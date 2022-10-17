Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Berentzen-Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   DE0005201602

BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG

(BEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:32 2022-10-17 am EDT
5.350 EUR   +2.88%
08:14aBerentzen-gruppe Aktiengesellschaft : Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2022 / Renewed update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year
EQ
08/11Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Revises Ebit Guidance for 2022
CI
08/11Transcript : Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2022 / Renewed update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year

10/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2022 / Renewed update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year

17-Oct-2022 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Haselünne, October 17, 2022

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2022 / Renewed update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 6.8 million (Q3/2021: EUR 5.1 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 13.1 million (Q3/2021: EUR 11.9 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 127.1 million (Q3/2021: EUR 105.8 million).

 

The significant year-on-year revenue increase of 20.1% in the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year is based on a dynamic business development of the strategic growth areas. The group has defined the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits segment, premium product concepts in the Private Label Spirits segment, the Mio Mio brand in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment and the key core sales markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment as strategic growth areas. The consolidated EBIT increased by 32.4% or EUR 1.7 million compared to the first nine months of the 2021 financial year. This development is the result of a significantly improved gross profit, despite massive increases in energy and material purchase prices, as expected.

 

In the course of preparing the Interim Report Q3/2022, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is at the same time updating its last forecasts for the development of the Groups’ financial performance for the 2022 financial year made in a capital market announcement according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on July 12, 2022 and in the Group Half-yearly Financial Report 2022. Based on the corresponding preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year, the Berentzen Group now forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2022 financial year in a range of EUR 7.8 to 8.8 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 6.0 to EUR 8.0 million, 2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 16.1 to 17.1 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 15.0 to 17.0 million, 2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 172.0 to 177.0 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million, 2021: EUR 146.1 million).

 

The background of the updated forecast is the clearly positive development of consolidated revenues and earnings in the first nine months of the 2022 financial year. This is associated to the expectation that the dynamic growth achieved to date in both consolidated revenues and earnings figures can at least be maintained and at best further expanded in the upcoming fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year. Due to the continuing high level of uncertainty regarding the further development of the war in Ukraine and the global coronavirus pandemic and the consequently unchanged expectation of high, significantly increasing cost burdens due to further increases in energy and material prices as well as disrupted supply chains, the Berentzen Group remains more cautious with regard to the expectation of further growth of the normalised consolidated EBIT in relation to the expected development of consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year. The same applies with regard to the update of the forecast range of the normalised consolidated EBITDA expected for the 2022 financial year.

 

The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year and on the forecast for the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on October 25, 2022 with the Interim Report Q3/2022.

 

For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

 

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

 

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Ticker symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

 OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne, Germany

Phone:  +49 (0) 59 61 502 0

Fax:  +49 (0) 59 61 502 268

E-Mail:  berentzen@berentzen.de

Internet:  www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/

 

Contact

Axel Kuipers

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 220

Mobil: +49 (0) 173 532 5282

Telefax: +49 (0) 5961 502 372

E-Mail: ir@berentzen.de

 

17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465151

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1465151  17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
08:14aBerentzen-gruppe Aktiengesellschaft : Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business fi..
EQ
08/11Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Revises Ebit Guidance for 2022
CI
08/11Transcript : Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug ..
CI
08/11Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/11Berentzen-gruppe Aktiengesellschaft : Strong growth in revenues and earnings figures
PU
08/11Berentzen Gruppe : Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2022
PU
08/11Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Group Half-yearly Financial Report
EQ
08/11Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of 20..
CI
07/12Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the fir..
EQ
07/12Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the fir..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 3,66 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 48,8 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Berentzen-Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schwegmann Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Bergheim Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düing Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Schübel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG-17.98%48
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-15.24%303 544
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-28.54%85 891
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-11.98%47 157
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-16.41%43 440
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-6.90%31 933