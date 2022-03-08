Log in
    BEOB   US05539V2097

BEO BANCORP

(BEOB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/22 09:51:08 am
40 USD   -4.49%
BEO Bancorp : 2021 Annual Financial Statement

03/08/2022 | 02:03pm EST
BEO Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditor's Report

Year Ended December 31, 2021

C O N T E N T S

Page

Message to Our Stockholders

1

Financial Highlights

2

Board of Directors and Officers

3

Independent Auditor's Report

4

Financial Statements:

Consolidated Balance Sheet

6

Consolidated Statement of Income

7

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income

8

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

10

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

12

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has not reviewed the financial data and

related data in this statement for accuracy or relevance.

BEO BANCORP

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201

Message to our stockholders

I am pleased to present you with the consolidated financial statements and operating results of BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for the year 2021.

2021 continued right where 2020 left off…unknowns pertaining to a global pandemic, mandates, masks, and madness. Regardless of political leanings, 2021 began with extreme partisan maneuvering which lasted throughout the year. We continue to see history being written and re-written right before our eyes.

Across our trade area, severe drought conditions hampered production for our ag producers. While production suffered, prices were strong, offsetting what could have been a disastrous year for our farmers and ranchers. Mainstreet businesses continue to be impacted by the ebb and flow of pandemic conditions. Supply chain concerns affect all of us. The "human toll" of the pandemic cannot be understated. I truly appreciate the challenges that all have endured. Our employees have been exemplary in how they have faced the challenges and continue to provide excellent service to our customers. I appreciate their dedication and hard work.

Pandemic related federal stimulus money has yet to work its way through the financial system. Our SBA PPP loans are mostly paid off. These loans contributed to strong net income results in 2021. Consolidated net income was $6.917 million, up 25.2% from 2020 record level; net loans are down 5.1%, but it is important to note that if PPP loans were taken out of YE 2020 & 2021, core loan growth was up 5.39% year over year. Deposits were up 24.0% to $753.4 million. Total assets also increased 23.7% to $821.6 million. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2021was 0.93% compared to 0.95% in 2020. Return on Average Equity came in at 15.39% vs. 13.88% an 10.9% increase year over year. Net earnings per share were $5.74 in 2021 compared to $4.66 in 2020. Shareholder equity increased 14.3% in 2021 to $47.9 million up from $41.9 million in 2020. We also paid the highest cash amount dividend in our history of $1,204,323 or $1.00 per share.

We will plan to have a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Gilliam Bisbee building 106 E. May St., Heppner, OR. We plan to elect 2 directors, review 2021 and offer a glimpse of what we see for 2022.

I hope that this report finds you healthy and thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Sincerely,

President and CEO

BEO Bancorp

1

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2017-2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net Income (000)

$3,095

$3,949

$4,278

$5,523

$6,917

Total Assets (000)

$414,532

$414,379

$492,260

$666,699

$821,592

Total Equity (000)

$31,725

$34,580

$37,654

$41,935

$47,930

Return on Average Assets

0.78%

0.95%

0.94%

0.95%

0.93%

Return on Average Equity

10.07%

11.91%

11.84%

13.88%

15.39%

Net Income Per Share

$2.60

$3.33

$3.62

$4.66

$5.74

Dividend Per Share

$0.80

$0.85

$0.90

$0.95

$1.00

Book Value Per Share

$26.70

$29.21

$32.09

$34.96

$39.80

Book Value Per Share

Dividend Per Share

$39.80

$26.70

$29.21

$32.09

$34.96

$0.80

$0.85

$0.90

$0.95

$1.00

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Total Stockholders' Equity (000)

Consolidated Net Income (000)

$31,725

$34,580

$47,930

$41,935

$37,654

$6,917

$5,523

$3,949 $4,278

$3,095

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

2

Board of Directors:

Joe Gonzalez, Chairman

Owner, American Electric, Inc.

Brad Anderson, Vice Chairman

Partner, Triangle Ranches

Robert M. Armstrong

CPA, Solutions, CPA's

Jeff Bailey

Banker, Bank of Eastern Oregon

Gabrielle Homer

Financial Controller, Painted Hills Natural Beef

E. George Koffler

Retired Banker

Gary Neal

Retired General Manager, Port of Morrow

Joel Peterson

Owner, Daily Bread Farms, Inc.

Bank Officers:

Executive Team

Jeff Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer

Becky Kindle, EVP & Chief Operations Officer

Mark Lemmon, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

John Qualls, EVP & Chief Lending Officer

Ed Rollins, EVP & Chief Credit Officer

Regional Vice Presidents:

John Bailey, Team Lead Loan Officer

Alan Bullard, Team Lead Loan Officer

Tracy Hamby, Team Lead Loan Officer

Jed Myers, Team Lead Loan Officer

Mike Short, Team Lead Loan Officer

Robert Williams, Team Lead Loan Officer

Vice Presidents:

Cindy Bailey, Audit Manager

James Bleth, IT Manager

Nial Bradshaw, Loan Officer

Christy Correa, Finance Coordinator

Karen Cossitt, Team Lead & Branch Manager

Janet Dezellem, Controller

Gaye Doanato, Loan Officer

Dawna Dougherty, Compliance Officer

Laura Georges, Loan Officer

Jared Lathrop, Loan Officer

Pete McCabe, Loan Officer

Jill Martin, HR Manager

Amy McNamee, Loan Officer

Jeanneine Miller, Project Manager

Kristy Nelson, Loan Officer

Anita Orem, Project Manager

Janice Provencher, Team Lead & Branch Manager

Robert Quinton, Loan Officer

Daniel Rehm, Loan Officer

Tricia Rollins, Loan Operations Manager

Russell Seewald, Loan Officer

Rhonda Shaffer, Consumer Lending Mgr.

Lucy Sifuentez, Team Lead, Sec. Officer, Br. Mgr.

David Stirewalt, Loan Officer

Becky Temple, Loan Officer

Todd Wood, Loan Officer

Assistant Vice Presidents:

Arletta Arnspiger, Mortgage Loan Officer

Laurie Barrow, Electronic Banking Specialist

Shane Lazinka, Loan Officer

Amber Schlaich, Loan Officer

Logan Schleicher, Loan Officer

Raymond Seastone, Construction Loan Officer

Lenders and Managers

Tressie Allen, Branch Manager

Andrea Austinson, Branch Manager

Caitlynn Bailey, Cash Mgt. Officer, Training Manager

Michael Broeckel, Loan Officer

Ashley Delacruz, Branch Manager

Shelly Hankins, Branch Manager

Hector Lopez, Loan Officer

Sherrie Modey, Branch Manager

Debi Munck, Branch Manager

Kaitlin Orcutt, Mortgage Loan Officer

Rocio Orozco, Branch Manager

Melissa Pierson, Electronic Banking Manager

Sharon Rietmann, Branch Manager

Melissa Samms, Branch Manager

Stefanie Teasley, Team Lead & Branch Manager

Kallie Warren, Branch Manager

Lori Whitbeck, Branch Manager

Vanessa Williamson, Branch Manager

Jack Wright, Branch Manager

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

