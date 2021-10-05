Benz Mining : July 2021 Quarterly Financial and Management Reports

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the Three-Month Periods Ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited) NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Benz Mining Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Benz Mining Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three-month periods ended July 31, Note 2021 2020 Operating Costs Exploration and evaluation costs 3 $ 4,777,334 $ 494,210 Listing and filing fees 43,502 36,489 Management & consulting fees 4 171,513 287,507 Office and miscellaneous 26,120 8,242 Professional fees 36,278 21,585 Share-based payments 6 1,896 277,609 Shareholder information 18,354 1,312 Loss from operations (5,074,997) (1,126,954) Other income Foreign exchange (44,018) - Interest Income 7,271 2,023 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability 5 1,717,632 - Net loss and comprehensive loss (3,394,112) (1,124,931) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.02) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 99,183,321 67,132,123 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements 2 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) Note July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,494,863 $ 13,144,767 Sales taxes recoverable 337,207 $ 376,697 Prepaid expenses and deposits 36,018 $ 22,757 9,868,088 13,544,221 Exploration and evaluation assets 3 1,555,903 $ 1,555,903 $ 11,423,991 $ 15,100,124 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 4 $ 2,551,262 $ 1,168,547 Flow-through share premium liaibility 5 1,641,467 $ 3,359,099 4,192,729 4,527,646 EQUITY Common shares 6 18,374,305 $ 18,285,495 Equity reserves 6 8,612,856 $ 8,648,770 Deficit (19,755,899) (16,361,787) 7,231,262 10,572,478 $ 11,423,991 $ 15,100,124 Nature of Operations (Note 1) Subsequent Events (Note 9) These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2021 Approved by the Board of Directors: (Signed) Evan Cranston (Signed) Mathew O'Hara Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board Mathew O'Hara, Director See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements 3 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three-month period ended July 31, Note 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net loss for the period $ (3,394,112) $ (1,124,931) Adjustments for non-cash items: Share based payments 7 1,896 277,609 Settlement of flow-through share liability 6 (1,717,632) - Changes in non-cash working capital: Sales taxes recoverable 39,490 (20,753) Prepaid expenses (13,261) (56,157) Trade and other payables 1,382,715 76,025 Net cash flows used in operating activities (3,700,904) (848,207) Cash Flow from Investing Activities Additions to exploration and evaluation assets 3 - (75,000) Net cash flows used in investing activities - (75,000) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Issuance of common shares for cash, net costs 6 - 3,437,118 Proceeds from exercise of options & warrants 6 51,000 474,848 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 51,000 3,911,966 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,649,904) 2,988,759 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 13,144,767 2,350,371 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 9,494,863 $ 5,339,130 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 9,469,863 $ 2,350,371 Redeemable guaranteed investment certificate ("GIC") 25,000 - Total Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 9,494,863 $ 2,350,371 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements 4 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) Common Shares Equity Note Number Amount Reserves Deficit Total Equity Balance, April 30, 2020 57,215,118 $ 7,388,166 $ 1,981,393 $ (6,904,204) $ 2,465,355 Common shares issued for cash: Private placement 6 12,000,000 2,087,613 1,512,387 - 3,600,000 Share issuance costs 6 - (590,602) 427,720 - (162,882) Exercise of options 6 2,926,500 910,887 (436,039) - 474,848 Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 3 2,000,000 360,000 - - 360,000 Warrants issued for exploration and evaluation assets 3 - - 539,078 - 539,078 Share based payments 6 - - 277,609 - 277,609 Expired stock options 6 - - (1,536) 1,536 - Net loss for the year - - - (1,124,931) (1,124,931) Balance, July 31, 2020 74,141,618 $ 10,156,064 $ 4,300,612 $ (8,027,599) $ 6,429,077 Balance, April 30, 2021 98,938,756 $ 18,285,495 $ 8,648,770 $ (16,361,787) $ 10,572,478 Common shares issued for cash: Exercise of warrants 6 300,000 88,810 (37,810) - 51,000 Share based payments 6 - - 1,896 - 1,896 Net loss for the year - - - (3,394,112) (3,394,112) Balance, July 31, 2021 99,238,756 $ 18,374,305 $ 8,612,856 $ (19,755,899) $ 7,231,262 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements 5 | P a g e

