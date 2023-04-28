Advanced search
    BRG   JMP165551079

BERGER PAINTS JAMAICA LIMITED

(BRG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-23
8.300 JMD    0.00%
04/28Berger Paints Jamaica : BRG)-Notice of Delayed Publication of The Annual Report for The Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
04/13Berger Paints Jamaica : Announces new Registrar & Transfer Agent
PU
03/02Berger Paints Jamaica : BRG) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31st, 2022
PU
Berger Paints Jamaica : BRG)-Notice of Delayed Publication of The Annual Report for The Year Ended December 31, 2022

04/28/2023 | 09:48pm EDT
Berger Paints Jamaica Limited (BRG) wishes to advise that the publication of its Annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be delayed, as we look to have the report finalized on or before May 31st,2023.

Berger Paints apologises to its shareholders for the inconvenience that this delay in publication has caused.

BRG Advisory - Delay in submission of Annual Report

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 01:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 296 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net cash 2022 173 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 3 237x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 616 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shashi Mahase General Manager
Adam N. Sabga Chairman
Gladys Miller Manager-Operational & Regional Technology
Jacqueline Warren-Wilson Technical Manager
Michael S. Fennell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGER PAINTS JAMAICA LIMITED-21.70%10
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY0.09%61 280
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.01%34 042
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.11.55%33 019
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.71%21 100
AKZO NOBEL N.V.20.11%14 145
