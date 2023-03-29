BEO Bancorp : Notice of Annual Meeting 2023

BEO BANCORP Heppner, Oregon 97836

(541) 676-0201

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held April 25, 2023

The annual meeting of shareholders of BEO Bancorp will be held at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building in Heppner, Oregon, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. At the meeting we will ask you to:

1. Elect one (1) directors.

2. Transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments thereof.

If you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023, you may vote at the annual meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Further information regarding voting rights and the business to be transacted at the annual meeting is given in the accompanying proxy statement. We appreciate your continued interest as a shareholder in the affairs of your company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jeff L Bailey, President

March 15, 2023

Heppner, Oregon

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

We cordially invite all shareholders to attend the annual meeting personally. Whether or not you are able to attend, please be sure to sign, date, and promptly return your proxy in the enclosed envelope.