Benz Mining : July 2021 Quarterly Financial and Management Reports

Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
Three-month periods
ended July 31,
Note
2021
2020
Operating Costs
Exploration and evaluation costs
3
$
4,777,334
$
494,210
Listing and filing fees
43,502
36,489
Management & consulting fees
4
171,513
287,507
Office and miscellaneous
26,120
8,242
Professional fees
36,278
21,585
Share-based payments
6
1,896
277,609
Shareholder information
18,354
1,312
Loss from operations
(5,074,997)
(1,126,954)
Other income
Foreign exchange
(44,018)
-
Interest Income
7,271
2,023
Settlement of flow-through share premium liability
5
1,717,632
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(3,394,112)
(1,124,931)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
99,183,321
67,132,123
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Note
July 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,494,863
$
13,144,767
Sales taxes recoverable
337,207
$
376,697
Prepaid expenses and deposits
36,018
$
22,757
9,868,088
13,544,221
Exploration and evaluation assets
3
1,555,903
$
1,555,903
$
11,423,991
$
15,100,124
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
$
2,551,262
$
1,168,547
Flow-through share premium liaibility
5
1,641,467
$
3,359,099
4,192,729
4,527,646
EQUITY
Common shares
6
18,374,305
$
18,285,495
Equity reserves
6
8,612,856
$
8,648,770
Deficit
(19,755,899)
(16,361,787)
7,231,262
10,572,478
$
11,423,991
$
15,100,124
Nature of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 9)
These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2021
Approved by the Board of Directors:
(Signed) Evan Cranston
(Signed) Mathew O'Hara
Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board
Mathew O'Hara, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Three-month period ended July 31,
Note
2021
2020
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
$
(3,394,112)
$
(1,124,931)
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Share based payments
7
1,896
277,609
Settlement of flow-through share liability
6
(1,717,632)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Sales taxes recoverable
39,490
(20,753)
Prepaid expenses
(13,261)
(56,157)
Trade and other payables
1,382,715
76,025
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(3,700,904)
(848,207)
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
3
-
(75,000)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
-
(75,000)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Issuance of common shares for cash, net costs
6
-
3,437,118
Proceeds from exercise of options & warrants
6
51,000
474,848
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
51,000
3,911,966
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(3,649,904)
2,988,759
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
13,144,767
2,350,371
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
9,494,863
$
5,339,130
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash
$
9,469,863
$
2,350,371
Redeemable guaranteed investment certificate ("GIC")
25,000
-
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
9,494,863
$
2,350,371
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
Common Shares
Equity
Note
Number
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, April 30, 2020
57,215,118
$
7,388,166
$
1,981,393
$
(6,904,204)
$
2,465,355
Common shares issued for cash:
Private placement
6
12,000,000
2,087,613
1,512,387
-
3,600,000
Share issuance costs
6
-
(590,602)
427,720
-
(162,882)
Exercise of options
6
2,926,500
910,887
(436,039)
-
474,848
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3
2,000,000
360,000
-
-
360,000
Warrants issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3
-
-
539,078
-
539,078
Share based payments
6
-
-
277,609
-
277,609
Expired stock options
6
-
-
(1,536)
1,536
-
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,124,931)
(1,124,931)
Balance, July 31, 2020
74,141,618
$
10,156,064
$
4,300,612
$
(8,027,599)
$
6,429,077
Balance, April 30, 2021
98,938,756
$
18,285,495
$
8,648,770
$
(16,361,787)
$
10,572,478
Common shares issued for cash:
Exercise of warrants
6
300,000
88,810
(37,810)
-
51,000
Share based payments
6
-
-
1,896
-
1,896
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(3,394,112)
(3,394,112)
Balance, July 31, 2021
99,238,756
$
18,374,305
$
8,612,856
$
(19,755,899)
$
7,231,262
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
