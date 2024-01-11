Bergen Carbon Solutions AS announced election of Rita Glenne as a new board member of the Board of Directors. Bodil Holst will step down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. Rita Glenne previously worked at SINTEF, Norsk Hydro ASA, REC ASA and as Vice President of Technology within REC Solar AS.

She currently runs her own consulting company as an advisor for technology start-ups and holds several board positions. She has extensive experience in developing technology into processes and products with a business aspect. Glenne has developed processes and production equipment for high volume manufacturing, has experience with hands-on trouble shooting and management in start-up production and extensive collaboration with suppliers and customers.

Glenne has a Ph.D. from the Technical University of Trondheim (NTNU) in Material Science.