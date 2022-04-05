Log in
    BERCM   EE3100076407

BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES AS

(BERCM)
Correction: Bercman Technologies AS audited consolidated annual report of 2021

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Bercman Technologies
Company Announcement Correction: Bercman Technologies AS audited consolidated annual report of 2021

AS Bercman Technologies corrects the stock exchange announcement "Bercman Technologies AS audited consolidated annual report of 2021" published on 28.03.2022 by adding a fully translated audited consolidated annual report of 2021 file in English with the signature and confirmation of Board Member Mart Suurkask to the announcement.

The Management Board of Bercman Technologies AS submits the consolidated annual report for the year of 2021. Financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28. March 2022.

Bercman CEO Mart Suurkask said that the fiscal year 2021 ended for the company with an expected loss: "Bercman is in a phase of rapid growth and investments done during the fiscal year of 2021 will bear fruit during following years". Suurkask said that the results were affected by the change in business model - in export markets company started operating through distributors and direct sales activities were continued only in Estonia. "Finding suitable distribution partners and launching pilot projects has been more time consuming than expected due to the regulatory details to be approved prior to entering the export markets. The preliminary work done during 2021 will be positively reflected in this year's sales turnover".

Audited consolidated annual report for the year 2021 in English has been included as an attachment to the current announcement and can be found on the company's webpage bercman.com.

For more information please contact:

Mart Suurkask
Member of the Board
+37253402902
mart.suurkask@bercman.com

Attachments:
Bercman Technologies 2021 Consolidated Audited Annual Report.pdf

Disclaimer

Bercman Technologies AS published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,12 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2020 -0,07 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net Debt 2020 0,05 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,92 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES AS
Duration : Period :
Bercman Technologies AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldar Leis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tarvi Thomberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES AS-22.78%9
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.35%2 361 288
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.81%80 401
SEA LIMITED-40.67%74 580
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-12.87%66 155
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.10%52 077