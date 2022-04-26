Bercman Technologies : Recording of AS Bercman Technologies webinar presenting secondary public offering conditions

Today, on 26 April at 2 pm, Bercman Technologies held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Mart Suurkask, Member of the Board Jaan Hendrik Murumets and Chief Financial Officer Maarja-Liis Mitri introduced the company's plans and conditions of the secondary public offering. The webinar was held in the Estonian language.



Bercman would like to thank all participants.

The recording of the webinar is available on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYDknnSdsDI

and also on the Bercman's web page: https://bercman.com/investor-relations

Bercman is a high-tech company founded in 2016, whose main activity is the development and sale of products and services that increase traffic safety. Bercman's mission is to eliminate road deaths, and its vision is to become an internationally leading partner in the market for smart city solutions. In addition, the company wishes to contribute to the spread of self-driving vehicles. Considering the prospects regarding the distribution of automatic and autonomous vehicles, the company believes that the development of the field is promising and offers good opportunities for the company's rapid global expansion. The Bercman group includes the development company of the Internet of Things and autonomous systems Krakul OÜ.

