  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BEO Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEOB   US05539V2097

BEO BANCORP

(BEOB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:49:27 2023-02-21 am EST
43.15 USD   +0.35%
03:29pBeo Bancorp : 2022 Annual Financial Statement
PU
03:29pBeo Bancorp : 2023 BEO Bancorp Proxy Statement
PU
01/27Beo Bancorp : 2022 Earnings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BEO Bancorp : 2022 Annual Financial Statement

03/01/2023 | 03:29pm EST
BEO Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditor's Report

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

C O N T E N T S

Page

Message to Our Stockholders

1

Financial Highlights

2

Board of Directors and Officers

3

Independent Auditor's Report

4

Consolidated Financial Statements:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Statements of Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income

8

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

9

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

12

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has not reviewed the financial data and

related data in this statement for accuracy or relevance.

BEO BANCORP

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201

Message to our stockholders

I present to you the consolidated financial statements and operating results for BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for 2022.

By all typical financial measures, 2022 was a very strong year for your Bank. We ended 2021 in a very liquid and asset sensitive position. As 2022 unfolded, the tightening of fiscal policy and increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve, during 2022, added significantly to our interest income.

2022 was a solid year for our agricultural producers. What started as a concerning year from a precipitation standpoint, turned more positive as late winter and spring rains arrived. While input prices increased with global events and supply chain problems, commodity prices across the board helped to offset the higher costs of production.

2022 consolidated net income was $8.585 million, up 24.1% from 2021, our previous highest net income level. Net loans increased 4.8% to $488.8 million, while deposits were up 8.8% ending the year at $819.8 million. It is important to note, for the first time in over 20 years, we made no provision for possible loan losses during 2022. Total assets were up 8.3% to $890.0 million, also a high-level mark for the Bank. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2022 was 1.0% compared to 0.93% in 2021; Return on Average Equity (ROAE) came in at 17.54% versus 15.42% the previous year, an increase of 13.7%. Net earnings per share was $7.13 up 24.2% from 2021's $5.74 while shareholder equity was up 4.3% year over year. We also returned $1.00 per share dividend to our shareholders.

The above referenced results are not possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. I commend and thank them for their work over the past years.

We plan to have our shareholder meeting at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Gilliam Bisbee building located in Heppner, OR at 106 E. May St. We plan to elect one director, review 2022, look ahead to 2023, and thank retiring director George Koffler for his many years of service.

As always, thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Sincerely,

Jeff L. Bailey

President and CEO

BEO Bancorp

1

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018-2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Income (000)

$3,949

$4,278

$5,523

$6,917

$8,585

Total Assets (000)

$414,379

$492,260

$666,699

$821,592

$890,095

Total Equity (000)

$34,580

$37,654

$41,935

$47,930

$49,986

Return on Average Assets

0.95%

0.94%

0.95%

0.93%

1.00%

Return on Average Equity

11.91%

11.84%

13.88%

15.39%

17.54%

Net Income Per Share

$3.33

$3.62

$4.66

$5.74

$7.13

Dividend Per Share

$0.85

$0.90

$0.95

$1.00

$1.00

GAAP Book Value Per Share

$29.21

$32.09

$34.96

$39.80

$41.51

Book Value Per Share before termporary adjustment

for Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

$29.32

$32.06

$35.53

$40.25

$46.38

Book Value Per Share

$39.80

$41.51

$34.96

$32.09

$29.21

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total Stockholders' Equity (000)

$47,930

$49,986

$37,654

$41,935

$34,580

Dividend Per Share

$1.00

$1.00

$0.95

$0.90

$0.85

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Consolidated Net Income (000)

$8,585

$6,917

$5,523

$3,949

$4,278

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2

Board of Directors:

Brad Anderson, Chairman

Partner, Triangle Ranches

Robert M. Armstrong, Vice Chairman

CPA, Solutions, CPA's

Jeff Bailey

Banker, Bank of Eastern Oregon

Joe Gonzalez

Owner, American Electric, Inc.

Gabrielle Homer

Financial Controller, Painted Hills Natural Beef

E. George Koffler

Retired Banker

Gary Neal

Retired General Manager, Port of Morrow

Joel Peterson

Owner, Daily Bread Farms, Inc.

Bank Officers:

Executive Team

Jeff Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer

Becky Kindle, EVP & Chief Operations Officer

Mark Lemmon, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

John Qualls, EVP & Chief Lending Officer

Ed Rollins, EVP & Chief Credit Officer

Regional Vice Presidents:

Alan Bullard, Team Lead Loan Officer

Tracy Hamby, Team Lead Loan Officer

Jed Myers, Team Lead Loan Officer

Mike Short, Team Lead Loan Officer

Robert Williams, Team Lead Loan Officer

Vice Presidents:

Arletta Arnspiger, Mortgage Loan Officer

Cindy Bailey, Audit Manager

James Bleth, IT Manager

Nial Bradshaw, Loan Officer

Michael Broeckel, Loan Officer

Christy Correa, Controller

Karen Cossitt, Branch Manager

Gaye Doanato, Loan Officer

Dawna Dougherty, Compliance Officer

Laura Georges, Loan Officer

Jared Lathrop, Loan Officer

Shane Lazinka, Loan Officer

Pete McCabe, Loan Officer

Jill Martin, HR Manager

Kristy Nelson, Loan Officer

Anita Orem, Project Manager

Janice Provencher, Team Lead & Branch Manager

Robert Quinton, Loan Officer

Tricia Rollins, Loan Operations Manager

Amber Schlaich, Loan Officer

Logan Schleicher, Loan Officer

Rhonda Shaffer, Consumer Lending Mgr.

Lucy Sifuentez, Team Lead & Security Officer

Stefanie Teasley, Team Lead & Branch Manager

David Stirewalt, Loan Officer

Becky Temple, Loan Officer

Todd Wood, Loan Officer

Assistant Vice Presidents:

Laurie Barrow, Electronic Banking Specialist

Jennifer Berry, Senior Credit Analyst

Hector Lopez, Loan Officer

Heidi Nelson, IT

Sharon Rietmann, Branch Manager

Raymond Seastone, Construction Loan Officer

Lenders and Managers

Tressie Allen, Branch Manager

Andrea Austinson, Branch Manager

Caitlynn Bailey, Cash Mgt. Officer, Training Manager

Kendra Butterfield, Loan Officer

Ashley Delacruz, Branch Manager

Marissa Gutierrez, Branch Manager

Shelly Hankins, Team Lead & Branch Manager

Jay Hart, Loan Officer

Hector Lopez, Loan Officer

Sherrie Modey, Branch Manager

Debi Munck, Branch Manager

Kaitlin Orcutt, Mortgage Loan Officer

Rocio Orozco, Branch Manager

Melissa Pierson, Electronic Banking Manager

Melissa Samms, Branch Manager

Kallie Warren, Branch Manager

Lori Whitbeck, Branch Manager

Vanessa Williamson, Branch Manager

Dustin Winn, Branch Manager

3

Disclaimer

BEO Bancorp published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials ()
Sales 2021 31,4 M - -
Net income 2021 6,92 M - -
Net cash 2021 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 52,0 M 52,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,45x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BEO BANCORP
Duration : Period :
BEO Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeff L. Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Lemmon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley B. Anderson Chairman
James Bleth Information Technology Manager
Becky Kindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President