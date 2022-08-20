Bercman Technologies : AS Bercman Technologies 2022 first half-year unaudited consolidated interim report and estimation revision

Management report

AS Bercman Technologies' (hereinafter "Bercman") consolidated unaudited sales revenue of the first half of 2022 was 793 435 euros. For the comparable period in 2021, turnover was EUR 3115. A significant part of the increase in turnover is due to the fact that the results of Krakul OÜ, a subsidiary of Bercman, are reflected in the consolidated results of the Bercman group starting from this year.

New markets and expansion in existing markets

In the first half of the year, a new generation of smart pedestrian crosswalks were installed in the Tehnopol and Ülemiste campuses in Tallinn, in Haapsalu, Kuressaare, Saue and Viimsi. In addition, the procurement was won for the installation of smart pedestrian crossings in Narva-Jõesuu (installation to take place in Q3). Smart pedestrian crosswalks were delivered to foreign markets in Greece, Switzerland and Lithuania.

At the beginning of 2022, the procurement of the Põlva Smart Road was won for the construction of a 2.5 km road section with 14 smart crosswalks and the ability to measure average speed in the city of Põlva. The procurement was cancelled due to an error on the part of the organiser and a re-procurement was carried out. Bercman's joint bid with Krakul was declared the winner by the contracting authority (Stock market news 10.08.2022 AS Bercman Technologies won the procurement of Põlva Smart Road for the second time), the contract isn't signed yet.

In the first half of the year, Krakul continued to work with long-term customers and customer projects. In the second quarter, Krakul signed a partnership agreement with u-blox, the world's leading provider of positioning and wireless technologies and services. The partnership means that u-blox can confidently introduce customers who need solutions to fit their specific needs to the Krakul team. IoT and autonomous systems solutions were exported to the Finnish, Latvian, Singaporean, Swiss, German and US markets in the first half of the year.

Research and development

In the period from February to April, company participated in a project coordinated by the autonomous driving lab of the University of Tartu together with Tartu City Transport, TraffestOÜ and Modern Mobility OÜ. The aim of the cooperation project was to test the use of aautonomous driving vehicle in the provision of on-demand transport services and to validate the technological solutions and processes necessary for this purpose. Within the framework of the cooperation project, Bercmaninstalled radars on the trajectory of an autonomous vehicle in the city of Tartu and outside the city on the highway and interfaced them with the control system of an autonomous car. In addition to radars, Estonia's first smart pedestrian crosswalk with 5G connection was interfaced to the vehicle control system on KroonuaiaStreet in Tartu.Participation in the project allowed the testing of technologies needed for the safe movement of self-driving vehicles on urban streets and roads. The results of the test project are expected to have a positive impact on the further development of on-demand transport services via self-driving vehicles and thereby increase the demand for self-driving vehicles interacting with transport infrastructure.

The company participates in a cooperation project with the University of Hamburg and the technology companies NATIX GmbH, HITeC e.V. and Artificial Intelligence Center Hamburg (ARIC). Preparatory work was carried out during the reporting period for the implementation of the development project "SmartWalk" financed by the German Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The project received a funding of 100 000 euros under the mFUND Innovation Initiative. In the course of the project, a smart pedestrian crosswalk was installed along with additional technical equipment from the project partner Natix GmbH using innovative AI technologies on the Lammi road in Tartu. Using a real-time anonymised combination of sensors, "SmartWalk" detects critical traffic situations and alerts road users.

In the second quarter, the company was accepted as a partner of the Swedish innovation programme Drive Sweden. Drive Sweden is made up of about 150 organisations in various fields working together on every aspect of the future transport revolution, from road safety and legislation to business models, technology and infrastructure. For Drive Sweden's partners, participation in the partnership projects allows them to test the ideas and technologies they have developed to solve transport problems in real life.

In the second quarter, the company applied for funding from the EAS Applied Research Programme (RUP) with a budget of 340 000 euros. The aim of the project is to create a prototype traffic infrastructure system solution for detecting traffic accidents that have occurred on pedestrian crosswalks.

Contribution to the development of the sector's business environment and network of partners

At the international level, the company participated in the first quarter in the International Congress of the Public Transport Union Dubai UITP MENA and at the meeting of the members of the Intelligent and Autonomous Transport Systems Organisation (CCAM) in Brussels to discuss developments in the field and future activities at European Union level.

ITS Estonia led the meeting with representatives of Transport Canada. In addition, CARIAD, an automotive software and technology company, was met, which brings together the Volkswagen Group's software competencies with the aim of increasing the Volkswagen Group's speed of innovation to make vehicles more sustainable, safer and connected.

In the second quarter, the company participated in the OECD International Transport Forum in Leipzig and ITS Europe Congress in Toulouse. In addition, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia was accompanied in a visit to Gothenburg, Sweden. The aim of the business visit was to establish a link between Estonian and Swedish entrepreneurs and to promote cooperation in the field of sustainable development and green transition.

The Krakul team participated in the International IoT Solutions Fair "IOT Solutions World Congress Barcelona", where the IoT solutions developed by Krakul were introduced together with the collaborator Richardson RFPD.

Company's secondary public offering of shares

During the period from 22 April to 2 May, the company carried out a secondary public offering of shares. Up to 151 261 ordinary shares were publicly offered, of which 42 876 shares were subscribed for by 351 investors for a total of 264 973,68 euros. The secondary public offering of shares came at a difficult time due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, when the geopolitical situation in Europe was and continues to be unstable and the general economic climate in the stock markets is not favourable. Compared to 2021, investors have been more conservative in the first half of the year.

Economic results

Reporting period ended with a loss of 440 173 euros (the first half of 2021 a loss of EUR 207 897). The loss was due to expenses made for the growth and development of the company, the further development of its own product, the recruitment of additional employees to increase its internal competence and non-recurring expenses related to the secondary public offering and admission to trading of shares.

Three key positions were added to the Bercman team in the first half-year: Head of Growth and BD, Head of Marketing and Communication and Chief Financial Officer. The Krakul team was joined by a development manager, who is responsible for the development and implementation of the company's product development processes.

In macroeconomic terms, the availability of certain product components was further affected in the first half of 2022 by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in particular caused delays in the delivery of components. The company's activities have also been affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has caused delays in customers' decisions and progression of projects. In-progress projects due to the instability caused by the war have not been cancelled by customers. Increased inflation and rising energy market input prices have led to some increase in component buy-in prices.





Consolidated statement of financial position

(in Euros)

30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Note Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 309 473 378 023 825 715 9 727 Receivables and prepayments 239 958 158 412 12 088 11 313 2 Inventories 84 396 123 143 74 940 68 884 3 Total current assets 633 827 659 578 912 743 89 924 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 39 092 37 110 27 866 32 161 6 Intangible assets 1 488 443 1 448 259 145 872 103 164 7 Total non-current assets 1 527 535 1 485 369 173 738 135 325 Total assets 2 161 362 2 144 947 1 086 481 225 249 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Loan liabilities 210 797 28 472 42 891 59 307 8 Payables and prepayments 430 882 462 666 240 704 197 358 9 Provisions 41 809 4 168 4 168 4 168 Total current liabilities 683 488 495 306 287 763 260 833 Non-current liabilities Loan liabilities 7 384 4 822 0 0 8 Government grants 0 0 23 310 23 310 10 Total non-current liabilities 7 384 4 822 23 310 23 310 Total liabilities 690 872 500 128 311 073 284 143 Equity Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company Issued capital 134 135 129 847 119 847 75 000 11 Unregistered equity 0 0 0 100 592 11 Share premium 2 129 474 1 868 788 1 097 788 0 11 Other reserves 474 792 473 922 156 0 11, 16 Retained earnings (loss) -827 738 -234 486 -234 486 -150 358 Annual period profit (loss) -440 173 -593 252 -207 897 -84 128 Total equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company 1 470 490 1 644 819 775 408 -58 894 Total equity 1 470 490 1 644 819 775 408 -58 894 Total liabilities and equity 2 161 362 2 144 947 1 086 481 225 249

Consolidated income statement

(in Euros)

30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Note Revenue 793 435 3 115 12 Other income 0 19 868 13 Work performed by entity and capitalised 103 126 44 790 7 Raw materials and consumables used -239 031 -12 308 14 Other operating expense -288 989 -93 570 15 Employee expense -714 707 -144 302 16 Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) -88 030 -20 658 6,7 Other expense -1 214 -1 584 Operating profit (loss) -435 410 -204 649 Interest expenses -4 448 -2 463 Other financial income and expense -315 -785 Profit (loss) before tax -440 173 -207 897 Annual period profit (loss) -440 173 -207 897 Profit (loss) from shareholders and partners in parent company -440 173 -207 897



Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in Euros)

30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 30.12.2020 Note Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit (loss) -435 410 -583 081 -204 649 -68 433 Adjustments Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) 88 030 75 938 20 658 41 626 6,7 Profit (loss) from the sale of fixed assets 1 317 0 0 0 Other adjustments 870 -39 770 -19 654 -89 018 10,11 Total adjustments 90 217 36 168 1 004 -47 392 Changes in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -81 545 -52 517 -11 588 1 217 Changes in inventories 38 747 -19 994 -6 055 36 749 Changes in payables and prepayments related to operating activities 2 558 48 715 43 341 45 262 Interest received 16 24 0 0 Proceeds from government grants 0 38 596 30 624 78 205 10 Total cash flows from operating activities -385 417 -532 089 -147 323 45 608 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -127 853 -178 807 -59 072 -43 499 6,7 Received from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 83 0 0 0 Total cash flows from investing activities -127 770 -178 807 -59 072 -43 499 Cash flows from financing activities Loans received 200 000 156 100 156 100 59 920 Repayments of loans received -17 265 -114 346 -97 516 -152 367 Interest paid -1 432 -3 642 -2 186 -9 270 Repayments of finance lease liabilities -1 591 0 0 0 Proceeds from issuing shares 264 974 975 985 965 985 100 592 11 Other cash outflows from financing activities -49 0 0 0 Total cash flows from financing activities 444 637 1 014 097 1 022 383 -1 125 Total cash flows -68 550 303 201 815 988 984 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 378 023 9 727 9 727 8 743 Change in cash and cash equivalents -68 550 303 201 815 988 984 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 309 473 312 928 825 715 9 727



Consolidated statement of changes in equity

(in Euros)

Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company

Issued capital Unregistered equity Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings (loss) Total

31.12.2020 75 000 100 592 -234 486 -58 894 Annual period profit (loss) -207 897 -207 897 Issue of equity 44 847 -100 592 1 097 788 1 042 043 Changes in reserves 156 156 30.06.2021 119 847 0 1 097 788 156 -442 383 775 408 Annual period profit (loss) -385 355 -385 355 Issue of equity 10 000 771 000 781 000 Changes in reserves 473 766 473 766 31.12.2021 129 847 0 1 868 788 473 922 -827 738 1 644 819 Annual period profit (loss) -456 403 -456 403 Issue of equity 4 288 0 260 686 264 974 Changes in reserves 870 870 30.06.2022 134 135 0 2 129 474 474 792 -1 284 141 1 454 260





Estimation revision

Bercman notifies that it adjusts the turnover figures and turnover forecast compared to the information submitted on 28.03.2022 from 2.445 million euros to 1.80 million euros for the current year and from 4.051 million euros to 3,1 million euros for 2023.

Bercman adjusts the 2022 forecasts published at the beginning of the year based on the general global market environment and the results of the secondary public offering of additional shares in April and May. The main objective of the issuance of additional shares was to accelerate the expansion into new markets and the development of hardware and software for the development of new functionalities for the smart pedestrian crosswalk.

Financial year Turnover old in euros Turnover new in euros Change in euros 2022 2 445 000 1 800 000 -645 000 2023 4 051 000 3 100 000 -951 000

Mart Suurkask, CEO of Bercman: "We are adjusting the forecasts due to the failure of the investment plan in spring and the general economic climate. Although the supply crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is beginning to recede for us in the second half of the year, the pessimistic overall economic situation has extended Bercman'ssales processes for its own products, so we have decided to reduce sales forecasts. The need for technological solutions, and hardware and software developments have not disappeared anywhere in the world, and I wish to assure the shareholders that in the background, thorough work is underway to ensure that sales forecasts are filledand that technological solutions and services reach the group's customers as expected."



Bercmanis a deep tech company founded in 2016 that develops and sells road safety products and provides hardware and software development services. The company's vision is to be the most preferred partner in implementing smart city solutions. In addition to its own products, Bercman offers custom solutions for large customers. Bercman acquired Krakul OÜ at the end of 2021 for the implementation of large-scale IoT projects and the further development of his own products. Krakul is an IT company focused on the development of IoT and autonomous platforms solutions. Krakul and Bercman together form the Bercman group.

Additional information:

Mart Suurkask, CEO

AS Bercman Technologies

Telephone: +372 5340 2902

E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com





Attachments:

Bercman Technologies unaudited interim report 30.06.2022 ENG.pdf



