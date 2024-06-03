New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE American: BACA) (the "Company") announced today that, as previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on May 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

The Company is a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on identifying a leading technology-enabled services or software company led by a passionate management team of subject matter experts.

The Company is affiliated with Berenson Holdings LLC ("Berenson"), a merchant bank founded in 1990 with two principal lines of business: investment banking and private equity investing. Berenson was co-founded by Jeffrey Berenson, the former head of M&A and founder and co-head of merchant banking at Merrill Lynch, and is a trusted financial advisor to executives, founders, boards, family offices, financial sponsors, pension funds and government-related entities seeking to drive transformational growth as well as other value creation and preservation initiatives.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's update on the Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

