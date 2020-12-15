PRESS RELEASE : Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities
- Ambitious sustainability strategy presented
2020-12-15 / 10:28
*Press Release No. 28/2020*
*Expansion of sustainability activities
Ambitious sustainability strategy presented*
*Haselünne, December 15, 2020 -* After the large number of sustainability
projects already implemented at the Berentzen Group over recent years, the
Executive Board of the corporate group today presented an extensive
sustainability strategy that is intended to reach forward into 2025. With
the newly passed objectives and measures in the People, Planet and Products
areas of activity, the Berentzen Group is systematising, specifying and
expanding its commitment to sustainability.
"With numerous sustainability activities over recent years, we have already
shown that we are getting something moving - at a social, ecological and
also economic level. The successes we have achieved in this respect are an
incentive to set ourselves ambitious and strategic sustainability objectives
for the next few years and to define and implement specific measures to
achieve these goals," says Ralf Brühöfner, the member of the
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Executive Board responsible, among other
things, for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
"_0 - 100 - 100_ are the easy-to-understand target figures in the three
areas of activity we have defined, People - Planet - Products, by means of
which we are systematically advancing our sustainability activities,"
explains Laura Schnober, Berentzen Group's CSR Manager.
For the Berentzen Group, _0 - Zero accidents and improved health_ means
continuing to place the focus on workforce health - one of the most
essential aspects of the new strategy. Not only preventive work aimed at
avoiding work-related accidents and the occurrence of occupational illnesses
but also the promotion of employee health and workforce well-being are at
the foreground of our activities in this context. For example, the topic of
mobile working was introduced in spring already for all members of staff
with suitable workplaces. Further measures are to be implemented by 2023 and
continued thereafter with ongoing refinements.
Under the ambitious objective of _100 - Hundred percent resource
efficiency_, the Berentzen Group aspires to optimise its consumption of
resources in the best possible way and exploit efficiency potential. To this
end, the corporate group is going to introduce an environmental management
system certified to ISO 14001. The Berentzen Group has been using 100% green
electricity in its production for several years already. Our objective is to
reach this goal in its entirety by 2024.
_100 - One hundred sustainable products_ constitutes the target at product
level. Alongside the products themselves, the corporate group is putting an
even greater focus on more environmentally friendly product packaging. Over
the course of 2020 already, the Berentzen Group demonstrated how it is
attaching new importance to the topic of sustainable products and packaging
by making all Mio Mio products available on the German market and the
products traded under the Emsland Quelle and Märkisch Kristall brands
completely climate neutral and introducing rPET bottles with a recycled
material content of up to 100% in the Fresh Juice Systems segment. Further
products will become sustainable before the end of 2021 and our plans are
for 100 Berentzen Group products to be sustainable by 2025.
A factsheet on the sustainability strategy with a presentation of selected
measures can be found here:
https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/media/3_0_verantwortung/3-1-nachha
ltigkeitsansatz/Berentzen-Gruppe_Sustainability_strategy_Factsheet.pdf [1]
*About the Berentzen Group:*
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the
following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice
Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in
Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a
worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like
_Berentzen_ and _Puschkin_ and attractively priced private-label products.
In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral
waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It
also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business,
currently acting as franchisee for the _Sinalco_ brand. In addition, the
Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the _Citrocasa_ brand
in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern,
health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share
(ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information at:
*Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft*
Thorsten Schmitt
Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215
pr@berentzen.de
www.berentzen-gruppe.de [2]
