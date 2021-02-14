Benz Mining : Assays confirm the discovery of 2 new trends at Eastmain 02/14/2021 | 07:15am EST Send by mail :

HIGHLIGHTS Assays for Benz' maiden 2020drilling campaign received and processed

Several high-grade (+8.0g/t gold) intervals and individual assays values up to 85.0g/t gold

The second new parallel trend identified with discovery hole EM20-132 drilled into a FLEM anomaly returning 5.0m at 8.3g/t Au including 3.0m at 13.7g/t gold

Third trend below the mine sequence discovered in hole EM20-141 with 7.2m at 4.6g/t goldincluding 3.8m at 8.5g/t Au and 0.4m at 85.0g/t gold

Extensions to existing resource identified with step out 120m downplunge from Eastmain resource envelope intersecting 2.5m at 7.4g/t gold

New blind mineralized domain 1.8km along strike from Eastmainmine returns 5.4m at 3.2g/t gold including 1.4m at 7.2g/t gold (FLEM Target)

Assays validate a new strategy to directly target gold mineralization via both ground and down hole electro magnetics

Presence of coarse visible gold calls for re-assay of mineralised intervals

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to release assay results from its 2020, maiden drilling program at its Eastmain Gold Project (Project). The 12 holes program totalling 7,110 meterswas a scout drill program to confirm whether targeting electromagnetic (EM)conductors could lead to new discoveries that could potentially increases the scale of the Project from its existing 376,000oz indicated and inferred gold resource at 7.9g/t gold. Drilling targeted a widespread combination of modelled plates from a ground fixed loop (FLEM) survey and down hole (DHEM) conducted in historic and recently drilled holes. CEO, Xavier Braud, commented: 'The assays confirmed what geology had already told us. We have discovered two entirely new high grade mineralised systems at the Eastmain project and extended the known mineralised trend by 1.8km along strike. All the targets we drilled in 2020 can be seen as greenfield targets as no exploration had been done in the areas where we drilled. More importantly, the methodology we have been following has worked. At Eastmain, electromagnetics will help find gold. A Zone was initially discovered by 1.5m at 13gpt gold so we are highly encouraged that our current drilling will lead us to further high grade gold discoveries to be uncovered by our current 50,000m drill program and 100+ line km of EM in 2021' The campaign returned multiple high grade (>8.0g/t Au intervals) confirming: the presence of newly discovered high grade mineralisationunder overburden through the use of electromagnetics with best intercept in this area returning 0m at 8.3g/t Au from 529.8m including 3.0m at 13.7g/t Au from 531.8m (EM20-132) Multiple high-grade zones are present downplunge from known mineralization at A and D zones (D Zone not in the current resource) A deeper parallel mineralized high-grade horizon was identified in hole EM20-141 returning two distinct sets of high-grade assays: 3m at 3.0g/t Au from 417.5 including 1.0m at 8.8g/t Au from 420.0m and 7.2m at 4.6g/t Au from 561.3m including 3.8m at 8.5g/t Au from 564.7m. Figure: 1. Plan view of 2020 drill holes and associated EM plates on simplified geology and VTEM The success of the exploration methodology, confirmed by assays The recently appointed management team at Benz identified the potential to target gold mineralision at Eastmain via EM. EM is not commonly use to detect gold mineralisation however the high pyrrhotite content of the mineralisation at Eastmain enables the team to directly target mineralisation by using a combination of ground and DHEM surveys (techniques that have been successfully used by ASX listed explorer Bellevue Gold Limited at its namesake gold project). EM surveys have led to three new greenfield discoveries and one brownfield discovery ; a parallelmineralised trend approximately 150m beneath the existing mine trend a second new trend 800m due east of the Eastmain mine on another parallel trend a potential new zone 1.8km along strike of the known resource down plunge extensions of the known mineralization Benz's successful maiden drilling campaign returned multiple high-grade intercepts from several distinct zones in the project area. Best results include: 0m at 8.3g/t Au from 529.8m inc 3.0m at 13.7g/t Au from 531.8m (EM20-132)

from 531.8m (EM20-132) 2m at 4.6 g/t Au from 561.3 inc 3.8m at 8.5 g/t from 564.7m (EM20-141)

from 564.7m (EM20-141) 5m at 7.4g/t Au from 507.0m inc1.0m at 12.5g/t Au from 507.0m (EM20-138)

from 507.0m inc1.0m at 12.5g/t Au from 507.0m (EM20-138) 4m at 3.2g/t Au from 139.6m inc 1.4m at 7.2g/t Au from 139.6m and inc 1.0m at 4.3g/t Au from 143.0m (EM20-142)

from 139.6m and inc 1.0m at 4.3g/t Au from 143.0m (EM20-142) 3m at 3.0g/t Au from 417.5m inc1.0m at 8.8g/t Au from 420.0m (EM20-141) Discovery of new parallel high grade mineralised trend confirmed Holes EM20-132 to EM20-136 and EM20-140 were drilled to explain fixed loop and downhole electromagnetic conductors. The holes were drilled widespread across the EM anomalies testing the extent of this conductive system. All holes encountered a mineralised zone with quartz carbonate sulphide veinslocalised in a wide alteration zone consisting of sericite, carbonate, tourmaline, biotite and quartz - carbonate veinlets with associated pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Best intercepts from this zone include: 0m at 8.3g/t Au from 529.8m including 3.0m at 13.7g/t Au from 531.8m (EM20-132)

from 531.8m (EM20-132) 8m at 1.9g/t Au from 431.0m including 0.5m at 9.3g/t Au from 432.3m (EM20-134)

from 432.3m (EM20-134) 5m at 3.3g/t Au from 454.0m (EM20-136) The presence of coarse gold in hole EM20-132 indicates potential nugget effect and all intervals displaying mineralisation will be re assayed either by metal screen (1000gr) and AA assay or photon assays to get a more accurate measurement of the zone's gold grades. The visible gold was observed in association with quartz- carbonate, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite veins in deformed and altered units. Visible gold was also observed in a quartz carbonate and sulphide bearing vein in granodiorite in hole EM20-135 (0.3m at 21.4g/t Au). Zone D extension confirmed by EM20-141 and EM20-137, with a deeper trend identified in both holes In January 2021, Benz announced the presence of electromagnetic conductors located 200m below A zone in the mine area. A similar feature was present at D zone and was drilled as part of Benz's maiden program. The D zone is located 800m along strike from the Eastmain deposit (375koz at 7.91g/t Au) and has been historically drilledwith wide spacing and at a shallow level. Mine mineralisation similar to the Eastmain deposit was identified but the area had not been drilled sufficiently to establish a resource estimate. Several isolated historic holes with high Au intersect were never followed up. Electromagnetics identified a series of strong FLEM and DHEM conductors downdip/downplunge from this historical drilling. DrillholeEM20-137 was drilled to explain a combination of FLEM conductor and DHEM conductors form historical holes. Following completion of EM20-137, DHEM on this hole returned strong off-hole conductors at two levels. EM20-141 was drilled, targetingDHEM off-hole conductors that resulted from probing EM20-137. Both of these holes intersected the downplunge extension of D zone and intersected the mine mineralisation consisting of a strongly sheared and alteredhorizon with garnet biotite alteration, quartz carbonate veins and pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite rich veins and stringers. Visible gold was observed at two places within the mineralised zone of EM20-137 with a total of 5 grains observed between 504.0 and 504.58, and 30+ small grains, between 519.5m and 521.0m. Visible (coarse) gold implies potentially strong nugget effect. Assays returned may not be indicative of the real grade of this zone. Gold mineralisation was identified in at least two horizons. EM20-141 was designed to target the strong DHEM conductors off hole from EM20-137 and beneath the D zone. This hole intersected two mineralised zones located 120m from each other with the 'upper zone' returning: 5.3m at 3.0g/t Au from 417.5m including 1.0m at 8.8g/t Au from 420.0m (EM20-141) And the 'lower zone' 145m below the 'upper zone' returning: 7.2m at 4.6g/t Au from 561.3m including 3.8m at 8.5g/t Au from 564.7m (EM20-141). These holes confirm the existence of two distinct parallel mineralised zones in this area which increases considerably the prospectivity and potential scale of the system. Figure 2. Oblique Section (100meters thick) showing DHEM conductors and mineralised intervals of D Zone depth extension. (NB: EM20-137 and EM20-141 are located 100m apart and hole EM20-137 did not intersect any DHEM plates in the lower zone (off hole conductors detected) Mine trend extension identified with EM20-142 1.8km from Eastmain Resource EM20-142 was drilled to explain a FLEM conductor located approximately 1.8kmalong strike from the existing Eastmain resource. It intersected5.4m at 3.15g/t Au including 1.4m at 7.2g/t Au. The mineralisation issimilar to the mine mineralisation and was intersected between 139.5m and 145.0m(core length). The mineralisation is sulphide rich (15-20%) with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite veins and stringers in a deformed and altered rock that is mostly ultramafic in composition. This area is covered by ~20m of glacial overburden making this a blind discovery through the successful use of electromagnetics. This maiden hole into a blind conductor opens considerably this area for further exploration and requires follow up drilling and further FLEM surveys to the east (currently underway). DHEM leads to extension of the known Eastmain resource Following the new strategy implimentsed by Benz's recently appointed management team of usingEM to identify mineralised zones, historical holes in the deeper parts and drilled in the margins of the Eastmain deposit were surveyed by DHEM. From these DHEM surveys, a conductive area, modelled by several DHEM plates appeared in an area, downplunge from A zone which was untested. A single hole EM20-138 was designed to intercept those conductors and returned: 5m at 7.4g/t Au from 507.0m including 1.0m at 12.5g/t Au from 507.0m (EM20-138) This high-grade mineralised interval is located 120m downplunge from the current resource model and shows explicitly how the Eastmain deposit can extend at depth. It is representative of the mine mineralisation with intense silicification and quartz and sulphide veins and stringers. Further drilling and subsequent DHEM is planned for this new exciting target. Figure 3. A single hole drilled into DHEM plates 120m down plunge of known mineralisation at A Zone. Eastmain Gold Deposit The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area. This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Unless otherwise specified, all of the intervals reported are in core length. Although our core angles are good, it is not possible to give accurate true thickness for these intercepts at the moment. Analytical sampleswere taken by sawing NQ core in half at the exploration site and sending them to Actlabs in Ste Germaine de Boule, Qc for preparation and gold analysis then to Ancaster, Ont for multielement analysis. All core assays reported were obtained by standard 30 or 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish (codes 1A2B30 /1A2B50) and gravimetric finish (code 1A3-50) for samples with > 10gr/t Au. Samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, using a four-acid digestion -ICPMS method (code UT-4M). Because of the presence of visible gold, BENZ will be using a 1000gr metal sieve (code1A4-1000) for mineralised samples in the future. Quality Assurance/Quality Control ('QA/QC') and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons. A QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practice has been implemented with internalcertified OREAS standards and blanks inserted at every 20 samples by the corporation. About Benz Mining Corp. Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec. The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Xavier Braud, CEO

Head of Corporate Development (Canada)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: +1 416 356 8165

Email: info@benzmining.com Xavier Braud

CEO, Head of Corporate Development (Aus)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone +61 423 237 659

Permalink Disclaimer Benz Mining Corp. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 12:14:01 UTC.

