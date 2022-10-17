EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q3/2022 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2022 / Renewed update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year



17-Oct-2022 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Haselünne, October 17, 2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 6.8 million (Q3/2021: EUR 5.1 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 13.1 million (Q3/2021: EUR 11.9 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 127.1 million (Q3/2021: EUR 105.8 million).

The significant year-on-year revenue increase of 20.1% in the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year is based on a dynamic business development of the strategic growth areas. The group has defined the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits segment, premium product concepts in the Private Label Spirits segment, the Mio Mio brand in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment and the key core sales markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment as strategic growth areas. The consolidated EBIT increased by 32.4% or EUR 1.7 million compared to the first nine months of the 2021 financial year. This development is the result of a significantly improved gross profit, despite massive increases in energy and material purchase prices, as expected.

In the course of preparing the Interim Report Q3/2022, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is at the same time updating its last forecasts for the development of the Groups’ financial performance for the 2022 financial year made in a capital market announcement according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on July 12, 2022 and in the Group Half-yearly Financial Report 2022. Based on the corresponding preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year, the Berentzen Group now forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2022 financial year in a range of EUR 7.8 to 8.8 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 6.0 to EUR 8.0 million, 2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 16.1 to 17.1 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 15.0 to 17.0 million, 2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 172.0 to 177.0 million (previous forecast 2022: EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million, 2021: EUR 146.1 million).

The background of the updated forecast is the clearly positive development of consolidated revenues and earnings in the first nine months of the 2022 financial year. This is associated to the expectation that the dynamic growth achieved to date in both consolidated revenues and earnings figures can at least be maintained and at best further expanded in the upcoming fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year. Due to the continuing high level of uncertainty regarding the further development of the war in Ukraine and the global coronavirus pandemic and the consequently unchanged expectation of high, significantly increasing cost burdens due to further increases in energy and material prices as well as disrupted supply chains, the Berentzen Group remains more cautious with regard to the expectation of further growth of the normalised consolidated EBIT in relation to the expected development of consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year. The same applies with regard to the update of the forecast range of the normalised consolidated EBITDA expected for the 2022 financial year.

The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year and on the forecast for the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on October 25, 2022 with the Interim Report Q3/2022.

For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

