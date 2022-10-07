Bercman Technologies : AS Bercman Technologies third quarter of 2022 turnover was 497 404 euros

The consolidated revenue of AS Bercman Technologies (hereinafter "Bercman") for the third quarter of 2022 was 497 404 euros. As of this year, the consolidated sales results also include the turnover figures of the Bercman Group's subsidiary Krakul OÜ (hereinafter "Krakul").

In the third quarter Bercman Smart Pedestrian Crosswalks were installed in Estonia to Narva-Jõesuu and Elva to increase traffic safety. Additional Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk was installed to Haapsalu where already two of them were installed in the first quarter of this year.

In terms of export markets, important developments took place in Greece and in the United Kingdom, where framework distribution agreements were signed with local companies. In Greece, a five-year contract was signed with Eur.Elec Ltd, a local transport infrastructure maintenance and installation company. In the United Kingdom, a two-year resale contract was signed with Clearview Intelligence Ltd, an ITS technology company.

In the fourth quarter, three Smart Pedestrian Crosswalks will be shipped to Scotland for installation in the Glasgow area. Three more crosswalk systems will also be exported to the Greek city of Patras in the fourth quarter. As part of the innovation competition won in spring, smart crossings will be installed in Kohtla-Järve, Estonia before the end of the year.

Mart Suurkask, Chairman of the Management Board of Bercman Technologies AS: "Even though the third quarter included a summer holiday period, when customer activity in export markets was calmer, the quarterly summary shows that the Bercman Group is on track with its turnover forecast. We are moving into the final quarter of the year with planned export and execution plans regarding Smart Pedestrian Crosswalks and development services. From the third quarter, we are pleased that Bercman was selected as one of the TOP10 Innovators in the Entrepreneurship Award 2022 competition and that Bercman's Smart Crossing was nominated Gold Winner in the 'Best Smart Traffic Management Solution' category in the Future Digital Award 2022 competition."

The management team of Krakul, a leading development company of the Internet of Things and autonomous systems, has been joined by Aare Aruniit, a product development expert with a PhD, who as Chief Operating Officer of Krakul is responsible for the day-to-day management and development processes of the company.

In cooperation with Valnese, a manufacturer of smart security solutions, Krakul has developed a new smart lock with mobile internet access. The PIN-code operated lock is targeted at residential commercial property managers and Airbnb accommodation providers in major European cities. In the third quarter Krakul exported IoT and autonomous systems solutions to the US, Finland, Latvia, Singapore and Switzerland. Largest share of Krakul's sales coming from Estonian customers.

Jaan Hendrik Murumets, CEO of Krakul and Chief Technology Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Bercman, said: "Krakul continues to focus on finding new clients and in our core areas of business, we are working with existing clients and partners in ever deeper depth. Aare Aruniit's joining the Krakul team at operational management level will mean a big step up in quality for our customers."



Bercman is a deep-tech company founded in 2016, that develops and sells road safety products and provides hardware and software development services. Bercman's mission is to eliminate road fatalities and its vision is to become an internationally leading partner in the market for smart city solutions. The Bercman Group includes the development company of the Internet of Things and autonomous systems Krakul OÜ.

Mart Suurkask

Chairman of the Board of AS Bercman Technologies

+372 5340 2902

mart.suurkask@bercman.com

