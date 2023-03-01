BEO Bancorp : 2023 BEO Bancorp Proxy Statement 03/01/2023 | 03:29pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF BEO BANCORP MARCH 15, 2023 We are planning to hold our annual shareholders meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at The Gilliam and Bisbee Building in Heppner, Oregon. At the meeting, we will ask you to vote on (i) the election of one (1) director. We are sending you this proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy to provide you with important information about the business to take place at the meeting. We are providing this information so that you will be fully informed when you vote your shares. If you owned shares of common stock of record as of March 1, 2023 (the "Record Date"), you may vote at the annual meeting. To have a quorum to conduct business, a majority of the outstanding shares must be represented at the meeting, in person, or by proxy. An abstention from a given manner will not affect the presence of the shares for determination of the presence of a quorum. The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be used at the meeting. You do not need to attend the meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply complete, sign, and return the enclosed proxy. If you are the record holder of your shares, you may revoke your proxy at any time before the vote is taken at the meeting. You may revoke your proxy by submitting a proxy bearing a later date or by notifying the secretary of BEO Bancorp (personally, in writing, or by mail) of your wish to revoke your proxy. You may also revoke your proxy by oral request if you are present at the meeting, unless you are not the shareholder of record. If you are the beneficial owner of shares, but the shares are held of record by a nominee holder, such as a bank or broker, i.e., in "street name," you must contact the nominee holder to change your vote or revoke your proxy. If your shares are held in street name, you will not be able to vote your shares at the meeting. You may still attend the meeting even if you have submitted a proxy. You should be aware that simply attending the meeting will not, of itself, revoke a proxy. We are paying the entire cost of solicitation of proxies, including expenses incurred by banks, brokers, and other nominees in forwarding soliciting materials to their principals and obtaining authorization for the execution of proxies. Business of the Meeting Agenda Item 1- Election of Directors At the meeting, you will be asked to vote on the election of one (1) director. Directors are elected by a plurality of votes, which means that nominees receiving the most votes are elected, regardless of how many votes they receive. You may not cumulate votes in the election of directors. Rather, each shareholder may cast votes for each of the open positions equal to the number of shares held. 1 The Board of Directors is nominating Brad Anderson for election to serve a three- year term. Brad Anderson is currently serving terms previously elected by shareholders. If you submit a completed proxy, the individuals named as proxy holders will vote your shares as you instruct. If you do not specify your choices, then the persons named in the proxy will vote for the election of the nominees listed above. If any one of the nominees is not available for election, your shares will be voted for a substitute member chosen by the Board of Directors. We believe all nominees will be available for election. The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the election of all nominees. Information about our Directors The following table shows information about each director and each nominee for director as of the Record Date. Nominees are indicated by an asterisk (*). Principal Year Occupation Elected/ for Last Five Appointed Year Term Name Age Position Years as Director Expires Joel Peterson 66 Director Farmer 1993 2025 George Koffler 71 Director Retired 1993 2023 Gary Neal 70 Director Retired 1999 2024 Jeff Bailey 57 Director, Banker 2008 2024 CEO, President Robert Armstrong 63 Director Accountant 2004 2025 *Brad Anderson 58 Director Farmer 2004 2023 Joe Gonzalez, Jr. 69 Director President/CEO 2015 2024 Of Electric Company Gabrielle Molinari 56 Director Controller/ 2020 2024 Homer Beef Operation Executive Officers of the Company The executive officers of BEO Bancorp are Jeff Bailey, President and Mark Lemmon, Secretary. The executive officers of the Bank of Eastern Oregon are Jeff Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Lemmon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Becky Kindle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; John Qualls, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer; and Ed Rollins Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Executive officers serve at the discretion of the Board of Directors. 2 Transactions with Management From time to time, some of the directors and officers of the Bank, members of their immediate families, and firms and corporations with whom they are associated, do business with us. Generally, this business involves ordinary banking transactions, such as borrowings and investments in time deposits. We make these transactions in the ordinary course of business, on substantially the same terms, including interest rates paid or charged and collateral required, as those prevailing at the time for comparable transactions with unaffiliated persons. Loans to directors and executive officers do not involve more than the normal risk of collectability or have other features that would not be advantageous to the bank. As of December 31, 2022, the aggregate outstanding amount of all loans to executive officers and directors was $871,335.67 which represented 1.74% of BEO Bancorp's consolidated shareholders' equity at that date. All of these loans are currently in good standing and are being paid in accordance with their terms. Required Vote Assuming the existence of a quorum, the one (1) director nominee receiving the most votes will be elected, even if the number of votes is less than a majority of the votes cast or present. Voting at the Annual Meeting Who may vote If you were a shareholder of record of BEO Bancorp as of the close of business on the Record Date, you are entitled to vote at the meeting. If your shares are held in "street name," you must give voting instructions to your broker or nominee holder of the form they provide. If your shares are held in street name, you will not be permitted to vote your shares at the annual meeting. Voting by proxy You do not have to attend the meeting. You may vote your shares by proxy if you wish. You may mark the enclosed proxy card to indicate your vote on the matters presented at the meeting, and the individuals whose names appear on the proxy card will vote your shares as you instruct. If you submit a proxy with no instructions, the named proxy holders will vote your shares in favor of the nominees for directors. In addition, the named proxy holders will vote in their discretion on such matters that may be considered at the shareholders' meeting. The Board of Directors has named Joel Peterson, George Koffler, Gary Neal, Robert Armstrong, Brad Anderson, Jeff Bailey, Joe Gonzalez, Jr., and Gabrielle Molinari Homer as the proxy holders. Their names appear on the proxy form accompanying this proxy statement. You may name another person to act as your proxy if you wish, but it is not necessary to do so. Revoking a proxy You may revoke your proxy at any time before the vote is taken at the meeting by submitting a proxy bearing a later date or by notifying the secretary of BEO Bancorp 3 (personally, in writing, or by mail) of your wish to revoke your proxy. You may also revoke your proxy by oral request if you are present at the meeting. If you are the beneficial owner of shares, but your shares are held of record by a bank, broker, or other nominee holder, i.e., in "street name," you may only revoke your proxy by notifying the record holder in writing of your intention to revoke in accordance with that party's requirements. If your shares are held in street name, you may NOT revoke your proxy by oral request at the meeting. You should contact your bank or broker if you have any questions regarding revoking your proxy. You may still attend the meeting even if you have submitted a proxy. You should be aware that simply attending the meeting will not, of itself, revoke a proxy. Please complete, date, and sign the accompanying proxy and return it promptly to us in the enclosed envelope, even if you plan to attend the meeting. Number of shares that may vote The authorized capital stock of BEO Bancorp consists of 500,000 shares of preferred stock and 3,000,000 shares of common stock. As of the Record Date, there were 1,204,323 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting. There were no shares of preferred stock outstanding as of that date. How we determine a quorum Shareholders holding at least a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock must either attend the meeting or submit proxies to have a quorum. If you come to the meeting or submit a proxy, but you abstain from voting on a given manner, we will still count your shares as present for determining the existence of a quorum. How we count votes The named proxy holders will vote your shares as you instruct on your proxy. Except as described below, we will not count abstentions or broker non-votes for or against a matter submitted to a vote of shareholders. Each share is entitled to one vote. A broker non-vote occurs when a broker or other nominee holder, such as a bank, submits a proxy representing shares that another person actually owns and that person has not given voting instructions to the broker or other nominee. On some matters, such as the election of directors, a broker or other nominee can vote those shares without instructions from the beneficial owner. On other matters, a broker may only vote those shares if the beneficial owner gives the broker voting instructions. We will count broker non- votes as present for establishing the existence of a quorum. Counting votes in the election of directors Directors are elected by a plurality of votes, which means that the nominees who receive the most votes will be elected, regardless of how many votes each nominee gets. You may not accumulate your votes in electing directors; but rather, you may vote the total number of shares you own for each open director position. Broker non-votes and abstentions will have no effect on the election of directors. 4 What if I do not mark my proxy? If you submit a signed proxy without giving voting instructions, the named proxies will vote your shares in their discretion. Those individuals named on the enclosed proxy form intend to vote for the Board of Directors' nominees for director. If you do not sign your proxy, we will not count you as present for determining the existence of a quorum and we will not count your votes. How many shares do directors and officers own? As of March 1, 2023, we have 445 shareholders of record. Directors and executive officers of BEO Bancorp beneficially owned 93,085 shares, including Gary Neal 690 shares, Joel Peterson 30,435 shares, Robert Armstrong 1,906 shares, Brad Anderson 12,755 shares, George Koffler 7,521 shares, Jeff Bailey 15,620 shares, Joe Gonzalez, Jr 8,522 shares, Gabrielle Homer 300 shares, Mark Lemmon 3,793 shares, John Qualls 6,287 shares, Ed Rollins 5,256 shares, and Becky Kindle zero shares. Of the shares issued and outstanding as of March 1, 2023, 134,631.5 shares were held by our Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP. Shares owned by directors, executive officers, and the ESOP constitutes 18.91% percent of the total shares outstanding and entitled to be voted at the meeting. We anticipate all directors and executive officers will vote for the Board's nominees for directors, although they are not obligated to do so. Annual Reports and Financial Statements We are enclosing with this proxy statement a copy of our Annual Report to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022. You may obtain additional copies of the Annual Report by writing to Mark Lemmon, Corporate Secretary, at the address indicated above. The Annual Report is not part of the proxy solicitation materials. March 15, 2023. By Order of the Board of Directors Jeff L Bailey President and Chief Executive Officer Note: Your vote is important. Please send in your proxy immediately, using the envelope provided. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer BEO Bancorp published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 20:28:21 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BEO BANCORP 03:29p Beo Bancorp : 2022 Annual Financial Statement PU 03:29p Beo Bancorp : 2023 BEO Bancorp Proxy Statement PU 01/27 Beo Bancorp : 2022 Earnings PU 2022 BEO BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for FA 2022 Beo Bancorp : 2022 Dividend PU 2022 BEO Bancorp cancelled the transaction announced on November 18, 2021 CI 2022 Beo Bancorp : 2022 Third Quarter Earnings PU 2022 Beo Bancorp : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings PU 2022 Beo Bancorp : 2022 First Quarter Earnings PU 2022 Beo Bancorp : Annual Report 2021 PU

Financials () Sales 2021 31,4 M - - Net income 2021 6,92 M - - Net cash 2021 271 M - - P/E ratio 2021 7,62x Yield 2021 2,44% Capitalization 52,0 M 52,0 M - EV / Sales 2020 -2,45x EV / Sales 2021 -7,04x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart BEO BANCORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jeff L. Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Mark Lemmon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Bradley B. Anderson Chairman James Bleth Information Technology Manager Becky Kindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President