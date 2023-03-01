BEO Bancorp : 2022 Annual Financial Statement

P.O. BOX 39 Heppner, OR 97836 Administrative Office: 279 N. Main Heppner, OR 97836 Phone: (541) 676-0201
Message to our stockholders
I present to you the consolidated financial statements and operating results for BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon for 2022.
By all typical financial measures, 2022 was a very strong year for your Bank. We ended 2021 in a very liquid and asset sensitive position. As 2022 unfolded, the tightening of fiscal policy and increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve, during 2022, added significantly to our interest income.
2022 was a solid year for our agricultural producers. What started as a concerning year from a precipitation standpoint, turned more positive as late winter and spring rains arrived. While input prices increased with global events and supply chain problems, commodity prices across the board helped to offset the higher costs of production.
2022 consolidated net income was $8.585 million, up 24.1% from 2021, our previous highest net income level. Net loans increased 4.8% to $488.8 million, while deposits were up 8.8% ending the year at $819.8 million. It is important to note, for the first time in over 20 years, we made no provision for possible loan losses during 2022. Total assets were up 8.3% to $890.0 million, also a high-level mark for the Bank. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for 2022 was 1.0% compared to 0.93% in 2021; Return on Average Equity (ROAE) came in at 17.54% versus 15.42% the previous year, an increase of 13.7%. Net earnings per share was $7.13 up 24.2% from 2021's $5.74 while shareholder equity was up 4.3% year over year. We also returned $1.00 per share dividend to our shareholders.
The above referenced results are not possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. I commend and thank them for their work over the past years.
We plan to have our shareholder meeting at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Gilliam Bisbee building located in Heppner, OR at 106 E. May St. We plan to elect one director, review 2022, look ahead to 2023, and thank retiring director George Koffler for his many years of service.
As always, thank you for your investment in BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon.
Sincerely,
Jeff L. Bailey
President and CEO
BEO Bancorp
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018-2022
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Income (000)
$3,949
$4,278
$5,523
$6,917
$8,585
Total Assets (000)
$414,379
$492,260
$666,699
$821,592
$890,095
Total Equity (000)
$34,580
$37,654
$41,935
$47,930
$49,986
Return on Average Assets
0.95%
0.94%
0.95%
0.93%
1.00%
Return on Average Equity
11.91%
11.84%
13.88%
15.39%
17.54%
Net Income Per Share
$3.33
$3.62
$4.66
$5.74
$7.13
Dividend Per Share
$0.85
$0.90
$0.95
$1.00
$1.00
GAAP Book Value Per Share
$29.21
$32.09
$34.96
$39.80
$41.51
Book Value Per Share before termporary adjustment
for Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
$29.32
$32.06
$35.53
$40.25
$46.38
Board of Directors:
Brad Anderson, Chairman
Partner, Triangle Ranches
Robert M. Armstrong, Vice Chairman
CPA, Solutions, CPA's
Jeff Bailey
Banker, Bank of Eastern Oregon
Joe Gonzalez
Owner, American Electric, Inc.
Gabrielle Homer
Financial Controller, Painted Hills Natural Beef
E. George Koffler
Retired Banker
Gary Neal
Retired General Manager, Port of Morrow
Joel Peterson
Owner, Daily Bread Farms, Inc.
Bank Officers:
Executive Team
Jeff Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer
Becky Kindle, EVP & Chief Operations Officer
Mark Lemmon, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
John Qualls, EVP & Chief Lending Officer
Ed Rollins, EVP & Chief Credit Officer
Regional Vice Presidents:
Alan Bullard, Team Lead Loan Officer
Tracy Hamby, Team Lead Loan Officer
Jed Myers, Team Lead Loan Officer
Mike Short, Team Lead Loan Officer
Robert Williams, Team Lead Loan Officer
Vice Presidents:
Arletta Arnspiger, Mortgage Loan Officer
Cindy Bailey, Audit Manager
James Bleth, IT Manager
Nial Bradshaw, Loan Officer
Michael Broeckel, Loan Officer
Christy Correa, Controller
Karen Cossitt, Branch Manager
Gaye Doanato, Loan Officer
Dawna Dougherty, Compliance Officer
Laura Georges, Loan Officer
Jared Lathrop, Loan Officer
Shane Lazinka, Loan Officer
Pete McCabe, Loan Officer
Jill Martin, HR Manager
Kristy Nelson, Loan Officer
Anita Orem, Project Manager
Janice Provencher, Team Lead & Branch Manager
Robert Quinton, Loan Officer
Tricia Rollins, Loan Operations Manager
Amber Schlaich, Loan Officer
Logan Schleicher, Loan Officer
Rhonda Shaffer, Consumer Lending Mgr.
Lucy Sifuentez, Team Lead & Security Officer
Stefanie Teasley, Team Lead & Branch Manager
David Stirewalt, Loan Officer
Becky Temple, Loan Officer
Todd Wood, Loan Officer
Assistant Vice Presidents:
Laurie Barrow, Electronic Banking Specialist
Jennifer Berry, Senior Credit Analyst
Hector Lopez, Loan Officer
Heidi Nelson, IT
Sharon Rietmann, Branch Manager
Raymond Seastone, Construction Loan Officer
Lenders and Managers
Tressie Allen, Branch Manager
Andrea Austinson, Branch Manager
Caitlynn Bailey, Cash Mgt. Officer, Training Manager