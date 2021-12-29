Benz Mining : October 2021 Financial and Management Reports
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Benz Mining Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
Three-month periods
Six-month periods
Note
ended October 31,
ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Costs
Exploration and evaluation costs
3
$
4,438,172
$
1,820,748
$
9,215,506
$
2,314,958
Listing and filing fees
18,381
108,551
61,883
145,040
Management & consulting fees
4
219,650
53,097
391,163
340,604
Office and miscellaneous
28,983
7,117
55,103
15,359
Professional fees
31,299
12,194
67,577
33,779
Share-based payments
6
-
1,878,002
1,896
2,155,611
Shareholder information
37,547
7,346
55,901
8,658
Loss from operations
(4,774,032)
(3,887,055)
(9,849,029)
(5,014,009)
Other income
Foreign exchange
14,636
-
(29,382)
-
Interest Income
5,553
4,105
12,824
6,128
Settlement of flow-through share
premium liability
5
1,551,434
-
3,269,066
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(3,202,409)
$
(3,882,950)
$
(6,596,521)
$
(5,007,881)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.07)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
105,506,129
76,094,195
102,494,725
71,613,159
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
2 | P a g e
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Note
October 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,099,028
$
13,144,767
Sales taxes recoverable
1,167,256
$
376,697
Other receivables
116,184
$
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
21,448
$
22,757
14,403,916
13,544,221
Exploration and evaluation assets
3
1,826,667
$
1,555,903
$
16,230,583
$
15,100,124
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
$
2,127,639
$
1,168,547
Flow-through share premium liaibility
5
3,817,306
$
3,359,099
5,944,945
4,527,646
EQUITY
Common shares
6
24,373,260
$
18,285,495
Equity reserves
6
8,870,686
$
8,648,770
Deficit
(22,958,308)
(16,361,787)
10,285,638
10,572,478
$
16,230,583
$
15,100,124
Nature of Operations (Note 1)
These financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on December 29, 2021
Approved by the Board of Directors:
(Signed) Evan Cranston
(Signed) Mathew O'Hara
Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board
Mathew O'Hara, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
3 | P a g e
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Net loss for the period Adjustments for non-cash items:
Share based payments
Settlement of flow-through share liability Changes in non-cash working capital:
Sales taxes recoverable Other receivables
Prepaid expenses and deposits Trade and other payables
Net cash flows used in operating activities
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
Net cash flows used in investing activities
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Issuance of common shares for cash, net costs Proceeds from exercise of warrants Proceeds from the exercise of options
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash
Redeemable guaranteed investment certificate ("GIC")
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
Three-month periods ended
Six-month periods ended
October 31,
October 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
(3,202,409)
$
(3,882,950)
$
(6,596,521)
$
(5,007,881)
7
-
1,878,002
1,896
2,155,611
6
(1,551,434)
-
(3,269,066)
-
-
(830,049)
(90,117)
(790,559)
(110,870)
(116,184)
-
(116,184)
-
14,570
50,000
1,309
(6,157)
(423,623)
416,824
959,092
492,849
(6,109,129)
(1,628,241)
(9,810,033)
(2,476,448)
3
(160,764)
(150,000)
(160,764)
(225,000)
(160,764)
(150,000)
(160,764)
(225,000)
6
9,731,608
13,220,000
9,731,608
16,657,118
6
121,000
(474,848)
172,000
-
6
21,450
1,074,527
21,450
1,074,527
9,874,058
13,819,679
9,925,058
17,731,645
3,604,165
12,041,438
(45,739)
15,030,197
9,494,863
5,339,130
13,144,767
2,350,371
$
13,099,028
$
17,380,568
$
13,099,028
$
17,380,568
$
13,074,028
$
17,380,568
$
13,074,028
$
17,380,568
25,000
-
25,000
-
$
13,099,028
$
17,380,568
$
13,099,028
$
17,380,568
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
4 | P a g e
Benz Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
Common Shares
Equity
Note
Number
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, April 30, 2020
57,215,118
$
7,388,166
$
1,981,393
$
(6,904,204)
$
2,465,355
Common shares issued for cash:
Private placement
6
27,257,142
12,392,147
4,427,853
-
16,820,000
Share issuance costs
6
-
(963,281)
427,720
-
(535,561)
Exercise of options
6
3,502,750
1,154,000
(554,421)
-
599,579
Exercise of warrants
6
3,333,304
651,299
(176,351)
-
474,948
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3
2,124,177
461,825
-
-
461,825
Warrants issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3
-
-
539,078
-
539,078
Share based payments
6
-
-
2,155,611
-
2,155,611
Expired stock options
6
-
-
(1,536)
1,536
-
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(5,007,881)
(5,007,881)
Balance, October 31, 2020
93,432,491
$
21,084,156
$
8,799,347
$
(11,910,549)
$
17,972,954
Balance, April 30, 2021
98,938,756
$
18,285,495
$
8,648,770
$
(16,361,787)
$
10,572,478
Common shares issued for cash:
Private placement
6
9,090,909
10,000,000
-
10,000,000
Share issuance costs
6
-
(592,230)
323,838
(268,392)
Premium on flow-through shares
5
-
(3,727,273)
-
-
(3,727,273)
Exercise of warrants
6
1,225,000
257,582
(85,582)
-
172,000
Exercise of options
6
145,000
39,686
(18,236)
-
21,450
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3
174,658
110,000
-
-
110,000
Share based payments
6
-
-
1,896
-
1,896
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(6,596,521)
(6,596,521)
Balance, October 31, 2021
109,574,323
$
24,373,260
$
8,870,686
$
(22,958,308)
$
10,285,638
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
5 | P a g e
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Benz Mining Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENZ MINING CORP.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-9,46 M
-7,37 M
-7,37 M
Net cash 2021
13,1 M
10,2 M
10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
-6,51x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
67,9 M
53,0 M
52,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
95,8%
