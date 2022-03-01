Benz Mining : SULPHIDE AND QUARTZ VEINING IDENTIFIED AT PLACER LAKE

The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9g/t gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2g/t Au - Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5g/t Au). The existing gold mineralisation is associated with 15-20%semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics.

Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area. Benz has subsequently identified a combination of over 380 modelled in-hole and off- hole DHEM conductors over a strike length of 6km which is open in all directions (final interpretation of some of the conductors still pending).

In 2021, Benz confirmed the presence of visible spodumene in a pegmatite at the Ruby Hill West project, indicating lithium mineralisation which Benz intends to further explore in 2022.

Competent Person's Statements: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Xavier Braud, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG membership ID:6963). Mr Braud is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Braud holds securities in Benz Mining Corp and consents to the inclusion of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.