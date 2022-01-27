Benz Mining : HIGH IMPACT GOLD AND LITHIUM EXPLORATION PROGRAM UNDERWAY

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to announce that, following on from successfully proving the Company's electromagnetic (EM) strategy in 2021 (targeting high grade gold mineralisation via electro magnetic conductors) , Benz's Eastmain belt exploration program for 2022 has commenced, aiming to build upon the multiple discoveries made to date. Personnel and equipment have returned to the Eastmain camp and drilling has restarted.

Drillholes for D and E Zones commenced before the festive season have now been completed with one more visible gold interval from E Zone intercepted in the first days of drilling.

Benz Mining CEO, Xavier Braud, commented:

"It is fantastic to kick off 2022 with more visible gold from E Zone. 2022 should be filled with exciting news - both from our recently commenced 2022 exploration program and the remaining results from the substantial work program we conducted last year.

We are eagerly anticipating gold assay results from 62 of the holes drilled last year, including 16 where our geologists have seen visible gold. We are also awaiting results from lithium pegmatite rock chips sampling and surface sampling.

For 2022, we expect our exclusivity deal with MSA Laboratories for the use of their Val d'Or PhotonAssay laboratory to speed up assay turnaround. The laboratory will be commissioned later this quarter and we will be able to submit our core samples then.

During the winter months, when drill rig access is easier, we are stepping out to Michel and Placer Lake, two new targets where we have identified electromagnetic conductors. Notably, these are the same type of conductors which helped us discover NW, D and E Zones, as well as 2 new mineralised horizons and substantial extensions to A, B and C Zones. We will also be testing some of the IP chargeability anomalies coincident with excellent gold intersections and surface occurrences in the Julien, Suzanna and MEG areas. In parallel, we are also drilling the high-grade part of NW Zone which we discovered early last year, infilling on 50m x 50m last year's wide spaced intercepts (100m x 100m) and drilling potential extensions indicated by strong off-hole DHEM conductors.

Importantly, all of the drilling we have planned for 2022 is away from the current resource; we have not yet started infill drilling all the new zones we discovered over the past 18 months. We are continuing our successful strategy of stepping out wide on new targets, potentially bringing additional mineralisation to the growing inventory.

We are still waiting for results from our rock chips sampling campaign at the Ruby Hill West lithium pegmatite. The presence of visible spodumene throughout is sufficient to indicate lithium mineralisation and Benz is preparing for helicopter supported drilling of the pegmatite toward the end of March (weather depending).

We have a very busy year ahead with strong gold and lithium targets. The results from last year's field campaigns should also help us identify new targets this year, progressively unlocking the immense potential of 250km2 of completely underexplored greenstone belt."