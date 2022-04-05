Correction: AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year
Correction: AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year
AS Bercman Technologiescorrects the stock exchange announcement"AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year" published on 28.03.2022 by adding a fully translated 2021 consolidated unaudited interim report file in English and by adding a translated heading"BercmanTechnologies AS corrects the prognosis for the years 2022 and 2023" to the announcement.
On 22.11.2021 Krakul OÜ (hereinafter "Krakul"), Krakul's mother company Krakul Holding OÜ and AS Bercman Technologies concluded a conditional swap for the share of a private limited company and shares of a public limited company, the object of which was the acquisition of a 100% holding in Krakul by the company. The acquisition of the holding was paid for in the shares of the company. The special general meeting of the company's shareholders approved the 01.12.2021 contract and the increase of the company's share capital. On 23.12.2021 the transactions were completed and the company acquired a 100% holding in Krakul.
Krakul's CEO Jaan Hendrik Murumets joined the management board of Bercman and is responsible for the research and development activity of technological solutions.
3 new positions were created during the reporting period. A software developer, development manager and production manager joined the company. The management board intends to continue the expansion of the team during the next reporting period in the following fields: financial management, sales and software development. As at 31.12.2021 the company had 14 employees, 2 management board members and 3 supervisory board members.
At the end of the year 2021, Bercman joined CCAM - the international organisation for smart and automated transportation systems. With the help of this network, the company together with partners can participate in the Horizon targeted funding projects that support product development and improve the competitiveness of the products. Moreover, it is possible to establish partnerships with stakeholder groups that are of key importance for the company, find potential clients, contribute to the European Union legislative work and stay informed about the developments of the field.
The company began cooperation with the University of Hamburg and the technology companies of Hamburg (incl. with Artificial Intelligence Center Hamburg (ARIC)). The company's project "SmartWalk" received funding in the amount of 100,000 euros under the mFUND innovation initiation, which in turn is funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The company has prepared a funding application for Enterprise Estonia's applied research programme with a budget of 340,000 euros. The aim of the project is to create the prototype for a traffic infrastructure system design that identifies traffic accidents that occur on pedestrian crossings. The project application will be submitted to Enterprise Estonia when the measure opens but not later than during the second quarter of 2022.
During the financial year or at the time of submitting the report, the company did not have any pending court proceedings, tax or other disputes. Considering the market situation, the management board believes that the general market environment is continuously growing. Based on this, the management board believes that the goals set are feasible and active work is done on managing the premises to enable quick growth in the coming financial years.
Statement of financial position
(In Euros)
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
378,023
825,715
9,727
3,350
Receivables and prepayments
158,412
12,088
11,313
46,785
Inventories
123,143
74,940
68,884
113,072
Total current assets
659,578
912,743
89,924
163,207
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
37,110
27,866
32,161
36,694
Intangible assets
1,448,259
145,872
103,164
119,008
Total non-current assets
1,485,369
173,738
135,325
155,702
Total assets
2,144,947
1,086,481
225,249
318,909
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan liablities
28,472
42,891
59,307
113,044
Payables and prepayments
462,666
240,704
197,358
172,470
Provisions
4,168
4,168
4,168
4,168
Total current liabilities
495,306
287,763
260,833
289,682
Non-current liabilities
Loan liablities
4,822
0
0
82,748
Government grants
0
23,310
23,310
23,310
Total non-current liabilities
4,822
23,310
23,310
106,058
Total liabilities
500,128
311,073
284,143
395,740
Equity
Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company
Issued capital
129,847
119,847
75,000
75,000
Unregistred equity
0
0
100,592
0
Share premium
1,868,788
1,097,788
0
0
Other reserves
473,922
156
0
0
Retained earnings (loss)
-234,486
-234,486
-150,358
-150,358
Annual period profit (loss)
-593,252
-207,897
-84,128
-1,473
Total equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company
1,644,819
775,408
-58,894
-76,831
Total equity
1,644,819
775,408
-58,894
-76,831
Total liabilities and equity
2,144,947
1,086,481
225,249
318,909
Income statement
(In Euros)
2021
2021 II
half year
2020
2020 II
half year
Revenue
76,096
72,981
124,731
81,307
Other income
51,150
31,282
89,018
43,313
Work performed by entity and capitalised
130,178
85,388
0
0
Raw materials and consumables used
-146,345
-134,037
-72,597
-65,119
Other operating expense
-231,571
-138,001
-33,460
-18,429
Employee expense
-384,855
-240,553
-123,086
-80,517
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal)
-75,938
-55,280
-41,626
-21,495
Other expense
-1,796
-212
-11,413
-11,196
Operating profit (loss)
-583,081
-378,432
-68,433
-72,136
Interest expenses
-8,870
-6,407
-13,737
-9,371
Other financial income and expense
-1,301
-516
-1,958
-1,148
Profit (loss) before tax
-593,252
-385,355
-84,128
-82,655
Annual period profit (loss)
-593,252
-385,355
-84,128
-82,655
Profit (loss) from shareholders and partners in parent company
-593,252
-385,355
-84,128
-82,655
Statement of cash flows
(In Euros)
2021
2021 II
half year
2020
2020 II
half year
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit (loss)
-583,081
-378,432
-68,433
-72,136
Adjustments
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal)
75,938
55,280
41,626
21,495
Other adjustments
-39,770
-20,116
-89,018
-43,313
Total adjustments
36,168
35,164
-47,392
-21,818
Changes in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
-52,517
-40,929
1,217
-1,715
Changes in inventories
-19,994
-13,939
36,749
44,188
Changes in payables and prepayments related to operating activities
48,715
5,374
45,262
18,789
Interest received
24
24
0
0
Proceeds from government grants
38,596
7,972
78,205
32,500
Total cash flows from operating activities
-532,089
-384,766
45,608
-192
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-178,807
-119,735
-43,499
-1,118
Net cash flow from acquisition of subsidiaries and operating activities
65,095
65,095
0
0
Total cash flows from investing activities
-113,712
-54,640
-43,499
-1,118
Cash flows from financing activities
Loans received
156,100
0
59,920
11,700
Repayments of loans received
-114,346
-16,830
-152,367
-100,185
Interest paid
-3,642
-1,456
-9,270
-4,420
Proceeds from issuing shares
975,985
10,000
100,592
100,592
Total cash flows from financing activities
1,014,097
-8,286
-1,125
7,687
Total cash flows
368,296
-447,692
984
6,377
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,727
825,715
8,743
3,350
Change in cash and cash equivalents
368,296
-447,692
984
6,377
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
378,023
378,023
9,727
9,727
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
(In Euros)
Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company
Issued capital
Unregistered equity
Share premium
Other reserves
Retained earnings (loss)
Total
31/12/2019
75,000
-150,358
-75,358
Annual period profit (loss)
-1,473
-1,473
30/06/2020
75,000
0
0
0
-151,831
-76,831
Annual period profit (loss)
-82,655
-82,655
Issue of equity
100,592
100,592
31/12/2020
75,000
100,592
0
0
-234,486
-58,894
Annual period profit (loss)
-207,897
-207,897
Issue of equity
44,847
-100,592
1,097,788
1,042,043
Changes in reserves
156
156
30/06/2021
119,847
0
1,097,788
156
-442,383
775,408
Annual period profit (loss)
-385,355
-385,355
Issue of equity
10,000
771,000
781,000
Changes in reserves
473,766
473,766
31/12/2021
129,847
0
1,868,788
473,922
-827,738
1,644,819
Bercman Technologies AS corrects the prognosis for the years 2022 and 2023.
Bercman Technologies AS notifies that it adjusts the turnover figures and turnover forecast compared to the information submitted in June 2021 from 1.0 million euros to 2.4 million euros for the current year and from 2.3 million euros to 4.0 million euros for 2023.
Financial year
Turnover old (EUR)
Turnover new (EUR)
Change in euros
2021*
309 921
76 096
-233 825
2022**
1 005 075
2 445 000
+1 436 925
2023**
2 313 750
4 051 000
+1 737 250
*The valid turnover and profit figures are based on the introduction of the company submitted to the investors upon fundraising in the multilateral trading facility First North.
** Financial indicators other than sales forecasts are unclear at the time of publication of the notice and will be published when more detailed forecasts are prepared.
"Changes in turnover forecasts are primarily related to the acquisition of Krakul OÜ. Based on this, as of 01.01.2022, the balance and income statement of Krakul OÜ will be consolidated with the balance and income statement of Bercman Technologies AS. The forecasts for Bercman remain unchanged and the increase of forecasts is primarily related to the turnover forecasts of Krakul OÜ being added to the consolidated income statement of the mother company," explained Mart Suurkask, CEO of Bercman.
A Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report for the year 2021 in English has been included as an attachment to the current announcement.
For more information please contact:
Mart Suurkask
Member of the Board
+37253402902
mart.suurkask@bercman.com
