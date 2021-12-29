Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Benz Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZ   CA08345Q2080

BENZ MINING CORP.

(BZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/24 11:01:41 am
0.62 CAD   --.--%
02:37aBENZ MINING : October 2021 Financial and Management Reports
PU
12/02IIROC Trading Resumption - BZ
AQ
12/02Benz Mining Corp. - New high-grade discovery at D Zone 7.9m at 35.9g/t Au
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benz Mining : October 2021 Financial and Management Reports

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Benz Mining Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

For personal use only

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

Three-month periods

Six-month periods

Note

ended October 31,

ended October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Costs

Exploration and evaluation costs

3

$

4,438,172

$

1,820,748

$

9,215,506

$

2,314,958

Listing and filing fees

18,381

108,551

61,883

145,040

Management & consulting fees

4

219,650

53,097

391,163

340,604

Office and miscellaneous

28,983

7,117

55,103

15,359

Professional fees

31,299

12,194

67,577

33,779

Share-based payments

6

-

1,878,002

1,896

2,155,611

Shareholder information

37,547

7,346

55,901

8,658

Loss from operations

(4,774,032)

(3,887,055)

(9,849,029)

(5,014,009)

Other income

Foreign exchange

14,636

-

(29,382)

-

Interest Income

5,553

4,105

12,824

6,128

Settlement of flow-through share

premium liability

5

1,551,434

-

3,269,066

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(3,202,409)

$

(3,882,950)

$

(6,596,521)

$

(5,007,881)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.07)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

105,506,129

76,094,195

102,494,725

71,613,159

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

2 | P a g e

For personal use only

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Note

October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,099,028

$

13,144,767

Sales taxes recoverable

1,167,256

$

376,697

Other receivables

116,184

$

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

21,448

$

22,757

14,403,916

13,544,221

Exploration and evaluation assets

3

1,826,667

$

1,555,903

$

16,230,583

$

15,100,124

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

$

2,127,639

$

1,168,547

Flow-through share premium liaibility

5

3,817,306

$

3,359,099

5,944,945

4,527,646

EQUITY

Common shares

6

24,373,260

$

18,285,495

Equity reserves

6

8,870,686

$

8,648,770

Deficit

(22,958,308)

(16,361,787)

10,285,638

10,572,478

$

16,230,583

$

15,100,124

Nature of Operations (Note 1)

These financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on December 29, 2021

Approved by the Board of Directors:

(Signed) Evan Cranston

(Signed) Mathew O'Hara

Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board

Mathew O'Hara, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

3 | P a g e

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For personal use only

Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net loss for the period Adjustments for non-cashitems:

Share based payments

Settlement of flow-through share liability Changes in non-cash working capital:

Sales taxes recoverable Other receivables

Prepaid expenses and deposits Trade and other payables

Net cash flows used in operating activities

Cash Flow from Investing Activities Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

Net cash flows used in investing activities

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Issuance of common shares for cash, net costs Proceeds from exercise of warrants Proceeds from the exercise of options

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

Redeemable guaranteed investment certificate ("GIC")

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

Three-month periods ended

Six-month periods ended

October 31,

October 31,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

(3,202,409)

$

(3,882,950)

$

(6,596,521)

$

(5,007,881)

7

-

1,878,002

1,896

2,155,611

6

(1,551,434)

-

(3,269,066)

-

-

(830,049)

(90,117)

(790,559)

(110,870)

(116,184)

-

(116,184)

-

14,570

50,000

1,309

(6,157)

(423,623)

416,824

959,092

492,849

(6,109,129)

(1,628,241)

(9,810,033)

(2,476,448)

3

(160,764)

(150,000)

(160,764)

(225,000)

(160,764)

(150,000)

(160,764)

(225,000)

6

9,731,608

13,220,000

9,731,608

16,657,118

6

121,000

(474,848)

172,000

-

6

21,450

1,074,527

21,450

1,074,527

9,874,058

13,819,679

9,925,058

17,731,645

3,604,165

12,041,438

(45,739)

15,030,197

9,494,863

5,339,130

13,144,767

2,350,371

$

13,099,028

$

17,380,568

$

13,099,028

$

17,380,568

$

13,074,028

$

17,380,568

$

13,074,028

$

17,380,568

25,000

-

25,000

-

$

13,099,028

$

17,380,568

$

13,099,028

$

17,380,568

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

4 | P a g e

For personal use only

Benz Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

Common Shares

Equity

Note

Number

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, April 30, 2020

57,215,118

$

7,388,166

$

1,981,393

$

(6,904,204)

$

2,465,355

Common shares issued for cash:

Private placement

6

27,257,142

12,392,147

4,427,853

-

16,820,000

Share issuance costs

6

-

(963,281)

427,720

-

(535,561)

Exercise of options

6

3,502,750

1,154,000

(554,421)

-

599,579

Exercise of warrants

6

3,333,304

651,299

(176,351)

-

474,948

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3

2,124,177

461,825

-

-

461,825

Warrants issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3

-

-

539,078

-

539,078

Share based payments

6

-

-

2,155,611

-

2,155,611

Expired stock options

6

-

-

(1,536)

1,536

-

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(5,007,881)

(5,007,881)

Balance, October 31, 2020

93,432,491

$

21,084,156

$

8,799,347

$

(11,910,549)

$

17,972,954

Balance, April 30, 2021

98,938,756

$

18,285,495

$

8,648,770

$

(16,361,787)

$

10,572,478

Common shares issued for cash:

Private placement

6

9,090,909

10,000,000

-

10,000,000

Share issuance costs

6

-

(592,230)

323,838

(268,392)

Premium on flow-through shares

5

-

(3,727,273)

-

-

(3,727,273)

Exercise of warrants

6

1,225,000

257,582

(85,582)

-

172,000

Exercise of options

6

145,000

39,686

(18,236)

-

21,450

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3

174,658

110,000

-

-

110,000

Share based payments

6

-

-

1,896

-

1,896

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(6,596,521)

(6,596,521)

Balance, October 31, 2021

109,574,323

$

24,373,260

$

8,870,686

$

(22,958,308)

$

10,285,638

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Benz Mining Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENZ MINING CORP.
02:37aBENZ MINING : October 2021 Financial and Management Reports
PU
12/02IIROC Trading Resumption - BZ
AQ
12/02Benz Mining Corp. - New high-grade discovery at D Zone 7.9m at 35.9g/t Au
AQ
12/02Benz Mining Hits Gold at Quebec's Eastmain Gold Project
MT
12/01BENZ MINING : New high-grade discovery at D Zone 7.9m at 35.9g/t Au
PU
12/01Benz Mining Corp. Announces New High-Grade Discovery At D Zone 7.9M At 35.9G/T Au
CI
11/30IIROC Trading Halt - BZ
AQ
11/12BENZ MINING : Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting
PU
11/11Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and Proxy Forms
PU
11/05PhotonAssay Delivers Increase in Reported Gold
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,46 M -7,37 M -7,37 M
Net cash 2021 13,1 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,9 M 53,0 M 52,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart BENZ MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Benz Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xavier Braud CEO & Head-Corporate Development
Simon Sharp Chief Financial Officer
Evan Alexander George Cranston Executive Chairman
Nicholas Tintor Non-Executive Director
Mathew OHara Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENZ MINING CORP.-41.51%53
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION9.04%26 017
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED24.02%9 466
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-6.47%6 262
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.65%5 362
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-19.24%5 347