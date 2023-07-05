Berger Paints Jamaica Limited manufacturers and distributes decorative, industrial and wood coatings, paint-related material, as well as it distributes automotive coatings. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacture and distribution of paints and paint-related processed materials. The Company provides paint products and services, delivering protection to homes and institutions across Jamaica. Berger Royale Luxury Interior Satin Emulsion, Berger 303 Flat Emulsion, Berger 404 Gloss Oil, Berger Weatherproof Ultra, Berger Weatherproof Ultra Semi-Gloss, Berger Alkali Sealer, Berger Everglow, Berger Magicote Flat Emulsion, Berger Magicote Oil Paint, Berger Roof Compound, Berger RustPro, Berger Swimming Pool Paint, Berger Wood Primer White, Berger Zinc Chromate Red Oxide Primer, Berger Water-Based Floor Paint, Berger Trowel-On Coarse, Woodcare Marine Spar Varnish and Berger Concrete Primer. Its Ezycolour service allows consumers to choose their colors prior to painting.

Sector Commodity Chemicals