"We recently reported the positive readout of several clinical trials that strongly validate our strategy to concentrate our efforts on evaluating bemcentinib to treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients harboring STK11 mutations. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support of the recent Rights Issue providing gross proceeds of 250M NOK allowing us to pursue the significant opportunity in STK11m NSCLC. We look forward to sharing initial data from our Phase 1a/2b trial in the second half of this year towards unlocking the value of bemcentinib in NSCLC

Interim Report First Quarter 2023

Q1 2023 and post period

clinical highlights

Bemcentinib overview

BerGenBio's lead compound, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class, oral, highly selective inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL, which is expressed and activated in response to oxidative stress, inflammation, hypoxia, and drug treatment, resulting in several deleterious effects in cancer and severe respiratory infections. Bemcentinib selectively inhibits AXL activation to prevent the progression of serious diseases through the modulation of resistance mechanisms and the adaptive immune system.

Bemcentinib is currently being developed in STK11 mutated NSCLC and severe respiratory infections. Its novel mechanisms of action and primary accumulation in the lungs uniquely position it to address these severe lung diseases.

1L STK11m NSCLC Trial (BGBC016)

The Company announced on March 9, 2023, that the first patient was enrolled in BGBC016, a global, open-label Phase 1b/2a trial designed to determine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of bemcentinib in combination with standard of care treatments in untreated advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations and no actionable mutations.

The Phase 1b portion of the study is evaluating the safety and feasibility of three different doses of bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab and doublet chemotherapy in 1L advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients, regardless of STK11 status. The Phase 2a expansion part will assess the safety and efficacy of up to two doses of bemcentinib in the same treatment combination in 1L advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations.

A significant subgroup comprising approximately 20% (> 30,000 patients in US and EU5) of non- squamous NSCLC patients harbor STK11 mutations, which are associated with immunosuppression and poor prognosis with standard treatment in 1L NSCLC. Data suggests that STK11m NSCLC patients almost universally have AXL expression and activation in tumors and/or on immune cells, resulting in the development of drug resistance, immune evasion, and metastases.

The results of the BGBC008 (2L+ NSCLC, bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab) and BGBIL005 (2L+ NSCLC, bemcentinib in combination with docetaxel) trials provide clinical evidence of the anti-tumor effects of bemcentinib and its ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment to enhance the effects of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. We believe this provides strong support for the ongoing BGBC016 1L NSCLC trial in patients harboring STK11 mutations.

