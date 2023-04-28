Berger Paints Jamaica : BRG)-Notice of Delayed Publication of The Annual Report for The Year Ended December 31, 2022

Berger Paints Jamaica Limited (BRG) wishes to advise that the publication of its Annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be delayed, as we look to have the report finalized on or before May 31st,2023.
Berger Paints apologises to its shareholders for the inconvenience that this delay in publication has caused.
