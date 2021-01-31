Benz Mining : Electromagnetics Identify New Conductive Trend In Footwall Of Eastmain Mine 01/31/2021 | 12:44pm EST Send by mail :

field campaign, the results of which have now been interpreted. Figure 1: Third potentially mineralized trend at Eastmain with 2020 drilling and all 2020 EM conductors (FLEM-Green and DHEM-Blue) Third Parallel Conductive Trend identified Second pass processing of fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) data in late 2020 identified a conductor in the footwall of the A Zone. The final DHEM survey for the 2020 season probed a deep historical stratigraphic hole drilled well into the footwall of the Eastmain deposit. Strong off-hole conductors confirmed the structural position of the modelled FLEM conductor and the existence of a strongly conductive trend with an EM response comparable with the existing know Eastmain mineralization. The modelled conductor and off hole DHEM have not been previously drilled and the trend seems to continue to the NW of Zone A. Figure 2: FLEM modelled conductors from 2nd pass FLEM processing CEO, Xavier Braud, commented: 'The last of the EM data for 2020 brought us a nice surprise. Historically, mineralization had been identified along the mine series trend over a strike length of 10km. When we began assessing the Eastmain Project in early 2020 it became evident that there was the potential for multiple repeats of this mine series within our extensive tenement package. Since commencing exploration in July 2020, our exploration strategy has identified that there is now the potential for 3 mineralized trends. We look forward to further ground geophysical programs in 2021 to further test VTEM anomalies which already highlight the potential for multiple additional trends. The Eastmain Gold Project is shaping up to become a very large system and we look forward to testing these targets in 2021.' Figure 3: Schematic cross section with all EM conductors and 2020 drilling highlighting the new footwall conductors, potentially third newly identified trend. The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the

existing resource area. This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. About Benz Mining Corp. Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec. The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

