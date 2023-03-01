BEO Bancorp : 2022 Annual Financial Statement

BEO BANCORP

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201

Message to our stockholders

I present to you the consolidated financial statements and operating results for BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for 2022.

By all typical financial measures, 2022 was a very strong year for your Bank. We ended 2021 in a very liquid and asset sensitive position. As 2022 unfolded, the tightening of fiscal policy and increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve, during 2022, added significantly to our interest income.

2022 was a solid year for our agricultural producers. What started as a concerning year from a precipitation standpoint, turned more positive as late winter and spring rains arrived. While input prices increased with global events and supply chain problems, commodity prices across the board helped to offset the higher costs of production.

2022 consolidated net income was $8.585 million, up 24.1% from 2021, our previous highest net income level. Net loans increased 4.8% to $488.8 million, while deposits were up 8.8% ending the year at $819.8 million. It is important to note, for the first time in over 20 years, we made no provision for possible loan losses during 2022. Total assets were up 8.3% to $890.0 million, also a high-level mark for the Bank. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2022 was 1.0% compared to 0.93% in 2021; Return on Average Equity (ROAE) came in at 17.54% versus 15.42% the previous year, an increase of 13.7%. Net earnings per share was $7.13 up 24.2% from 2021's $5.74 while shareholder equity was up 4.3% year over year. We also returned $1.00 per share dividend to our shareholders.

The above referenced results are not possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. I commend and thank them for their work over the past years.

We plan to have our shareholder meeting at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Gilliam Bisbee building located in Heppner, OR at 106 E. May St. We plan to elect one director, review 2022, look ahead to 2023, and thank retiring director George Koffler for his many years of service.

As always, thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Sincerely,

Jeff L. Bailey

President and CEO

BEO Bancorp

1