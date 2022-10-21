BEO Bancorp : 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

BEO Bancorp Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings

CONTACT:

Jeff Bailey, President and CEO (541) 676-0201

Mark Lemmon, EVP & CFO (541) 676-0201

Heppner, Oregon, (October 21, 2022) BEO Bancorp (OTCBB:BEOB) and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced 3rd quarter 2022 consolidated net income of $2.439 million or $2.02 per share, similar to 3Q2021 levels of $2.465 million or $2.05 per share. Total assets were $871.0 million, up 13.0% year over year; Net loans of $487.0 million show an increase of 3.7% from last year; Deposits were at $803.2 million, compared to $705.7 million for the same period in 2021. Shareholders' equity is $47.858 million.

"2022 has been a very tumultuous year from a national economy perspective. The Federal Reserve has taken center stage with numerous interest rate increases, with more increases to come, as they try and combat inflation. The goal of a soft landing will be an impressive performance if they can pull it off," said President and CEO Jeff Bailey.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Lemmon said, "We have a very strong liquidity position at our bank. Deposits are up $98 million year over year. We have been able to invest this liquidity in fed funds and securities which are providing a return to the bank. Fed action against inflation that was deemed "transitory" a year ago, reflect a much more aggressive tone this year."

"While inflation and supply chain issues continue to impact all, commodity prices have been fairly strong and yields for much of our trade area were above average. Fall seeding has progressed nicely, but timely rains are key," said Chief Lending Officer John Qualls. He continued, "Net loans show a modest increase year over year, even with pay downs of our ag operating lines of credit indicative of a good harvest."

Chief Credit Officer Ed Rollins added, "While we continue to monitor the effects of increasing interest rates on our loan portfolio, overall credit quality has improved since last year. Troubled assets are at the lowest level in recent memory. Good ag production and relatively good prices are helpful. Early renewals indicate better margins and repayment capacities."

Chief Operations Officer Becky Kindle said, "Our banking teams continue to perform at exceptional levels, as indicated by our increasing deposit levels and overall growth of our