BerGenBio (BGBIO) : Progressing towards key inflection points

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
 Edison Investment Research Limited 
BerGenBio (BGBIO): Progressing towards key inflection points 
 
17-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
                                                London, UK, 17 December 2020 
 
        BerGenBio (BGBIO): Progressing towards key inflection points 
 
BerGenBio has presented two positive datasets for its lead asset bemcentinib 
in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at ASH 
2020. Following these data, we anticipate a registrational Phase III study 
of bemcentinib plus low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) in relapsed elderly AML 
patients to start in 2021. We still forecast the NDA submission for this 
indication in 2023 (FDA fast-track has been granted). Bemcentinib is an 
oral, first-in-class, highly selective AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitor in 
Phase II development for a range of cancers and could be the first selective 
AXL inhibitor to market. Data from the Phase II study in second-line NSCLC 
in combination with Keytruda are expected at WCLC (for details see our 
initiation report, Bemcentinib leading the AXL charge). We value BerGenBio 
at NOK59.1 per share. 
 
We continue to value BerGenBio at NOK5.16bn or NOK59.1 per share based on a 
risk-adjusted NPV analysis. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The key drivers 
are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales $1.2bn, NOK40.7/share) and 
AML (peak sales $588m, NOK13.3/share) plus COVID-19 opportunity 
(NOK5.9/share). 
 
Click here [1] to view the full report. 
 
Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. 
 
All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the 
website [3]. 
 
About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with 
offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of 
Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector 
expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by 
international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors 
leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services 
including investor relations and strategic consulting. 
 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. 
 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment 
advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any 
securities. 
 
For more information please contact Edison: 
 
Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 
 
Dr Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 
 
Dr John Priestner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 
 
healthcare@edisongroup.com 
 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: 
 
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] 
 
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] 
 
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EdisonITV/videos [8] 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
 
1155863 17-Dec-2020 
 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -250 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net cash 2020 704 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 072 M 353 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart BERGENBIO ASA
Duration : Period :
BerGenBio ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERGENBIO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,83 NOK
Last Close Price 35,20 NOK
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Stuart Godfrey Chief Executive Officer
Sveinung Hole Chairman
Rune Skeie Chief Financial Officer
James Bradley Lorens Chief Scientific Officer
Alison Messom Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERGENBIO ASA44.56%353
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.30%74 497
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.01%59 499
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.59%51 906
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.79.50%43 005
BIONTECH SE212.22%26 775
