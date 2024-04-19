Berger Paints Jamaica Limited manufacturers and distributes decorative, industrial, and wood coatings, paint-related material, as well as it distributes automotive coatings. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacture and distribution of paints and paint-related processed materials. The Company provides paint products and services, delivering protection to homes and institutions across Jamaica. The Company's products include Berger Royale Luxury Interior Satin Emulsion, Berger Alkali Sealer, Berger 404 House & Roof Paint, Berger Weatherproof Ultra Semi-Gloss, Berger Everglow Low-Sheen Emulsion, Berger Magicote Flat Emulsion, Berger Magicote Oil Paint, Berger Roof Compound, Berger RustPro Anti-Rust Enamel, Berger Swimming Pool Paint, Berger Wood Primer White, Berger Zinc Chromate Red Oxide Primer, Berger Water-Based Floor Paint, Berger Water-Based Floor Paint, Woodcare Polyurethane Gloss Varnish, Woodcare Water Based Wood Stain, and others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals