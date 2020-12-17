Edison Investment Research Limited BerGenBio (BGBIO): Progressing towards key inflection points 17-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 17 December 2020 BerGenBio (BGBIO): Progressing towards key inflection points BerGenBio has presented two positive datasets for its lead asset bemcentinib in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at ASH 2020. Following these data, we anticipate a registrational Phase III study of bemcentinib plus low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) in relapsed elderly AML patients to start in 2021. We still forecast the NDA submission for this indication in 2023 (FDA fast-track has been granted). Bemcentinib is an oral, first-in-class, highly selective AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitor in Phase II development for a range of cancers and could be the first selective AXL inhibitor to market. Data from the Phase II study in second-line NSCLC in combination with Keytruda are expected at WCLC (for details see our initiation report, Bemcentinib leading the AXL charge). We value BerGenBio at NOK59.1 per share. We continue to value BerGenBio at NOK5.16bn or NOK59.1 per share based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The key drivers are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales $1.2bn, NOK40.7/share) and AML (peak sales $588m, NOK13.3/share) plus COVID-19 opportunity (NOK5.9/share). Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Dr Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 Dr John Priestner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EdisonITV/videos [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1155863 17-Dec-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2bd13f5f8c083812e3043954e01cda86&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=503a664bab9a3c1e597c376ef91e0298&application_id=1155863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

