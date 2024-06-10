Beowulf Mining PLC - Nordic-focused mineral resource developer - Provides update on test work for the graphite anode materials plant. Says battery grade graphite was produced from ongoing graphite anode materials test-work. Notes optimisation work results in significant reduction in reagent and energy consumption. Explains test-work results will serve as input parameters for the ongoing pre-feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for the GAMP.

Chief Executive Ed Bowie comments: "Test-work is advancing at pace with results exceeding our expectations. We have produced an extremely high-grade anode material and, at the same time, managed to reduce the consumption of both energy and reagents in the process. These results bode very well for the forthcoming PFS and EIA."

Current stock price: 0.88 pence

12-month change: down 49%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.