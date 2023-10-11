Changes Reinforce BSY’s Organizational Sustainability and Contributions to Global Infrastructure Sustainability

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced executive appointments.

Kristin Fallon, Chief Marketing Officer, Bentley Systems. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.

Kristin Fallon joins Bentley as Chief Marketing Officer, based in Annapolis, Maryland. Most recently, Fallon was Global Head of Brand and Digital Marketing at GE HealthCare, an $18 billion medical technology and software company. Among many accomplishments, she led the company’s rebranding as part of its separation from GE, for which she was named Communicator of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers. Prior to GE, she spent 10 years in international aid, leading marketing and communications for social, environmental, and economic development projects in Asia and Africa. Fallon earned a BA in economics at Wake Forest University and an MBA at the University of Maryland. She is a board member of the university’s Center for Social Value Creation and a board member of the International Advertising Association.

Fallon succeeds Chris Bradshaw who takes on the newly created role of Chief Sustainability Officer, based in Easton, Maryland, bringing together Bentley’s sustainability and education initiatives, with the objective of empowering Bentley’s users to achieve sustainable development goals, while ensuring the next generation of engineers has the tools and knowledge to succeed.

Colin Ellam joins as Chief Executive Officer of Cohesive, Bentley’s digital integrator business, based in Manchester, United Kingdom. Most recently, Ellam served as Global Head of Nuclear at Capgemini. He previously led the Capital Projects business for Accenture in the U.K., providing consulting and technology services for the infrastructure sector, including Transport, Utilities, and Power. Ellam has worked across many geographies including Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and Africa and lived and has worked in the United States for three years. He succeeds Mark Bew, who takes on an advisory role, having grown Cohesive into a global organization of more than 700 colleagues in 15 countries.

Oliver Conze joins as Senior Vice President, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, based in Heidelberg, Germany. Most recently, Conze was Chief Product Officer at Customs4trade, a B2B SaaS startup automating international trade management, where he was responsible for product, technology, and operations. Previously, Conze spent 15 years at SAP, where he held a variety of executive roles in product management, portfolio strategy, and customer success. Conze earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, an MS in Management Science at Stanford University, and a Ph.D. at University of St. Gallen.

Bentley Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Cumins, said, “This is a pivotal moment for the infrastructure sector and an exciting time to be in infrastructure engineering software. It is gratifying that Bentley Systems has attracted world-class talent to position the organization strongly for our next phase of growth and to help our users in the world’s leading infrastructure organizations design, build, and operate more sustainable and resilient infrastructure.”

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

