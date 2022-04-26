Log in
BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES : Recording of AS Bercman Technologies webinar presenting secondary public offering conditions
PU
BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES : AS Bercman Technologies invites to join webinar about secondary public offering its shares.
PU
BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of secondary public offering of AS Bercman Technologies shares
PU
Bercman Technologies : Recording of AS Bercman Technologies webinar presenting secondary public offering conditions

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Bercman Technologies
Company Announcement Recording of AS Bercman Technologies webinar presenting secondary public offering conditions

Today, on 26 April at 2 pm, Bercman Technologies held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Mart Suurkask, Member of the Board Jaan Hendrik Murumets and Chief Financial Officer Maarja-Liis Mitri introduced the company's plans and conditions of the secondary public offering. The webinar was held in the Estonian language.

Bercman would like to thank all participants.
The recording of the webinar is available on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYDknnSdsDI
and also on the Bercman's web page: https://bercman.com/investor-relations

Bercman is a high-tech company founded in 2016, whose main activity is the development and sale of products and services that increase traffic safety. Bercman's mission is to eliminate road deaths, and its vision is to become an internationally leading partner in the market for smart city solutions. In addition, the company wishes to contribute to the spread of self-driving vehicles. Considering the prospects regarding the distribution of automatic and autonomous vehicles, the company believes that the development of the field is promising and offers good opportunities for the company's rapid global expansion. The Bercman group includes the development company of the Internet of Things and autonomous systems Krakul OÜ.

Additional Information:

Mart Suurkask
CEO of AS Bercman Technologies
Telephone: +37 253 402 902
E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com

Disclaimer

Bercman Technologies AS published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7,93 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 57,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldar Leis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tarvi Thomberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES AS-22.66%9
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 104 520
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.48%64 292
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.77%56 179
SEA LIMITED-59.98%49 929
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.05%44 539