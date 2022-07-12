Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Berentzen-Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZ   DE0005201602

BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG

(BEZ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-07-12 am EDT
6.400 EUR   -0.31%
11:50aBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year
EQ
05/19BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : First quarter with very positive revenues and earnings trajectory
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year

07/12/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year

12.07.2022 / 17:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                                                                                        
                                                                                                  Press release no. 13/2022

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year
Significant increase in revenues and earnings – Outlook more optimistic

Haselünne, July 12, 2022 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced its preliminary results for the first half of the 2022 financial year. According to these results, the corporate group has achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 79.0 million – a plus of 17 % compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 67.7 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) for the first six months of the 2022 financial year are expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million), while consolidated profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to amount to EUR 7.9 million (H1 2021: EUR 7.1 million).

 

“We have always pointed out: If people are allowed to come together again, we will be there with our products. That is why we had expected strong revenue growth after the reduction of the Corona measures,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. All strategically important topics of the Berentzen Group would have contributed to this positive development, each with significant double-digit growth rates. The strategic growth fields of the corporate group are the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits business, premium products in the Private Label Spirits business, the modern lemonade brand Mio Mio in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, and the key markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment. “These growth drivers can all now fully develop their positive momentum again,” says Schwegmann.

 

“Our revenues in the first half of this financial year have already reached the level of a first half year before the coronavirus pandemic. We are back on our growth path,” Schwegmann says. The earnings figures consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are also both significantly higher than in the previous year. “Our result could have been even better without the massive increases in material and energy costs resulting from the war in Ukraine. This challenge is hitting almost every company at the moment. However, all of our key figures today impressively underline the growth potential of the Berentzen Group," Schwegmann continues.

 

Further outlook for the 2022 financial year

 

"We are starting the second half of the year with this tailwind, even though there are various uncertainties for the rest of the year due to the effects of the horrific war," Schwegmann says. The Berentzen Group anticipates rising revenues for the full year and is therefore raising its revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year. The Group now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million (previously EUR 154.0 to 162.0 million, previous year EUR 146.1 million). However, the continuing challenges on the procurement markets continue to negatively affect the fundamentally positive development of business results. Against this background, the upper end of the range of previous earnings forecasts remains unchanged. "However, we are convinced that we will in any case achieve higher Group EBIT and EBITDA than we originally expected at the minimum," says Schwegmann. The lower end of the forecast ranges is therefore being raised. The Group now expects consolidated EBIT of between 6.0 and 8.0 million euros (previously 5.0 to 8.0 million euros, previous year 6.7 million euros) and consolidated EBITDA of between 15.0 and 17.0 million euros (previously 14.0 to 17.0 million euros, previous year 15.4 million euros) for the 2022 financial year.

 

On August 11, 2022, Berentzen Group will publish its Group Half-yearly Financial Report with further information on the first half of the 2022 financial year.

 

 

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Further information is available at:

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Thorsten Schmitt

Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de


12.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396605

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1396605  12.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
11:50aBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the fir..
EQ
05/19BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : First quarter with very positive revenues and earnin..
EQ
05/03Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/03BERENTZEN GRUPPE : Interim Report Q1/2022
PU
04/12Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q1/2022
EQ
04/12BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business fi..
EQ
03/31Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
EQ
03/24Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 3,66 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 60,3 M 60,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 452
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Berentzen-Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schwegmann Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Bergheim Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Schübel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Brandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG1.26%61
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-4.21%367 124
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-14.95%109 408
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-7.15%53 242
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-7.75%51 296
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.6.34%39 039