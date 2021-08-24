Log in
Podcast: Bentley Transportation Software for Small Business

08/24/2021
Podcast: Bentley Transportation Software for Small Business
Parul Dubey on August 2, 2021 - in Articles, Interview, Technology
https://informedinfrastructure.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Small-Businesses.m4a

Traditionally, many have viewed Bentley software as a solution for large organizations and megaprojects. Until now many small businesses believed that their projects were too small for the same technology and that the cost was unsustainable for their business model. Bentley's transportation software was developed by engineers to improve road projects both small and large and Virtuosity, a Bentley Company, has now made it accessible and affordable for small businesses.

Whether you are looking to grow your business, qualify for DOT subcontracts, or simply improve workflows for your current workload, join this podcast to learn more. Listen as Senior Industry Strategy Manager David Settlemyer discusses his small business background and how Bentley and Virtuosity will help your small business sustain long term stability.

Listen now at the audio player at the top of this page.

Learn more about Bentley's Civil Engineering Software Solutions.

Want to test drive Bentley transportation solutions? Download free trials of OpenRoads Designer, MicroStation, and ProjectWise 365 today:

Disclaimer

Bentley Systems Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
