Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: First quarter with very positive revenues and earnings trajectory

Berentzen Group publishes Q1-2022 Interim Report

First quarter with very positive revenues and earnings trajectory

- Consolidated revenues increased by 15% to EUR 36.1 million

- Consolidated EBIT (EUR 1.2 million) and consolidated EBITDA (EUR 3.2 million) clearly up on equivalent quarter of last year

- Forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed



Haselünne, May 3, 2022 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today presented its Interim Report for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year. Over the first three months of this year, the corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 36.1 million (Q1/2021: EUR 31.4 million) - a rise of 15%. Adjusted for a bottling contract in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment that still provided a volume of revenue of EUR 2.6 million in the first quarter of last year and was subsequently terminated, consolidated revenues in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year would have been as much as around 25 percent up on the equivalent quarter of last year. In the first quarter, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) increased to EUR 1.2 million (Q1/2021: EUR 0.5 million), consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) rose to EUR 3.2 million (Q1/2021: EUR 2.7 million).



"The significant increases in revenues and earnings make it clear that we have succeeded over the first three months of the 2022 financial year to follow on from the dynamic growth trajectory that we were on over the years prior to the coronavirus pandemic", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft's Executive Board members, commenting on the Interim Report published today. "Although there were some restrictions on public and private life still in place in the first quarter, we have already returned to the level of consolidated revenues we saw in a Q1 quarter prior to the coronavirus pandemic."

He continued that the strategically important key topics had contributed in particular to the successful growth. Within the Spirits segment, the two umbrella brands of Berentzen and Puschkin that are material to the liqueur offensive launched last year had seen a considerable rise in revenues of 58.0% and 33.3%, respectively. With regard to branded spirits, the refined product concepts had additionally generated revenue growth of 36.1%. All in all, the Spirits segment had reported an increase in revenues of 23.9%. He went on to say that while revenues in the Non-alcoholic Beverages had fallen by 12.7% in a year-ago comparison, this was, however, attributable exclusively to the aforementioned termination of a bottling contract that generated high revenue but little income, effective as of the first quarter of 2021. Without this effect, the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment would have achieved an increase in revenues of 20.0%. Once again, the own brands had seen positive developments on the back of growth in revenues of around seven percent, both with Mio Mio brand products and with the regional brands. The Fresh Juice Systems had achieved a rise in revenues of 33.5%, he continued. All system components - fruit presses, fruit and bottles - had contributed to this success, each with double-digit growth. "We are pleased to have shown such impressive rates of growth for all topics important to us", said Schwegmann.

Further outlook for the 2022 financial year



The Berentzen Group confirms its forecast for the 2022 financial year once again today. The corporate group anticipates consolidated revenues in a range between EUR 154.0 million and EUR 162.0 million, consolidated EBIT of between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 8.0 million and consolidated EBITDA of between EUR 14.0 million and EUR 17.0 million. The consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA earnings ratios were thus roughly at the level of the previous year, despite the significant revenue growth forecast. This was attributable, among other things, to expected cost increases for energy, raw and other materials that would take effect in particular from the second quarter onwards. "The first-quarter figures show the growth trajectory the Berentzen Group is capable of. Despite the challenges on the procurement side this supports our conviction that the corporate group is on the right way to achieve long-term and permanent success", says Schwegmann in conclusion.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

