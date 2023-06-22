Interim report first quarter 2023
Corporate highlights
"We recently reported the positive readout of several clinical trials that strongly validate our strategy to concentrate our efforts on evaluating bemcentinib to treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients harboring STK11 mutations. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support of the recent Rights Issue providing gross proceeds of 250M NOK allowing us to pursue the significant opportunity in STK11m NSCLC. We look forward to sharing initial data from our Phase 1a/2b trial in the second half of this year towards unlocking the value of bemcentinib in NSCLC
Martin Olin
Chief Executive Officer
Recent highlights
- Promising top line data from BGBC008 to validate the potential of AXL inhibition by bemcentinib in NSCLC
- Formation of NSCLC Scientific Advisory Board announced
- Promising biomarkers analyses of BGBC008 study in 2L NSCLC presented at 2023 AACR*
- In May, data presented in prestigious ASCO 2023 oral presentation confirming bemcentinib + pembrolizumab achieved primary efficacy endpoint in investigator led study in mesothelioma
- In May 2023, announcement of top line data from BGBC003 in AML & MDS indicating monotherapy benefit of bemcentinib*
- In June 2023, secured gross proceeds of NOK 250 in a rights issue*
*post quarter
2
Q1 2023 Financial
highlights
(NOK million)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
FY 2022
Operating revenues
0,0
0,0
0,4
Operating expenses
72,4
78,6
306.0
Operating profit (-loss)
-72,4
-78,6
-305,6
Profit (-loss) after tax
-72,0
-81,1
-302,1
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (NOK)
-0.81
-0.92
-3.41
Net cash flow in the period
-75,1
-71,1
-282,1
Cash position end of period
73,0
367,8
150,8
-
O p e r a t i n g l o s s
- C a s h F l o w
C a s h p o s i t i o n
400
(10)
(10)
367,8
350
(20)
(20)
292,1
300
(30)
(30)
(40)
250
225,1
(40)
(50)
200
(50)
(60)
150,8
150
(60)
- 62,4
(70)
100
(80)
- 72,4
(70)
-65,0
73,0
- 78,6
- 76,4
-71,1
-70,3
50
(90)
(80)
-75,6
-75,1
- 88,2
-
(100)
(90)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023
3
Q1 2023 and post period
clinical highlights
Bemcentinib overview
BerGenBio's lead compound, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class, oral, highly selective inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL, which is expressed and activated in response to oxidative stress, inflammation, hypoxia, and drug treatment, resulting in several deleterious effects in cancer and severe respiratory infections. Bemcentinib selectively inhibits AXL activation to prevent the progression of serious diseases through the modulation of resistance mechanisms and the adaptive immune system.
Bemcentinib is currently being developed in STK11 mutated NSCLC and severe respiratory infections. Its novel mechanisms of action and primary accumulation in the lungs uniquely position it to address these severe lung diseases.
1L STK11m NSCLC Trial (BGBC016)
The Company announced on March 9, 2023, that the first patient was enrolled in BGBC016, a global, open-label Phase 1b/2a trial designed to determine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of bemcentinib in combination with standard of care treatments in untreated advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations and no actionable mutations.
The Phase 1b portion of the study is evaluating the safety and feasibility of three different doses of bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab and doublet chemotherapy in 1L advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients, regardless of STK11 status. The Phase 2a expansion part will assess the safety and efficacy of up to two doses of bemcentinib in the same treatment combination in 1L advanced/metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations.
A significant subgroup comprising approximately 20% (> 30,000 patients in US and EU5) of non- squamous NSCLC patients harbor STK11 mutations, which are associated with immunosuppression and poor prognosis with standard treatment in 1L NSCLC. Data suggests that STK11m NSCLC patients almost universally have AXL expression and activation in tumors and/or on immune cells, resulting in the development of drug resistance, immune evasion, and metastases.
The results of the BGBC008 (2L+ NSCLC, bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab) and BGBIL005 (2L+ NSCLC, bemcentinib in combination with docetaxel) trials provide clinical evidence of the anti-tumor effects of bemcentinib and its ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment to enhance the effects of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. We believe this provides strong support for the ongoing BGBC016 1L NSCLC trial in patients harboring STK11 mutations.
4
Q1 2023 and post period
clinical highlights
Oncology: 2L+ NSCLC Trial (BGBC008)
In February 2023 the Company announced topline data from the Phase 2 BGBC008 2L+ NSCLC trial and provided additional results from pre-planned analyses after quarter end on May 15,
2023. The trial enrolled 90 evaluable patients who received at least one prior line of therapy: chemotherapy, immunotherapy or the combination.
- A clinically meaningful survival benefit and evidence of disease control was demonstrated withbemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab regardless of prior therapy, providing a median overall survival (mOS) of 13.0 months (95% CI: 10.1, 16.7), median progression free survival (mPFS) of 6.2 months (95% CI: 4.6, 9.8), disease control rate (DCR) of 51.1% (95% CI: 40.3, 61.8) and overall response rate (ORR) of 11.1% (95% CI: 6.2, 18.1).
- A significant (p-value < 0.05) and clinically meaningful improvement in mOS based on AXL IHC tumor scores was observed. Patients with AXL score > 5 (46% of evaluable patients) achieved a mOS of 14.8 months (95% CI: 12.4, 29.6) compared to patients with AXL < 5, who achieved a mOS of 9.9 months (95% CI: 6.7, 17.4). In addition, patients with an AXL > 5 had a mPFS of 8.7 months (95% CI: 6.0, 14.8) compared to 4.6 months (95% CI: 2.7, 8.1) for patients with AXL < 5. The ORR for AXL > 5 was 21.9%.
- The observed mOS was similar regardless of patient PD-L1 status.
- Treatment withbemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab was well-tolerated.
- Pre-plannedbiomarker analyses of patients in BGBC008 indicate that the combination of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab in patients with mutations associated with poor outcome with available standard of care therapies, including STK11, KRAS, KEAP-1 and SMARCA4 mutations, may respond as if they have no mutations in these genes.
At the 2023 AACR meeting, BerGenBio, its investigators and its collaborator Merck announced findings indicating benefit from bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab treatment in 2L NSCLC pts harboring KEAP1 mutations which can result in STK11 loss of function. These data indicate that the relevant patient populations who may benefit from the addition of bemcentinib to standard of care therapies may be broader than STK11m patients alone. This will be further assessed in the on-going BGBC016 study in 1L STK11m NSCLC patients.
2L+ NSCLC Trial (BGBIL005)
In Q4 2022, we announced that in addition to the encouraging ORR and DCR data previously presented from the Investigator Led Study phase 1b/2a trial in which bemcentinib was combined with docetaxel, the final mPFS of 3.1 months and mOS of 12.3 months further support the clinical benefit of combining bemcentinib with chemotherapy.
5
