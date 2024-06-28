Press release from Companies
28 June 2024
Beowulf Mining plc
("Beowulf" or the "Company")
Chief Executive Share Purchase
Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), announces that Ed Bowie, the Company's Chief Executive Officer has today acquired 13,552 shares at a price of £0.369 per share. This takes Mr Bowie's total shareholding to 243,059 shares, representing approximately 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.
Mr Bowie's purchase of shares follows the aggregate subscription by the Company's Board and Senior Management of approximately £218,000 in Beowulf's recent Capital Raise.
Cautionary Statement
Statements and assumptions made in this document with respect to the Company's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Beowulf. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to , (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where Beowulf operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) Beowulf's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) metal prices, particularly as regards iron ore. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any mineral project at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this document. Beowulf assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecast.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ed Bowie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Beowulf Mining Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800MV3XGAOASPT433
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ordinary shares of 5p each
|Identification code
|GB00BQ1LGQ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|Not Applicable
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM
