Correction: AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Bercman Technologies
Company Announcement Correction: AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year AS Bercman Technologies corrects the stock exchange announcement "AS Bercman Technologies consolidated interim report for 2021 financial year" published on 28.03.2022 by adding a fully translated 2021 consolidated unaudited interim report file in English and by adding a translated heading"BercmanTechnologies AS corrects the prognosis for the years 2022 and 2023" to the announcement.

On 22.11.2021 Krakul OÜ (hereinafter "Krakul"), Krakul's mother company Krakul Holding OÜ and AS Bercman Technologies concluded a conditional swap for the share of a private limited company and shares of a public limited company, the object of which was the acquisition of a 100% holding in Krakul by the company. The acquisition of the holding was paid for in the shares of the company. The special general meeting of the company's shareholders approved the 01.12.2021 contract and the increase of the company's share capital. On 23.12.2021 the transactions were completed and the company acquired a 100% holding in Krakul.

Krakul's CEO Jaan Hendrik Murumets joined the management board of Bercman and is responsible for the research and development activity of technological solutions.

3 new positions were created during the reporting period. A software developer, development manager and production manager joined the company. The management board intends to continue the expansion of the team during the next reporting period in the following fields: financial management, sales and software development. As at 31.12.2021 the company had 14 employees, 2 management board members and 3 supervisory board members.

At the end of the year 2021, Bercman joined CCAM - the international organisation for smart and automated transportation systems. With the help of this network, the company together with partners can participate in the Horizon targeted funding projects that support product development and improve the competitiveness of the products. Moreover, it is possible to establish partnerships with stakeholder groups that are of key importance for the company, find potential clients, contribute to the European Union legislative work and stay informed about the developments of the field.

The company began cooperation with the University of Hamburg and the technology companies of Hamburg (incl. with Artificial Intelligence Center Hamburg (ARIC)). The company's project "SmartWalk" received funding in the amount of 100,000 euros under the mFUND innovation initiation, which in turn is funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The company has prepared a funding application for Enterprise Estonia's applied research programme with a budget of 340,000 euros. The aim of the project is to create the prototype for a traffic infrastructure system design that identifies traffic accidents that occur on pedestrian crossings. The project application will be submitted to Enterprise Estonia when the measure opens but not later than during the second quarter of 2022.

During the financial year or at the time of submitting the report, the company did not have any pending court proceedings, tax or other disputes. Considering the market situation, the management board believes that the general market environment is continuously growing. Based on this, the management board believes that the goals set are feasible and active work is done on managing the premises to enable quick growth in the coming financial years.

Statement of financial position

(In Euros)

31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 378,023 825,715 9,727 3,350
Receivables and prepayments 158,412 12,088 11,313 46,785
Inventories 123,143 74,940 68,884 113,072
Total current assets 659,578 912,743 89,924 163,207
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 37,110 27,866 32,161 36,694
Intangible assets 1,448,259 145,872 103,164 119,008
Total non-current assets 1,485,369 173,738 135,325 155,702
Total assets 2,144,947 1,086,481 225,249 318,909
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan liablities 28,472 42,891 59,307 113,044
Payables and prepayments 462,666 240,704 197,358 172,470
Provisions 4,168 4,168 4,168 4,168
Total current liabilities 495,306 287,763 260,833 289,682
Non-current liabilities
Loan liablities 4,822 0 0 82,748
Government grants 0 23,310 23,310 23,310
Total non-current liabilities 4,822 23,310 23,310 106,058
Total liabilities 500,128 311,073 284,143 395,740
Equity
Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company
Issued capital 129,847 119,847 75,000 75,000
Unregistred equity 0 0 100,592 0
Share premium 1,868,788 1,097,788 0 0
Other reserves 473,922 156 0 0
Retained earnings (loss) -234,486 -234,486 -150,358 -150,358
Annual period profit (loss) -593,252 -207,897 -84,128 -1,473
Total equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company 1,644,819 775,408 -58,894 -76,831
Total equity 1,644,819 775,408 -58,894 -76,831
Total liabilities and equity 2,144,947 1,086,481 225,249 318,909

Income statement

(In Euros)

2021 2021 II
half year 		2020 2020 II
half year
Revenue 76,096 72,981 124,731 81,307
Other income 51,150 31,282 89,018 43,313
Work performed by entity and capitalised 130,178 85,388 0 0
Raw materials and consumables used -146,345 -134,037 -72,597 -65,119
Other operating expense -231,571 -138,001 -33,460 -18,429
Employee expense -384,855 -240,553 -123,086 -80,517
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) -75,938 -55,280 -41,626 -21,495
Other expense -1,796 -212 -11,413 -11,196
Operating profit (loss) -583,081 -378,432 -68,433 -72,136
Interest expenses -8,870 -6,407 -13,737 -9,371
Other financial income and expense -1,301 -516 -1,958 -1,148
Profit (loss) before tax -593,252 -385,355 -84,128 -82,655
Annual period profit (loss) -593,252 -385,355 -84,128 -82,655
Profit (loss) from shareholders and partners in parent company -593,252 -385,355 -84,128 -82,655

Statement of cash flows

(In Euros)

2021 2021 II
half year 		2020 2020 II
half year
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit (loss) -583,081 -378,432 -68,433 -72,136
Adjustments
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) 75,938 55,280 41,626 21,495
Other adjustments -39,770 -20,116 -89,018 -43,313
Total adjustments 36,168 35,164 -47,392 -21,818
Changes in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -52,517 -40,929 1,217 -1,715
Changes in inventories -19,994 -13,939 36,749 44,188
Changes in payables and prepayments related to operating activities 48,715 5,374 45,262 18,789
Interest received 24 24 0 0
Proceeds from government grants 38,596 7,972 78,205 32,500
Total cash flows from operating activities -532,089 -384,766 45,608 -192
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -178,807 -119,735 -43,499 -1,118
Net cash flow from acquisition of subsidiaries and operating activities 65,095 65,095 0 0
Total cash flows from investing activities -113,712 -54,640 -43,499 -1,118
Cash flows from financing activities
Loans received 156,100 0 59,920 11,700
Repayments of loans received -114,346 -16,830 -152,367 -100,185
Interest paid -3,642 -1,456 -9,270 -4,420
Proceeds from issuing shares 975,985 10,000 100,592 100,592
Total cash flows from financing activities 1,014,097 -8,286 -1,125 7,687
Total cash flows 368,296 -447,692 984 6,377
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,727 825,715 8,743 3,350
Change in cash and cash equivalents 368,296 -447,692 984 6,377
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 378,023 378,023 9,727 9,727

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

(In Euros)

Equity held by shareholders and partners in parent company

Issued capital Unregistered equity Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings (loss) Total
31/12/2019 75,000 -150,358 -75,358
Annual period profit (loss) -1,473 -1,473
30/06/2020 75,000 0 0 0 -151,831 -76,831
Annual period profit (loss) -82,655 -82,655
Issue of equity 100,592 100,592
31/12/2020 75,000 100,592 0 0 -234,486 -58,894
Annual period profit (loss) -207,897 -207,897
Issue of equity 44,847 -100,592 1,097,788 1,042,043
Changes in reserves 156 156
30/06/2021 119,847 0 1,097,788 156 -442,383 775,408
Annual period profit (loss) -385,355 -385,355
Issue of equity 10,000 771,000 781,000
Changes in reserves 473,766 473,766
31/12/2021 129,847 0 1,868,788 473,922 -827,738 1,644,819

Bercman Technologies AS corrects the prognosis for the years 2022 and 2023.

Bercman Technologies AS notifies that it adjusts the turnover figures and turnover forecast compared to the information submitted in June 2021 from 1.0 million euros to 2.4 million euros for the current year and from 2.3 million euros to 4.0 million euros for 2023.

Financial year Turnover old (EUR) Turnover new (EUR) Change in euros
2021* 309 921 76 096 -233 825
2022** 1 005 075 2 445 000 +1 436 925
2023** 2 313 750 4 051 000 +1 737 250

*The valid turnover and profit figures are based on the introduction of the company submitted to the investors upon fundraising in the multilateral trading facility First North.

** Financial indicators other than sales forecasts are unclear at the time of publication of the notice and will be published when more detailed forecasts are prepared.

"Changes in turnover forecasts are primarily related to the acquisition of Krakul OÜ. Based on this, as of 01.01.2022, the balance and income statement of Krakul OÜ will be consolidated with the balance and income statement of Bercman Technologies AS. The forecasts for Bercman remain unchanged and the increase of forecasts is primarily related to the turnover forecasts of Krakul OÜ being added to the consolidated income statement of the mother company," explained Mart Suurkask, CEO of Bercman.

A Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report for the year 2021 in English has been included as an attachment to the current announcement.

For more information please contact:

Mart Suurkask
Member of the Board
+37253402902
mart.suurkask@bercman.com

Attachments:
Bercman Technologies 2021 Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report.pdf

Disclaimer

Bercman Technologies AS published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
