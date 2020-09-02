Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft    BEZ   DE0005201602

BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berentzen Gruppe : Entering a new market segment - Berentzen Group takes over premium cider brand Goldkehlchen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Entering a new market segment - Berentzen Group takes over premium cider brand Goldkehlchen

02.09.2020 / 10:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release no. 20/2020

Entering a new market segment
Berentzen Group takes over premium cider brand Goldkehlchen

Haselünne, September 2, 2020 - The Berentzen Group is broadening its product portfolio by taking over Austrian premium cider brand Goldkehlchen.

"With Goldkehlchen, our entry into the cider segment will see us progress a unique premium product that wins over consumers not only with its taste and quality but also thanks to its modern and natural concept", explains Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. He goes on to say: "Modern cider and other ready-to-drink concepts are currently experiencing significant growth on the German and the international markets alike. As a relatively recent start-up, Goldkehlchen has clear growth potential and taps into both of these trends."

Cider is a new beverages segment for the Berentzen Group, Schwegmann says, which will be a perfect addition to the existing portfolio and highlights the Group's commitment to its position as a broad-based beverages group. He says that the German market will focus on the Goldkehlchen flavours apple, apple-pear and cassis marketed in glass bottles without any bottle deposit. "For our recently reorganised sales team at Berentzen-Vivaris Vertriebs GmbH, Goldkehlchen poses an opportunity to progress the German cider market", says Schwegmann. He considers the domestic market in Austria to be especially important, but also sees potential on other international markets.

Made without any artificial ingredients, colours or sugar, the Goldkehlchen brand is also representative of the trend in favour of natural products made from locally sourced ingredients. It is produced in the Austrian state of Styria, or 'Steiermark', using handpicked apples from the region and pears from the neighbouring Mostviertel district.

"This takeover also shows very clearly that we take our mission seriously. As a broad-based beverages group, we use our experience and enthusiasm to bring innovative and modern ideas for drinks to the markets and to fulfil our customers' wishes. We have always emphasised that part of our acquisition strategy could be to take over small, innovative 'seedling' companies and then make them bigger. It is precisely this objective that we are now pursuing with Goldkehlchen", concludes Schwegmann.

About the Berentzen Group:
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Thorsten Schmitt
Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (0) 5961 502 215
pr@berentzen.de
www.berentzen-gruppe.de


02.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602, ,
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1126477

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126477  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:10aBERENTZEN GRUPPE : Entering a new market segment - Berentzen Group takes over pr..
EQ
08/11BERENTZEN GRUPPE : publishes Half-yearly Financial Report – Profitable des..
PU
08/11BERENTZEN GRUPPE : Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2020 (Konzern)
PU
08/11BERENTZEN GRUPPE : Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020
PU
08/11BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Profitable despite dampening effects caus..
EQ
07/22BERENTZEN GRUPPE : Preliminary business results for the first half-year and new ..
PU
07/22BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary business results for the first..
EQ
07/22BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary business figures as of June 30..
EQ
07/03BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BERENTZEN- : Dividend of EUR 0.28 per share agreed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 159 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 1,80 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 50,9 M 60,9 M 60,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 €
Last Close Price 5,42 €
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schwegmann Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Bergheim Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Schübel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daan M. van Vlaardingen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-20.76%61
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.52.32%331 519
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.77.61%134 297
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.70.48%31 699
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.26.33%30 700
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.117.39%24 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group