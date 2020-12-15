Log in
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEZ)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

12/15/2020 | 04:29am EST
 DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability 
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities 
- Ambitious sustainability strategy presented 
 
2020-12-15 / 10:28 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Press Release No. 28/2020* 
 
*Expansion of sustainability activities 
Ambitious sustainability strategy presented* 
 
*Haselünne, December 15, 2020 -* After the large number of sustainability 
projects already implemented at the Berentzen Group over recent years, the 
Executive Board of the corporate group today presented an extensive 
sustainability strategy that is intended to reach forward into 2025. With 
the newly passed objectives and measures in the People, Planet and Products 
areas of activity, the Berentzen Group is systematising, specifying and 
expanding its commitment to sustainability. 
 
"With numerous sustainability activities over recent years, we have already 
shown that we are getting something moving - at a social, ecological and 
also economic level. The successes we have achieved in this respect are an 
incentive to set ourselves ambitious and strategic sustainability objectives 
for the next few years and to define and implement specific measures to 
achieve these goals," says Ralf Brühöfner, the member of the 
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Executive Board responsible, among other 
things, for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 
 
"_0 - 100 - 100_ are the easy-to-understand target figures in the three 
areas of activity we have defined, People - Planet - Products, by means of 
which we are systematically advancing our sustainability activities," 
explains Laura Schnober, Berentzen Group's CSR Manager. 
 
For the Berentzen Group, _0 - Zero accidents and improved health_ means 
continuing to place the focus on workforce health - one of the most 
essential aspects of the new strategy. Not only preventive work aimed at 
avoiding work-related accidents and the occurrence of occupational illnesses 
but also the promotion of employee health and workforce well-being are at 
the foreground of our activities in this context. For example, the topic of 
mobile working was introduced in spring already for all members of staff 
with suitable workplaces. Further measures are to be implemented by 2023 and 
continued thereafter with ongoing refinements. 
 
Under the ambitious objective of _100 - Hundred percent resource 
efficiency_, the Berentzen Group aspires to optimise its consumption of 
resources in the best possible way and exploit efficiency potential. To this 
end, the corporate group is going to introduce an environmental management 
system certified to ISO 14001. The Berentzen Group has been using 100% green 
electricity in its production for several years already. Our objective is to 
reach this goal in its entirety by 2024. 
 
_100 - One hundred sustainable products_ constitutes the target at product 
level. Alongside the products themselves, the corporate group is putting an 
even greater focus on more environmentally friendly product packaging. Over 
the course of 2020 already, the Berentzen Group demonstrated how it is 
attaching new importance to the topic of sustainable products and packaging 
by making all Mio Mio products available on the German market and the 
products traded under the Emsland Quelle and Märkisch Kristall brands 
completely climate neutral and introducing rPET bottles with a recycled 
material content of up to 100% in the Fresh Juice Systems segment. Further 
products will become sustainable before the end of 2021 and our plans are 
for 100 Berentzen Group products to be sustainable by 2025. 
 
A factsheet on the sustainability strategy with a presentation of selected 
measures can be found here: 
https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/media/3_0_verantwortung/3-1-nachha 
ltigkeitsansatz/Berentzen-Gruppe_Sustainability_strategy_Factsheet.pdf [1] 
 
*About the Berentzen Group:* 
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the 
following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice 
Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in 
Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a 
worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like 
_Berentzen_ and _Puschkin_ and attractively priced private-label products. 
In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral 
waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It 
also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, 
currently acting as franchisee for the _Sinalco_ brand. In addition, the 
Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the _Citrocasa_ brand 
in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, 
health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share 
(ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
Further information at: 
 
*Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft* 
Thorsten Schmitt 
Corporate Communications 
Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215 
pr@berentzen.de 
www.berentzen-gruppe.de [2] 
 
2020-12-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft 
             Ritterstraße 7 
             49740 Haselünne 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)5961 502-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)5961 502-550 
E-mail:      ir@berentzen.de 
Internet:    www.berentzen-gruppe.de 
ISIN:        DE0005201602, , 
WKN:         520160 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155243 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155243 2020-12-15 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f114dbeb6169f055c08dcc0bdd88dcd4&application_id=1155243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=554236efc2dc461374d6b9e4ab652555&application_id=1155243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 04:28 ET (09:28 GMT)

