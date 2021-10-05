Log in
    BZ   CA08345Q2080

BENZ MINING CORP.

(BZ)
Benz Mining : July 2021 Quarterly Financial and Management Reports

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the Three-Month Periods Ended July 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Benz Mining Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

Three-month periods

ended July 31,

Note

2021

2020

Operating Costs

Exploration and evaluation costs

3

$

4,777,334

$

494,210

Listing and filing fees

43,502

36,489

Management & consulting fees

4

171,513

287,507

Office and miscellaneous

26,120

8,242

Professional fees

36,278

21,585

Share-based payments

6

1,896

277,609

Shareholder information

18,354

1,312

Loss from operations

(5,074,997)

(1,126,954)

Other income

Foreign exchange

(44,018)

-

Interest Income

7,271

2,023

Settlement of flow-through share premium liability

5

1,717,632

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(3,394,112)

(1,124,931)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

99,183,321

67,132,123

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

2 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Note

July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,494,863

$

13,144,767

Sales taxes recoverable

337,207

$

376,697

Prepaid expenses and deposits

36,018

$

22,757

9,868,088

13,544,221

Exploration and evaluation assets

3

1,555,903

$

1,555,903

$

11,423,991

$

15,100,124

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

$

2,551,262

$

1,168,547

Flow-through share premium liaibility

5

1,641,467

$

3,359,099

4,192,729

4,527,646

EQUITY

Common shares

6

18,374,305

$

18,285,495

Equity reserves

6

8,612,856

$

8,648,770

Deficit

(19,755,899)

(16,361,787)

7,231,262

10,572,478

$

11,423,991

$

15,100,124

Nature of Operations (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 9)

These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2021

Approved by the Board of Directors:

(Signed) Evan Cranston

(Signed) Mathew O'Hara

Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board

Mathew O'Hara, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

3 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three-month period ended July 31,

Note

2021

2020

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(3,394,112)

$

(1,124,931)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Share based payments

7

1,896

277,609

Settlement of flow-through share liability

6

(1,717,632)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Sales taxes recoverable

39,490

(20,753)

Prepaid expenses

(13,261)

(56,157)

Trade and other payables

1,382,715

76,025

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(3,700,904)

(848,207)

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

3

-

(75,000)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

-

(75,000)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Issuance of common shares for cash, net costs

6

-

3,437,118

Proceeds from exercise of options & warrants

6

51,000

474,848

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

51,000

3,911,966

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(3,649,904)

2,988,759

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

13,144,767

2,350,371

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$

9,494,863

$

5,339,130

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

9,469,863

$

2,350,371

Redeemable guaranteed investment certificate ("GIC")

25,000

-

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

9,494,863

$

2,350,371

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

4 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

Common Shares

Equity

Note

Number

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, April 30, 2020

57,215,118

$

7,388,166

$

1,981,393

$

(6,904,204)

$

2,465,355

Common shares issued for cash:

Private placement

6

12,000,000

2,087,613

1,512,387

-

3,600,000

Share issuance costs

6

-

(590,602)

427,720

-

(162,882)

Exercise of options

6

2,926,500

910,887

(436,039)

-

474,848

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3

2,000,000

360,000

-

-

360,000

Warrants issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3

-

-

539,078

-

539,078

Share based payments

6

-

-

277,609

-

277,609

Expired stock options

6

-

-

(1,536)

1,536

-

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,124,931)

(1,124,931)

Balance, July 31, 2020

74,141,618

$

10,156,064

$

4,300,612

$

(8,027,599)

$

6,429,077

Balance, April 30, 2021

98,938,756

$

18,285,495

$

8,648,770

$

(16,361,787)

$

10,572,478

Common shares issued for cash:

Exercise of warrants

6

300,000

88,810

(37,810)

-

51,000

Share based payments

6

-

-

1,896

-

1,896

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(3,394,112)

(3,394,112)

Balance, July 31, 2021

99,238,756

$

18,374,305

$

8,612,856

$

(19,755,899)

$

7,231,262

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

5 | P a g e

