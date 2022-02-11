Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   DE0005201602

BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again

02/11/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again

11.02.2022 / 12:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 


Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again

Haselünne, February 11, 2022 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced that it will again hold its Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 as a virtual general meeting. This decision was made by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after a thorough assessment of the pandemic situation.

The top priority for the corporate group is the health of its shareholders and employees as well as of its service providers and guests. The pandemic situation currently continues to be very tense - in particular due to the significant increase in incidence figures as a result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The further development in the short period remaining for their preparation until the Annual General Meeting is not clearly foreseeable. To protect the health of all participants and against the background of considerable uncertainties associated with a presence event and its organization, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual event again this year - without the shareholders or their authorised representatives or any guests being physically present

Further information on the Annual General Meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft on May 18, 2022 will be provided when the meeting is convened by formal announcement. This is expected to happen on April 7, 2022.

About the Berentzen Group:
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Thorsten Schmitt
Corporate Communications
& Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215
pr@berentzen.de
ir@berentzen.de
www.berentzen-gruppe.de


11.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279780

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1279780  11.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279780&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
06:30aBERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again
EQ
02/03Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results and outlook
EQ
02/03Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021 a..
CI
2021BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Significant profit growth – indicating succes..
PU
2021BERENTZEN GRUPPE : Interim Report Q3/2021
PU
2021BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Significant profit growth - indicating successful p..
EQ
2021Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fisc..
CI
2021BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Executive Board explains the company's future strat..
EQ
2021BERENTZEN GRUPPE : hosts its first virtual Investors Day – Executive Board explains ..
PU
2021BERENTZEN GROUP PUBLISHES PRELIMINAR : Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings fore..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 3,30 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 61,1 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 488
Free-Float -
Chart BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Berentzen-Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schwegmann Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Bergheim Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Schübel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Brandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG2.52%70
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-8.63%370 232
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-13.30%117 906
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-14.53%51 818
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-15.94%49 185
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.3.60%40 209