Berentzen Gruppe : Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2021

over the past one and a half years we have repeatedly faced new and unprecedented developments and challenges. This has taught us that to make it through the current situation, two qualities are particularly important: entrepreneurial ability and operational agility. You can rest assured that we, the Executive Board and the entire team at Berentzen Group, have both. Beyond this, we always approach our day-to-day work with the optimism that despite the ongoing challenges we currently face, for example in the form of rising infection rates due to a new variant of the virus, the coronavirus pandemic will be overcome in the foreseeable future and we will together find our way back to - a potentially new kind of - normality.

These strengths have enabled us to keep operating profitably over the entire course of the pandemic, including in each of the individual six quarters affected, although we were sadly unable to avoid the dampening effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business activities.

Let's now take a look at the Berentzen Group's economic development in the first half of the 2021 financial year. As at June 30, 2021, the consolidated revenues of the Berentzen Group amounted to EUR 67.7 million, compared with EUR

73.5 million in the previous-year period. This development was shaped by two factors in particular, which essentially had already been anticipated in our forecast for the 2021 financial year as a whole. Firstly, unlike in the previous 2020 financial year, the first two and a half months of the 2021 financial year were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Secondly, the termination of a longstanding contract bottling agreement as at March 31, 2021 resulted in a loss of revenues in the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated earnings (consolidated EBIT) amounted to approximately EUR 2.6 million as at June 30, 2021, equating to an increase of EUR 0.6 million compared with the equivalent period last year. This growth is primarily attributed to efficiency gains, i.e. savings on overheads, as well as higher other operating income, which overall more than compensated for the decline in consolidated gross profit, which was on the moderate side compared with the reduction in revenues. Against this background, we once again managed to close the first half of the 2021 financial year very profitably, despite the enormous challenges encountered during the first six months of the year. This was helped by the fact that we had a good second quarter, during which we improved our earnings ratios in all segments compared with the same quarter last year.

Now let's take a look at the economic development of the Berentzen Group in a bit more detail. Revenues in the Spirits segment declined by 3.6 % compared with the equivalent period last year. Within this segment, revenues in the business with export and private-label products increased slightly by 1 % - supported by product concepts with comparatively high margins - whereas the business with branded spirits in Germany recorded a decline in revenues of 13.2 % owing to the ongoing lockdown, which meant that social occasions and shared celebrations, where many of these spirits tend to be consumed, could not take place.