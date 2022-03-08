BEO Bancorp : 2021 Annual Financial Statement

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201
Message to our stockholders
I am pleased to present you with the consolidated financial statements and operating results of BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for the year 2021.
2021 continued right where 2020 left off…unknowns pertaining to a global pandemic, mandates, masks, and madness. Regardless of political leanings, 2021 began with extreme partisan maneuvering which lasted throughout the year. We continue to see history being written and re-written right before our eyes.
Across our trade area, severe drought conditions hampered production for our ag producers. While production suffered, prices were strong, offsetting what could have been a disastrous year for our farmers and ranchers. Mainstreet businesses continue to be impacted by the ebb and flow of pandemic conditions. Supply chain concerns affect all of us. The "human toll" of the pandemic cannot be understated. I truly appreciate the challenges that all have endured. Our employees have been exemplary in how they have faced the challenges and continue to provide excellent service to our customers. I appreciate their dedication and hard work.
Pandemic related federal stimulus money has yet to work its way through the financial system. Our SBA PPP loans are mostly paid off. These loans contributed to strong net income results in 2021. Consolidated net income was $6.917 million, up 25.2% from 2020 record level; net loans are down 5.1%, but it is important to note that if PPP loans were taken out of YE 2020 & 2021, core loan growth was up 5.39% year over year. Deposits were up 24.0% to $753.4 million. Total assets also increased 23.7% to $821.6 million. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2021was 0.93% compared to 0.95% in 2020. Return on Average Equity came in at 15.39% vs. 13.88% an 10.9% increase year over year. Net earnings per share were $5.74 in 2021 compared to $4.66 in 2020. Shareholder equity increased 14.3% in 2021 to $47.9 million up from $41.9 million in 2020. We also paid the highest cash amount dividend in our history of $1,204,323 or $1.00 per share.
We will plan to have a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Gilliam Bisbee building 106 E. May St., Heppner, OR. We plan to elect 2 directors, review 2021 and offer a glimpse of what we see for 2022.
I hope that this report finds you healthy and thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.
Sincerely,
President and CEO
BEO Bancorp
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2017-2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net Income (000)
$3,095
$3,949
$4,278
$5,523
$6,917
Total Assets (000)
$414,532
$414,379
$492,260
$666,699
$821,592
Total Equity (000)
$31,725
$34,580
$37,654
$41,935
$47,930
Return on Average Assets
0.78%
0.95%
0.94%
0.95%
0.93%
Return on Average Equity
10.07%
11.91%
11.84%
13.88%
15.39%
Net Income Per Share
$2.60
$3.33
$3.62
$4.66
$5.74
Dividend Per Share
$0.80
$0.85
$0.90
$0.95
$1.00
Book Value Per Share
$26.70
$29.21
$32.09
$34.96
$39.80
Board of Directors:
Joe Gonzalez, Chairman
Owner, American Electric, Inc.
Brad Anderson, Vice Chairman
Partner, Triangle Ranches
Robert M. Armstrong
CPA, Solutions, CPA's
Jeff Bailey
Banker, Bank of Eastern Oregon
Gabrielle Homer
Financial Controller, Painted Hills Natural Beef
E. George Koffler
Retired Banker
Gary Neal
Retired General Manager, Port of Morrow
Joel Peterson
Owner, Daily Bread Farms, Inc.
Bank Officers:
Executive Team
Jeff Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer
Becky Kindle, EVP & Chief Operations Officer
Mark Lemmon, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
John Qualls, EVP & Chief Lending Officer
Ed Rollins, EVP & Chief Credit Officer
Regional Vice Presidents:
John Bailey, Team Lead Loan Officer
Alan Bullard, Team Lead Loan Officer
Tracy Hamby, Team Lead Loan Officer
Jed Myers, Team Lead Loan Officer
Mike Short, Team Lead Loan Officer
Robert Williams, Team Lead Loan Officer
Vice Presidents:
Cindy Bailey, Audit Manager
James Bleth, IT Manager
Nial Bradshaw, Loan Officer
Christy Correa, Finance Coordinator
Karen Cossitt, Team Lead & Branch Manager
Janet Dezellem, Controller
Gaye Doanato, Loan Officer
Dawna Dougherty, Compliance Officer
Laura Georges, Loan Officer
Jared Lathrop, Loan Officer
Pete McCabe, Loan Officer
Jill Martin, HR Manager
Amy McNamee, Loan Officer
Jeanneine Miller, Project Manager
Kristy Nelson, Loan Officer
Anita Orem, Project Manager
Janice Provencher, Team Lead & Branch Manager
Robert Quinton, Loan Officer
Daniel Rehm, Loan Officer
Tricia Rollins, Loan Operations Manager
Russell Seewald, Loan Officer
Rhonda Shaffer, Consumer Lending Mgr.
Lucy Sifuentez, Team Lead, Sec. Officer, Br. Mgr.
David Stirewalt, Loan Officer
Becky Temple, Loan Officer
Todd Wood, Loan Officer
Assistant Vice Presidents:
Arletta Arnspiger, Mortgage Loan Officer
Laurie Barrow, Electronic Banking Specialist
Shane Lazinka, Loan Officer
Amber Schlaich, Loan Officer
Logan Schleicher, Loan Officer
Raymond Seastone, Construction Loan Officer
Lenders and Managers
Tressie Allen, Branch Manager
Andrea Austinson, Branch Manager
Caitlynn Bailey, Cash Mgt. Officer, Training Manager
Michael Broeckel, Loan Officer
Ashley Delacruz, Branch Manager
Shelly Hankins, Branch Manager
Hector Lopez, Loan Officer
Sherrie Modey, Branch Manager
Debi Munck, Branch Manager
Kaitlin Orcutt, Mortgage Loan Officer
Rocio Orozco, Branch Manager
Melissa Pierson, Electronic Banking Manager
Sharon Rietmann, Branch Manager
Melissa Samms, Branch Manager
Stefanie Teasley, Team Lead & Branch Manager
Kallie Warren, Branch Manager
Lori Whitbeck, Branch Manager
Vanessa Williamson, Branch Manager
Jack Wright, Branch Manager
