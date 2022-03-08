BEO Bancorp : 2021 Annual Financial Statement

BEO BANCORP

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201

Message to our stockholders

I am pleased to present you with the consolidated financial statements and operating results of BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for the year 2021.

2021 continued right where 2020 left off…unknowns pertaining to a global pandemic, mandates, masks, and madness. Regardless of political leanings, 2021 began with extreme partisan maneuvering which lasted throughout the year. We continue to see history being written and re-written right before our eyes.

Across our trade area, severe drought conditions hampered production for our ag producers. While production suffered, prices were strong, offsetting what could have been a disastrous year for our farmers and ranchers. Mainstreet businesses continue to be impacted by the ebb and flow of pandemic conditions. Supply chain concerns affect all of us. The "human toll" of the pandemic cannot be understated. I truly appreciate the challenges that all have endured. Our employees have been exemplary in how they have faced the challenges and continue to provide excellent service to our customers. I appreciate their dedication and hard work.

Pandemic related federal stimulus money has yet to work its way through the financial system. Our SBA PPP loans are mostly paid off. These loans contributed to strong net income results in 2021. Consolidated net income was $6.917 million, up 25.2% from 2020 record level; net loans are down 5.1%, but it is important to note that if PPP loans were taken out of YE 2020 & 2021, core loan growth was up 5.39% year over year. Deposits were up 24.0% to $753.4 million. Total assets also increased 23.7% to $821.6 million. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2021was 0.93% compared to 0.95% in 2020. Return on Average Equity came in at 15.39% vs. 13.88% an 10.9% increase year over year. Net earnings per share were $5.74 in 2021 compared to $4.66 in 2020. Shareholder equity increased 14.3% in 2021 to $47.9 million up from $41.9 million in 2020. We also paid the highest cash amount dividend in our history of $1,204,323 or $1.00 per share.

We will plan to have a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Gilliam Bisbee building 106 E. May St., Heppner, OR. We plan to elect 2 directors, review 2021 and offer a glimpse of what we see for 2022.

I hope that this report finds you healthy and thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Sincerely,

President and CEO

BEO Bancorp

1