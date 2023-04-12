BEO Bancorp : 2023 First Quarter Earnings

BEO Bancorp Reports 1ST Quarter Earnings

Heppner, Oregon, (April 12, 2023) BEO Bancorp (OTCBB:BEOB) and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced 1st quarter 2023 consolidated net income of $3,313,000 or $2.75 per share, compared to $0.67 per share for first quarter 2022. Total assets were $852.9 million, up 2.5% year over year. Net loans of $479.5 million were up 1.9% from the same period in 2022, while deposits were at $777.6 million up 1.5% year over year.

"During a time of increased attention on struggles within the financial services industry, I am pleased to report that BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon continues to add shareholder value by showing strong profits; more importantly our Bank has abundant liquidity and a strong equity position. The media has given a tremendous amount of attention to the bank failures in early March. It is important to note that our bank, as well as many of our peer banks have minimal similarities to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The only similarities are that we are all called banks and deposits are FDIC insured up to program limits. That is where the similarities end. Those failed banks had a drastically different business model catering to a vastly different clientele. Their balance sheets were structured significantly different and risk profiles were completely opposite of most community based financial institutions," said President and CEO Jeff Bailey.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Lemmon said, "Inflation has driven action by the Fed. This factor alone has driven income. We continue to have strong liquidity. Shareholder equity is up 13.3% over the past year; Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity are 1.52% and 25.58% respectively."

Chief Operations Officer Becky Kindle said, "Deposit growth has moderated, but is still up slightly from a year ago. We appreciate the loyalty of customers and the faith they have in the bank."

"Renewal season is winding down and overall credit quality looks good. 2022 was a good year for ag production and it shows up in increased margins for our producers," said Chief Credit Officer Ed Rollins.