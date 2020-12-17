Edison Investment Research Limited
BerGenBio (BGBIO): Progressing towards key inflection points
BerGenBio has presented two positive datasets for its lead asset bemcentinib
in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at ASH
2020. Following these data, we anticipate a registrational Phase III study
of bemcentinib plus low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) in relapsed elderly AML
patients to start in 2021. We still forecast the NDA submission for this
indication in 2023 (FDA fast-track has been granted). Bemcentinib is an
oral, first-in-class, highly selective AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitor in
Phase II development for a range of cancers and could be the first selective
AXL inhibitor to market. Data from the Phase II study in second-line NSCLC
in combination with Keytruda are expected at WCLC (for details see our
initiation report, Bemcentinib leading the AXL charge). We value BerGenBio
at NOK59.1 per share.
We continue to value BerGenBio at NOK5.16bn or NOK59.1 per share based on a
risk-adjusted NPV analysis. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The key drivers
are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales $1.2bn, NOK40.7/share) and
AML (peak sales $588m, NOK13.3/share) plus COVID-19 opportunity
(NOK5.9/share).
