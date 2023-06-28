Beowulf Mining PLC - Sweden, Finland and Kosovo-focused mining company - Appoints Ed Bowie as its new chief executive officer, effective from August 7. He will also be appointed to the board.

For the last few years, Bowie has worked in corporate development roles for mining and energy companies. He currently holds directorships and partnerships at Cora Gold Ltd, Impact Capital Ltd, and Amphi Capital Ltd.

Chair Johan Rostin says: "This experience will be critically important in the strategic review of our assets that is currently underway. We have identified several potential ways to optimise the development and ultimate value of our assets and need to ensure we study and incorporate the findings into our development plans. This strategic review will take approximately six months to complete, and we then look forward to updating the market on our revised development plans and timetable including the environmental permitting process and application which is no longer expected to be filed this year."

Current stock price: 1.80 pence

12-month change: down 57%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.