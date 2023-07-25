Effective July 25, 2023, Benz Capital Corp. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to AVR from BCC.
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 10:57:58 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0700 CAD
|0.00%
|-30.00%
|-46.15%
|06:00am
|CI
|06:00am
|Benz Capital Corp. will Change its Name to Avaron Mining Corp
|CI
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.0700 CAD
|0.00%
|-30.00%
|726 659 $
