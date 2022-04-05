Correction: Bercman Technologies AS audited consolidated annual report of 2021

AS Bercman Technologies corrects the stock exchange announcement "Bercman Technologies AS audited consolidated annual report of 2021" published on 28.03.2022 by adding a fully translated audited consolidated annual report of 2021 file in English with the signature and confirmation of Board Member Mart Suurkask to the announcement.

The Management Board of Bercman Technologies AS submits the consolidated annual report for the year of 2021. Financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28. March 2022.

Bercman CEO Mart Suurkask said that the fiscal year 2021 ended for the company with an expected loss: "Bercman is in a phase of rapid growth and investments done during the fiscal year of 2021 will bear fruit during following years". Suurkask said that the results were affected by the change in business model - in export markets company started operating through distributors and direct sales activities were continued only in Estonia. "Finding suitable distribution partners and launching pilot projects has been more time consuming than expected due to the regulatory details to be approved prior to entering the export markets. The preliminary work done during 2021 will be positively reflected in this year's sales turnover".

Audited consolidated annual report for the year 2021 in English has been included as an attachment to the current announcement and can be found on the company's webpage bercman.com.

For more information please contact:

Mart Suurkask

Member of the Board

+37253402902

mart.suurkask@bercman.com



Attachments:

Bercman Technologies 2021 Consolidated Audited Annual Report.pdf



