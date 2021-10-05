DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2021 / Update of the forecast for the 2021 financial year 05-Oct-2021 / 17:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Haselünne, October 5, 2021

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2021 / Update of the forecast for the 2021 financial year Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2021 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 5.1 million (Q3/ 2020: EUR 3.6 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 11.9 million (Q3/2020: EUR 10.2 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 105.8 million (Q3/2020: EUR 112.9 million).

This superficially heterogeneous business performance of the Berentzen Group compared to the same period of the previous year with respect to the development of consolidated revenues is essentially due on the one hand to the fact that, unlike in the previous financial year, the entire first quarter of the 2021 financial year was also heavily affected by the consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, from the second quarter of 2021 onwards the revenue from a long-standing but low-margin contract filling business that was terminated at the end of March 2021 was terminated, about which Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft had already informed in principle with a capital market announcement published on June 22, 2020; among other things, this was one of the reasons why a significantly improved consolidated gross profit ratio and thus an almost stable consolidated gross profit were achieved. Consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA also benefited from short-term efficiency gains, i.e. overhead cost savings, as well as higher other operating income, despite a targeted increase in personnel, particularly in the organisational areas of sales, production and technology. Overall, this more than compensated for the decline in consolidated revenues from an earnings perspective.

In the course of preparing the Interim Report Q3/2021, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is at the same time updating its forecasts for the development of the Group's financial performance for the 2021 financial year that it made in a capital market announcement on February 3, 2021 and in the Annual Report for the 2020 financial year. Based on the corresponding preliminary business figures for the first nine months of the 2021 financial year, the Berentzen Group now forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2021 financial year in a range of EUR 6.0 to EUR 7.0 million (original forecast 2021: EUR 4.0 to EUR 6.0 million; 2020: EUR 5.2 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 15.0 to 16.0 million (original forecast 2021: EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million; 2020: EUR 14.1 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 145.0 to 150.0 million (original forecast 2021: EUR 152.0 to 158.0 million; 2020: EUR 154.6 million).

These forecasts are based on the assumption that the previous business performance of the Berentzen Group in the first nine months will continue essentially unchanged in the final fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year - taking into account customary seasonal effects in the individual business segments. The further development of the general economic and industry-specific environment as well as the further course of the global coronavirus pandemic and the associated potential social restrictions, particularly in Germany, in the final quarter of the 2021 financial year will be decisive for the realisation of the forecast earnings performance.

The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2021 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first three quarters of the 2021 financial year and on the forecast for the 2021 financial year will be published as scheduled on October 21, 2021 with the Interim Report Q3/2021.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related key performance indicators, reference is made to the Annual Report 2020 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (see page 90 f. in the German and English language versions), which is published on the company's website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ and can be downloaded under the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports.

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602 WKN: 520160 Ticker symbol: BEZ Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Ritterstr. 7 49740 Haselünne, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 59 61 502 0 Fax: +49 (0) 59 61 502 268 E-Mail: berentzen@berentzen.de Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ Contact Thorsten Schmitt Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 215 Mobil: +49 (0) 170 384 1891 Telefax: +49 (0) 5961 502 550 E-Mail: ir@berentzen.de

