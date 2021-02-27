Log in
BerGenBio (BGBIO) : AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021

02/27/2021 | 02:01am EST
Edison Investment Research Limited 
BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021 
27-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 27 February 2021 
 
 BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021 
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made steady progress during 2020. Lead asset bemcentinib (oral, once a day, highly selective AXL 
inhibitor) reported encouraging efficacy data from ongoing Phase II trials. Multiple catalysts expected in 2021 will 
define BGBIO's clinical trial strategy in AML/MDS and/or NSCLC. The FY20 operating loss was significantly higher than 
in FY19 (NOK261.1m vs NOK204.4m) due to higher set-up costs and increased investment in programme expenses. We expect 
operating expenses to increase significantly across 2021/22 as BGBIO further progresses its innovative AXL-centred 
pipeline, which includes bemcentinib in oncology (and COVID-19 potential) and the initiation of a Phase Ib/IIa trial to 
evaluate its AXL antibody tilvestamab in an undisclosed indication. BGBIO remains well funded following net c NOK700m 
raised in 2020. We value the company at NOK4.72bn or NOK54.1 per share. 
 
We value BGBIO at NOK4.72bn or NOK54.1/share (NOK5.16bn or NOK59.1/share previously). Our forecasts remain unchanged, 
but our valuation has been affected by FX. The key value drivers are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales 
USD1.2bn, NOK37.4/share) and AML (peak sales USD598m, NOK12.3/share) plus the COVID-19 opportunity (peak sales USD300m, 
NOK5.4/share). We do not include tilvestamab in our valuation, but will revisit this when we have clarity on the 
indications prioritised for development. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1171534 27-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

