Benz Mining : VISIBLE GOLD INTERSECTED AT 900M VERTICAL AT EASTMAIN

Figure 2: Mineralised interval with alteration, quartz veining and pyrrhotite mineralisation, EM21-228 ~944m. Pyrrhotite is the iron sulphide detected by electromagnetics.

"We are very fortunate to have an exploration technique such as electromagnetics to target high-grade gold mineralisation. We now have enough confidence in our technique to drill 1,000m holes or broad 100m step outs and consistently hit gold mineralisation.

Every conductor we have hit to date has intersected mineralisation making EM a great tool for rapidly assessing where the best parts of the gold system may be. After 18 months of drilling, we still have a multitude of targets to test, highlighting that we may not have drilled the best of them yet."

D Zone Drilling

D Zone is a zone of gold mineralisation sitting approximately 750m from the existing 376,000oz resource at Eastmain1. Shallow mineralisation was identified by previous explorers in the late 1980's by rock chip sampling and shallow drilling which intersected zones of high-grade gold mineralisation (2.2m at 18.1 g/t Au). Continuity of mineralisation was not sufficiently established and the area was left without any further drilling since the late 1980's.

Via the use of electromagnetics in late 2020, Benz identified that previous drilling had only intercepted a small part of the system. Large conductive zones outside the previous drilling were identified in 2020 and 2021 with potential to significantly increase the scale of this mineralisation.

The conductors identified in D Zone via FLEM and DHEM underlined a prospective area approximately 500m x 1,100m, which is comparable to the footprint covered by the existing 376,000oz resource at A-B-C Zones.