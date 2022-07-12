DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year



12.07.2022 / 17:50

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for the first half-year

Significant increase in revenues and earnings – Outlook more optimistic

Haselünne, July 12, 2022 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced its preliminary results for the first half of the 2022 financial year. According to these results, the corporate group has achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 79.0 million – a plus of 17 % compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 67.7 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) for the first six months of the 2022 financial year are expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million), while consolidated profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to amount to EUR 7.9 million (H1 2021: EUR 7.1 million).

“We have always pointed out: If people are allowed to come together again, we will be there with our products. That is why we had expected strong revenue growth after the reduction of the Corona measures,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. All strategically important topics of the Berentzen Group would have contributed to this positive development, each with significant double-digit growth rates. The strategic growth fields of the corporate group are the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits business, premium products in the Private Label Spirits business, the modern lemonade brand Mio Mio in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, and the key markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment. “These growth drivers can all now fully develop their positive momentum again,” says Schwegmann.

“Our revenues in the first half of this financial year have already reached the level of a first half year before the coronavirus pandemic. We are back on our growth path,” Schwegmann says. The earnings figures consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are also both significantly higher than in the previous year. “Our result could have been even better without the massive increases in material and energy costs resulting from the war in Ukraine. This challenge is hitting almost every company at the moment. However, all of our key figures today impressively underline the growth potential of the Berentzen Group," Schwegmann continues.

Further outlook for the 2022 financial year

"We are starting the second half of the year with this tailwind, even though there are various uncertainties for the rest of the year due to the effects of the horrific war," Schwegmann says. The Berentzen Group anticipates rising revenues for the full year and is therefore raising its revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year. The Group now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million (previously EUR 154.0 to 162.0 million, previous year EUR 146.1 million). However, the continuing challenges on the procurement markets continue to negatively affect the fundamentally positive development of business results. Against this background, the upper end of the range of previous earnings forecasts remains unchanged. "However, we are convinced that we will in any case achieve higher Group EBIT and EBITDA than we originally expected at the minimum," says Schwegmann. The lower end of the forecast ranges is therefore being raised. The Group now expects consolidated EBIT of between 6.0 and 8.0 million euros (previously 5.0 to 8.0 million euros, previous year 6.7 million euros) and consolidated EBITDA of between 15.0 and 17.0 million euros (previously 14.0 to 17.0 million euros, previous year 15.4 million euros) for the 2022 financial year.

On August 11, 2022, Berentzen Group will publish its Group Half-yearly Financial Report with further information on the first half of the 2022 financial year.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

