, Shanxi, China

Power Generation

Capital Engineering and Research Incorporation Ltd

The World's First 60-MW Subcritical Blast Furnace Gas Power Generation Project

Changshu, Jiangsu, China